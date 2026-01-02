Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Daughter Gets 27 Presents For Christmas While Her Half-Brother Has Only 1, Dad Feels No Guilt
Young girl in red plaid pajamas excitedly opening a Christmas present near decorated tree and wrapped gifts
Family, Relationships

Daughter Gets 27 Presents For Christmas While Her Half-Brother Has Only 1, Dad Feels No Guilt

Kornelija Viečaitė
2

32

2

Christmas might have many parents asking themselves, “How many presents are too many presents?” If we were to ask the kids, they’d say that they expect between six and 10 gifts. At least that’s what the majority of British children said in a 2018 YouGov poll.

This girl got 27 presents since Christmas coincided with her birthday. But what caused the drama in her house was that her brother received only one. The dad, who showered his little girl with the gifts, felt no remorse since the boy was only his ex’s son.

However, when she asked his daughter to share her presents with her brother, he refused and asked the internet whether he was the jerk in this situation.

    A dad got his daughter 27 presents for Christmas and her birthday, but got none for her 5-year-old brother

    Young daughter in red pajamas surprised by Christmas presents under a decorated tree, highlighting gift imbalance with half-brother.

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    His ex became furious and demanded that he ask her to share, but the dad refused

    Text discussing a dad sharing custody of daughter who got 27 Christmas presents, while half-brother received only one gift.

    Custody details reveal daughter gets 27 Christmas presents while half-brother receives only one, dad shows no guilt.

    Text excerpt discussing co-parenting challenges and child maintenance issues involving a narcissistic ex in a low-income area.

    Text excerpt about a dad's limited interaction with his son due to a family issue involving gifts disparity.

    Text about daughter receiving multiple Christmas presents while her half-brother gets only one, highlighting dad’s lack of guilt.

    Text on white background stating a woman’s ex didn’t receive a bonus she expected for Christmas dinner.

    Text discussing a daughter asked about spending Christmas as one family despite gift disparities with half-brother.

    Text excerpt from a dad explaining his closer bond with his daughter and her acceptance of gifts over her half-brother.

    Christmas tree surrounded by numerous wrapped presents highlighting daughter's large gift haul for Christmas.

    Image credits: IVexxI / Reddit (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing a father explaining the distant relationship between his daughter and her half-brother.

    Christmas morning with daughter excited to open many presents while half-brother receives only one gift, dad feels no guilt.

    Text about daughter getting many presents for Christmas while half-brother has few, dad feeling no guilt over gifts difference.

    Text excerpt about daughter receiving many presents and half-brother getting only one gift at Christmas.

    Alt text: Son watches sister open Christmas presents while holding a children’s book, highlighting gift disparity and family tension.

    Text excerpt discussing a dad refusing to force his daughter to share Christmas presents with her half-brother.

    Dad and daughter having a tense conversation in kitchen, highlighting gift disparity between daughter and half-brother at Christmas.

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a father’s cruel behavior causing conflict over Christmas presents between daughter and half-brother

    Text message describing conflict over Christmas gifts where a son cried after toys were not shared by a dad.

    Text excerpt discussing Christmas presents disparity between daughter and half-brother and father's perspective on guilt.

    Image credits: Majestic-Pause-1696

    Many parents choose to give presents to both siblings on occasions like birthdays

    Navigating Christmas and birthdays is hard for parents. Sibling rivalry can rear its ugly head even when kids get on well, and presents are common catalysts for fights between siblings and feelings of resentment toward parents.

    It doesn’t take a lot for kids to feel like they’re treated unfairly. That’s why many parents think of gifts for siblings on their kids’ birthdays in order not to make them feel left out. According to a recent BabyCenter survey, 54% of parents give presents to children on their siblings’ birthdays either always or sometimes.

    When they don’t receive an equal amount of gifts, kids feel it’s unfair. That’s especially true in blended families. Some children even pit their divorced parents against each other, comparing what one parent got them vs. what they got (or didn’t get) from the other. Seeing that stepsiblings get more presents also creates resentment between children. The less lucky one may even act out in an attempt to seek attention or go for retaliation.

    Researchers have found that some kids start feeling sibling rivalry as early as when they are one year old. So, it’s not surprising that parents start giving presents to both siblings from an early age. Of course, it’s a strategy to avoid complaints, tantrums, and tears, but childhood development experts say that it might do more harm in the long run.

