Hearing loss can often come with a price tag. The average hearing aids can cost anything from $1000 to $6000, so it can be quite a splurge for some people. It’s natural to safeguard them as much as possible, and want reimbursement from the person who ruins them.

But what if that someone is your family member? This is the dilemma this person faced. Their cousin ruined hearing aids that cost $6000 by throwing the author into a pool and refused to pay for them. OP then took their cousin to court and as everyone in their family sided with the cousin, they decided to ask the Internet: who’s in the right here?

Some family fun time soon turned sour after a guy decided to throw his cousin and their $6000 hearing aids into a pool

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

As he refused to pay for the damage, the cousin decided to take him to court, thus alienating many family members

Image credits: AnnaStills (not the actual photo)

Suing a family member often causes major family drama

Contrary to popular belief, hearing loss can be a problem for young adults too, not just for the elderly. In fact, one in eight people in the U.S. who are 12 years or older have hearing loss in both ears. Luckily, hearing aids can improve the quality of life for many people. That is if they have not been drenched in pool water lately.

The cousin was acting like a jerk when he threw the OP into the pool, there probably aren’t many doubts about that. Still, taking legal action against a family member almost always can severely complicate relationships in the entire extended family.

As lawyer Daniel Taylor writes, people should consider alternatives before suing a family member. Sometimes, according to Taylor, legal disputes feel like the only option because of long-standing conflicts or hurt feelings. It might be beneficial to consider whether it’s worth jeopardizing relationships over that sum of money.

Perhaps the biggest problem might be what the rest of the family will think and do. Taylor claims that, in most cases, legal disputes between family members force others to choose a side. “If your relationship with a family member has deteriorated to the point where you no longer wish to have any contact with that person, you may not be too concerned about the aftermath of any potential litigation,” Taylor writes.

Experts say that suing a relative should be the last resort. Some recommend an alternative solution – a mediation attorney. That way, it doesn’t feel as official as there is no court case and possibly not as hurtful to the other side. Mediators listen to both sides and help reach a solution that seems fair to both parties.

When a family member owes you money, there are some other effective ways to collect

Generally, family and money don’t mix well together. In a previous interview for Bored Panda, Financial Therapist Nathan Astle LMFT, CFT – I™ noted that money complicates all kinds of relationships.

“In general, I recommend keeping family and friendships separate from money if you can. You never want to question whether the relationship is about safety and genuine enjoyment or if it is just a ploy for money. That can really mess with our brains.”

Certified Financial Planner Jim Heitman of Compass Financial Planning told Money Rates that when asking a family member to give back the money they owe you, it’s important to be courteous not hostile and accusatory.

Instead of a verbal conversation, he also recommends dealing with this in writing. Like a politely worded note; this way, you have time to think about what you want to say without the possibility of anger and unnecessary accusations.

Heitman offered a possible script: “I don’t know all the details of your financial situation. But I do know my own economic situation, and I’m at a point where I could really use that money. So if you can repay it sometime soon, that would be great.”

People in the comments thought this would be a good life lesson for the guy, as he brought this upon himself

