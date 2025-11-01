Parents’ Blatant Favoritism Blows Up In Their Faces After Son Refuses To Help Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents helping out their adult children is nothing unusual in this day and age. But children providing their parents with financial assistance might be less common. Still, in 2020, about 4.3 million U.S. adults helped their parents financially.

So did this man, until one day he had enough of his parents’ favoritism. He would send them money until one day the golden child, “Jack,” took his role. But, after “Jack” tanked his career and his finances, the parents ran back to their younger son. However, this time he refused to oblige and drew a hard boundary.

These parents lost financial help from their son after treating him poorly in favor of the golden child

These parents lost financial help from their son after treating him poorly in favor of the golden child

Fed up with a lifetime of favoritism, the guy finally put himself first

Text post describing parents’ blatant favoritism causing conflict after son refuses to help them.

Text excerpt showing an example of parents’ blatant favoritism causing conflict after son refuses to help them.

Text about parents' blatant favoritism causing conflict after son refuses to help, highlighting family tension and consequences.

Text about parents’ blatant favoritism causing conflict after son refuses to help, highlighting family and financial struggles.

Text describing parents’ blatant favoritism causing conflict after son refuses to help them following family dinner and rejection.

Text discussing parents’ blatant favoritism and their son refusing to help with bills after electricity was cut off.

Young man reacting frustrated on phone call at home, illustrating parents favoritism and son's refusal to help.

Text excerpt showing a son refusing to help parents after their blatant favoritism leads to family conflict.

Siblings should arrange who can help parents in financial and non-financial ways

Most people are used to thinking that the older generation is doing better than they are financially. Whether that’s Millennials, Gen X, or “Boomers,” we imagine our parents’ generation as the more well-off and always ready to help us.

However, a significant number of midlife adults are providing financial assistance to their parents. A 2020 AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) survey found that many adults aged 40–64 help their parents cover basic living expenses.

The top expense in this case is groceries. Indeed, 54% of the respondents said they’ve given $1,000 or more to their parents in the last year. The second biggest expense is medical spending: visits to the doctor, medicine, etc. Other expenses include personal items, utility costs, and phone, internet, and TV bills.

However, children can also help their parents in non-financial ways. As personal finance blogger Ruth Henderson notes, children might be short on cash themselves, but that doesn’t mean they can’t help their parents sort out their finances.

Henderson recommends people talk to their parents about their expenses and ask them about budgeting. Perhaps they’re just spending too much on entertainment, and the issue might be solved if they agree to tighten their belts for a little while. In more extreme cases, they might consider selling their house and moving to a place that’s a bit cheaper to maintain.

If, however, they’re having serious trouble, children pool their resources together and see who can contribute what. In Henderson’s case, one of her siblings gave the needed financial support to their parents, and others contributed in non-financial ways.

“It got a little tense at times, but because from the beginning, we were all on the same page, those niggles got worked through, and ultimately my parents got back on their feet, and my sibling was able to concentrate on her family finances,” Henderson shares her experience.

Sometimes, parents favor one child over another unintentionally

From the perspective of the other sibling, it’s always hurtful to see the “golden child” get treated more favorably by the parents. However, some parents might be doing it without realizing it. As psychotherapist Haley Neidich, LCSW, explained to Bored Panda in a previous interview, parental favoritism is quite common.

“It often manifests in subtle ways, such as praising one child’s achievements while ignoring or being overly critical of another. Over time this can lead to strained sibling relationships, with unresolved resentment and feelings of competition persisting into adulthood.”

Interestingly, it isn’t all rainbows and sunshines for the “golden child,” too. “Even the ‘golden child’ can feel trapped by expectations, while the less-favored sibling often struggles with self-esteem,” Neidich explained. “Individuals in both roles often end up needing to work through the challenges caused by this in therapy.”

As the psychotherapist explained, healing these relationships requires processing feelings in healthy ways. These might include journaling, meditation, direct communication, therapy sessions, or self-reflection.

“Focus on the relationship you want now, rather than past hurts, and set boundaries to protect your peace of mind,” Neidich said. “Recognizing that you and your sibling were both children and that the adults around you caused this dynamic can create a space where healing can occur.”

She also invites siblings to have compassion for the “golden children.” Many of her clients had realized that being the “golden child” comes with its own challenges and burdens. “I have seen sibling relationships heal in adulthood and want folks to know that it is absolutely possible to develop a healthy supportive relationship with your sibling.”

After recommendations to cut contact, the guy admitted he has been thinking about it for the past 16 years: “Until now I was unsure”

Reddit conversation showing users discussing parents’ blatant favoritism and son refusing to help, expressing strong opinions.

Reddit user discusses parents’ blatant favoritism as son refuses to help, focusing on family dynamics and consequences.

Reddit conversation discussing parents’ favoritism and its impact on their adult child’s refusal to help them.

Screenshot of a discussion about parents’ blatant favoritism and son refusing to help them in an online forum thread.

Reddit comments discussing parents’ blatant favoritism and its impact after their son refuses to help them.

Screenshot of an online discussion about parents’ favoritism causing strained sibling relationships and refusal to help them.

Reddit conversation showing users discussing parents’ blatant favoritism and son refusing to help due to financial issues.

Screenshot of an online discussion highlighting parents’ blatant favoritism causing conflict after son refuses to help.

Most commenters sided with him, condemning his parents’ behavior

Screenshot of an online discussion about parents' blatant favoritism causing family conflict after son refuses to help them.

Screenshot of online comments discussing parents’ blatant favoritism and the son refusing to help them due to selfishness.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing parents’ blatant favoritism and a son refusing to help them.

Reddit user discussing parents’ blatant favoritism and the impact on family boundaries and emotional wellbeing.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing parents’ favoritism and a son setting boundaries by refusing to help.

Comment text discussing parents’ blatant favoritism and the son refusing to help, standing up for himself online.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents’ blatant favoritism and a son refusing to help them.

Comment expressing support for son refusing to help parents due to blatant favoritism and suggesting no contact with them.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing consequences of parents’ blatant favoritism after son refuses to help them.

Text post discussing parents’ blatant favoritism and how the son refuses to help due to feeling mistreated and compared.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents’ blatant favoritism and a son refusing to help them after a conflict.

However, a few thought he shouldn’t keep score with parents: “Life is not about revenge”

Comment text on a white background discussing family dynamics with parents’ blatant favoritism causing conflict.

Reddit comment discussing parents’ blatant favoritism and the son refusing to help them despite affordable support.