    But experts say that it does not teach them how to deal with disappointment and not being the center of attention all the time

    When both (or more) children get presents on their siblings’ birthdays, it does not teach them how to deal with envy. Essentially, siblings will not receive equal treatment every day of their lives, and they should learn to handle the feelings that arise from it.

    “For a child, not being the center of attention can sometimes be difficult, but it is not unbearable,” clinical psychologist Eileen Kennedy-Moore, Ph.D., explained to BabyCenter. Instead of buying them gifts, she recommends involving the non-birthday sibling in the preparation. Ask them to help with decorations, set the party table, greet guests, or hand out party favors. And if they don’t want to help, that’s okay too.

    The birthday child should practice compassion as well. Some experts say that it’s okay if they give siblings a little something: a treat bag, a book, or stickers so that the non-birthday child doesn’t feel left out.

    On the other hand, siblings will most likely find something unfair about the gifts anyway. “Children will always be able to find some way in which their sibling was given more, treated differently, or ‘better’ in their view,” child and family therapist in Charlotte, Leslie Petruk, explains.

    Yet, ultimately, children will have to deal with disappointment at some point in their lives. It’s understandable that parents want to shield them for as long as possible, but at the end of the day, it can be more of a disservice, even if done out of love.

    Most people agreed he was not obligated to buy the boy gifts, but he should have shown more compassion

    Comment discussing dad’s lack of guilt over daughter getting many Christmas presents while half-brother gets one.

    Comment about daughter receiving 27 presents while half-brother gets only 1, discussing dad’s lack of guilt.

    Reddit comment discussing Christmas gift disparity between daughter and half-brother with no guilt from dad.

    Reddit comment discussing family boundaries and gift disparity between daughter and half-brother during Christmas.

    Comment discussing impact of uneven Christmas presents on sibling relationships and parenting decisions.

    Comment discussing a dad’s guilt over giving his daughter 27 Christmas presents while her half-brother receives only one.

    Reddit comment discussing daughter getting many presents while her half-brother has only one, dad feels no guilt.

    Reddit comment criticizing parenting, highlighting children’s unequal Christmas presents and parental attitudes.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a boy receiving fewer Christmas presents than his half-sister from a distant dad.

    Others thought that everyone in this family was being too petty and childish

    Comment discussing unequal Christmas presents received by daughter and half-brother, reflecting on dad's lack of guilt.

    Reddit comment discussing gift disparity between daughter and half-brother and a dad feeling no guilt at Christmas.

    Comment discussing family gift disparity and impact on the half-brother during Christmas from a parenting perspective.

    Comment discussing lack of empathy as daughter receives 27 presents and half-brother only 1, highlighting family gift disparity.

    Reddit comment discussing parenting issues when daughter gets 27 Christmas presents and half-brother only one.

    Reddit comment discussing a family situation where daughter receives many Christmas presents while half-brother gets only one.

    Reddit comment discussing a dad feeling no guilt as daughter gets many Christmas presents while half-brother has only one.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing unequal Christmas presents for daughter and half-brother with no guilt from dad.

    Reddit comment discussing a dad feeling no guilt over daughter getting 27 Christmas presents and half-brother only 1.

    And some straight-up dragged the dad: “What kind of person uses a 5-year-old to get back at their ex”

    Reddit comment criticizing a dad for giving daughter 27 Christmas presents while her half-brother only gets one.

    Comment criticizing dad’s behavior in gifting daughter 27 presents while half-brother gets only one at Christmas.

    Comment expressing sympathy about daughter getting 27 presents on Christmas while half-brother gets only 1 gift.

    Reddit comment discussing Christmas gifts disparity between daughter and half-brother and promoting healthy sibling bond.

    Reddit comment criticizing a father for giving daughter 27 Christmas presents while half-brother gets only one gift.

    Reddit comment questioning the fairness of giving 20 gifts to a 7-year-old on Christmas Day.

    Online comment criticizing dad for giving daughter 20+ Christmas presents while 5-year-old half-brother gets one.

    Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing daughter receiving 27 Christmas presents while half-brother gets one, highlighting family gift disparity.

    Comment discussing excessive gifts to daughter while half-brother received only one gift, with no guilt from dad.

    Comment on Reddit discussing uneven Christmas presents between daughter and half-brother, highlighting dad’s lack of guilt.

    Comment about child feeling unloved, related to Christmas presents and family dynamics between daughter and half-brother.

    Divorce
    family
    parent

