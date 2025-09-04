Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Expert Explains Why Mom Who Catfished Her Own Daughter Used ‘Lo’ Nickname In Disturbing Threats
Woman alone on couch at night looking at phone screen, illustrating mom who catfished her daughter using Lo nickname threats
Family, Lifestyle

Expert Explains Why Mom Who Catfished Her Own Daughter Used ‘Lo’ Nickname In Disturbing Threats

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño
Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendra Licari, the Michigan mother who secretly terrorized her own teenage daughter, Lauryn, with anonymous messages for nearly two years, may have unknowingly revealed her identity through one chilling detail: the use of her daughter’s intimate nickname, “Lo.”

The revelation is at the center of Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, Netflix’s latest true crime documentary, which unpacks the bizarre double life of Licari and how she fooled friends, family, and law enforcement to make her daughter’s life hell.

Highlights
  • A psychologist revealed the true reason behind Kendra Licari’s usage of her daughter’s private nickname.
  • The mother lied about her job and spent up to eight hours a day harassing her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend.
  • Some viewers believe the documentary downplayed the mother's obsession with her daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

Now, viewers are asking themselves one question: Why did a woman so obsessed with remaining anonymous decide to use a nickname only close family and friends knew?

RELATED:

    Experts revealed the true reason behind Kendra Licari using her daughter’s intimate nickname while catfishing her

    Woman wiping tears while sitting in armchair, related to expert explaining mom who catfished daughter using Lo nickname in threats

    Image credits: Netflix

    According to psychologist Dannielle Haig, the answer may lie in the very intimacy Licari was pretending to sever.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Nicknames carry strong emotional weight; they’re intimate and often tied to identity,” Haig said in an interview.

    “Even when someone is trying to hide, those slips into familiar language can emerge unconsciously.”

    Teen girl with long blonde hair wearing pink hoodie, looking at phone, related to mom who catfished her own daughter case.

    Image credits: Netflix

    For Haig, the use of “Lo” was a form of “psychological leakage,” a phenomenon that’s likely to emerge when a person interacts with someone familiar while trying to stay incognito.

    “There may have been an underlying desire to be recognised, or at least to maintain that emotional closeness with her daughter, even through the deception,” she said.

    Family photo of a mom, dad, and daughter in softball uniforms relating to mom who catfished her daughter using Lo nickname.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But that wasn’t the only slip. Her husband later discovered that Kendra had been lying to her husband and others about her employment. She had been fired from her job a year prior, but continued pretending she worked.

    That deception gave her the time, and cover, to spend up to eight hours a day sending anonymous messages, often 40–50 per day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Licari told her daughter to take her own life, made fun of her physique, and even tormented her boyfriend

    Close-up of a distressed woman with tears, related to an expert explaining a mom who catfished her daughter using Lo nickname.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Authorities later discovered that Licari was using a spoofing app to mask her phone number, allowing her to change it constantly. Every time Lauryn or Owen blocked one, another would appear in its place.

    The texts were grotesque and personal. Some told Lauryn to take her own life. Others attacked her body. One message, purporting to come from a classmate, told her to “finish yourself or we will #bang.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @netflix all of the text messages in this film are real. WHO exactly was anonymously cyberbullying this high schooler for 2 years? Unknown Number: The High School Catfish is now playing. #HighSchoolCatfish♬ original sound – Netflix

    Some messages claimed Owen wanted to be with someone else, and even suggested he would be with the sender if Lauryn died.

    Licari eventually pled guilty to two felony counts of stalking a minor. The charges reflected both the overwhelming volume of her messages and the calculated emotional torment she carried out for nearly two years.

    Woman involved in disturbing threats and catfishing using Lo nickname in a case explained by an expert.

    Image credits: Isabella County Jail

    Prosecutors revealed how she didn’t stop at Lauryn. She also targeted Lauryn’s boyfriend Owen, and later went after his new girlfriend more than a year after the breakup.

    Woman sitting on couch at night, looking at phone, illustrating expert explanation on mom who catfished her daughter using Lo nickname.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2023, Licari was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison. In a controversial turn of events, she served just over a year before being released on parole in August 2024.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her early release disappointed many, given the scope and persistence of her actions.

    Licari said she started the catfishing operation to protect her daughter from online harassment, a statement that would later be proven false

    Kendra Licari’s excuse, as stated in the documentary, was that she didn’t initiate the anonymous harassment, but rather inserted herself into it after it had already begun. 

    She claimed that when the texts first started arriving, she saw them as a mystery that needed solving. According to her, she began sending messages herself in the hopes that Lauryn or Owen might reply with something like, “Is this so-and-so?”

    Two teenagers smiling outdoors, illustrating a mom who catfished her own daughter using nickname Lo in threats.

    Image credits: Netflix

    But investigators weren’t convinced by the idea that a concerned mother would send dozens of graphic and violent messages to her own daughter in some misguided attempt to uncover the culprit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Netflix

    The FBI eventually tracked the original messages to an IP address tied directly to Kendra’s home, dismantling her version of events.

    There was never evidence of a third party.

    Mother and daughter smiling closely together, illustrating the context of mom who catfished her own daughter using Lo nickname.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the end, the usage of her daughter’s nickname, her involvement in her intimate relationship via tormenting Owen, and the length of the torment were all signs of a deeper psychological fixation: emotional dominance.

    “Vile.” Licari’s behavior left many viewers speechless

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing mom who catfished her daughter using 'Lo' nickname in disturbing threats.

    Image credits: HeyHeyItsMr_J

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a mom who catfished her daughter using the Lo nickname in disturbing threats.

    Image credits: cherrilizabiff

    Tweet criticizing the mom who catfished her daughter, explaining trauma with disturbing threats using Lo nickname.

    Image credits: woolseyfinance

    Screenshot of a tweet from user Life’s a B expressing being speechless, related to expert on mom catfishing threats.

    Image credits: lifes_a_b_fr

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a mom who catfished her daughter using 'Lo' in disturbing threats.

    Image credits: daimonmustdie

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a mom who catfished her daughter and used the Lo nickname in threats.

    Image credits: Chattythoughts

    Tweet from Kitui’s Daughter replying about a judge’s decision, related to mom who catfished her daughter using Lo nickname in threats.

    Image credits: goaldigger_ke

    Tweet screenshot showing a user discussing a mom who catfished her daughter and used Lo nickname in threats.

    Image credits: Pat08WV

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply questioning how a mother could catfish her own daughter using the nickname Lo in threats.

    Image credits: hat_surt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a mother catfishing her daughter using the nickname Lo in disturbing threats.

    Image credits: anuibi

    Tweet about a mom who catfished her own daughter and used the Lo nickname in disturbing threats on social media.

    Image credits: Giii_014

    Tweet screenshot showing a user condemning a mom who catfished her daughter using the Lo nickname in threats.

    Image credits: debrapurvis68

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a mom who catfished her daughter using disturbing threats and the Lo nickname.

    Image credits: houseofchaos18

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Extreme narcissism and borderline personality disorder. The sad fact is that these are among the hardest to treat--in my experience, nobody gets over BPD. They can ease back on some behaviors, but they will always panic about being abandoned and act in bizarre ways to stop that from happening.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Extreme narcissism and borderline personality disorder. The sad fact is that these are among the hardest to treat--in my experience, nobody gets over BPD. They can ease back on some behaviors, but they will always panic about being abandoned and act in bizarre ways to stop that from happening.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Family
    Homepage
    Trending
    Family
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Family Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT