"You are my sunshine, my only sunshine", parents often sing to their children as a lullaby. And while probably all parents would agree that their kids are the best thing that happened to them, they undoubtedly also have moments when they think, "Can somebody lower me into the volcano already, please".

We're carrying on our tradition of presenting you with the funniest observations parents made during the past month. So, here we have the funniest and wildest things parents heard their kids say and watched them do during June. Scroll down and see what antics some of the little rascals got into this time!

#1

Parenting humor post on X where a son thinks the name Walter is cooler than others, showcasing funny parenting moments.

kemimarie Report

    #2

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post on X about a $157 bill and cheap meal, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #3

    Screenshot of a parenting X post humorously describing a baby's change in saying milk bottle, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    KelseyTuoc Report

    What kind of parents do you imagine (or imagined) yourselves to be, Pandas? Before becoming parents, many people vow to never repeat the mistakes of their own parents and to be as different as possible in their parenting strategies. So, with Gen Z becoming parents (yes, the oldest Zoomers are already members of the parents' club!), what has changed?

    Interestingly, the majority of Gen Z really love their own parents. According to a 2024 Gallup poll, 93% of younger Zoomers really like spending time with their parents. And a whopping 91% care what their parents think of them. The poll also revealed that majority of Gen Zers (19%) want their parents to understand their feelings and emotions, and 17% feel they're already understood.
    #4

    Screenshot of a funny parenting post on X about kids trying new chores like vacuuming and laundry in summer.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    #5

    Handwritten Father's Day report card by 4-year-old, showing funny parenting moments and child’s view of dad.

    dlondonwortel Report

    leighhouston avatar
    BlahBlobLa
    BlahBlobLa
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have a husband that is also a dad, can confirm, "dance moves" are high on the list of favorite things to do.

    #6

    Tweet about a baby playing peekaboo for the first time, showcasing funny parenting moments from X posts.

    EliMcCann Report

    Indeed, there might be less of a generational gap between Zoomers and their parents. Corey Seemiller, a generational researcher and co-author of Generation Z: A Century in the Makingsays that, according to her research, about 69% of Zoomers say that their parents are their No. 1 role model.

    However, when it comes to parenting, they're striving for something different. According to research from VIRTUE Worldwide, eight in 10 Gen Z parents have a different approach to parenting than their own parents. Only 47% claimed that their parents' parenting style is something they wish to emulate.
    #7

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post on X about a kid’s chicken nuggets touching ketchup, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    deloisivete Report

    #8

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post on X, highlighting funny moments and relatable parenting experiences.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #9

    Screenshot of a humorous X post about parenting asking if anyone brought juice boxes, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    anerdonfire2 Report

    What's more, younger parents do not view parenthood as a threat to their identity. Only 35% of VIRTUE Worldwide's research participants believed that having a child makes a person lose a part of their identity. Instead, 73% see parenthood as something that enhances who you are as a person.
    #10

    Parenting humor tweet about summer camp starting next week after school is over, shared on social media platform X.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #11

    Funny parenting X post showing a dad asking about a cloud shape with humorous kid and wife responses.

    daddygofish Report

    #12

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting X post about generational differences between teens and GenX parents.

    kristabellerina Report

    Gen Z parents also have more progressive views on gender roles among parents and believe that parents can successfully balance career and parenthood. Only one in three Zoomer parents believe that it's the mother's responsibility to take care of the larger part of the household and parenting duties. Half of the respondents say that they split responsibilities equally.

    #13

    Parenting tweet humor about answering kids' funny questions, featured in funniest X posts about parenting collections.

    IHideFromMyKids Report

    #14

    Parenting humor tweet showing a funny argument between a parent and 7-year-old about brushing teeth.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #15

    Tweet from parenting account sharing a funny parenting moment about kids having popsicles for breakfast.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    Two in five young parents in the U.S. have had to put their education on hold when they became parents. However, the majority (67%) still believe that having children will keep them from achieving the things they want in life. Even if a third of them have paused their studies, two in three say that they plan to go back and finish their degrees.

    #16

    Tweet by One Awkward Mom humorously comparing turning 21 with birthday shots to turning 34 with orthopedic slippers in parenting posts.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #17

    Parenting humor post about a kid noticing a parent looking for their phone while holding it, shared on X platform.

    deloisivete Report

    #18

    Tired parent satirically reacting to energetic kids at a soccer game, highlighting funny parenting moments on social media.

    allholls Report

    Most people identify Gen Z as the first generation that grew up immersed in the online world. While this undoubtedly makes them tech-savvy, it's also a big source of headaches in their parenting journeys.

    Young parents are dedicated to keeping their children out of social media for as long as possible and also often have strict rules about screen time. In fact, according to a poll from What to Expect, 72% of Gen Z moms strive to ensure plenty of outdoor/physical activities for their kids.
    #19

    Parenting humor in an X post about packing with kids, sharing funny clothing ratios for a 9-year-old's trip.

    deloisivete Report

    #20

    Screenshot of a funny parenting X post where a boy giving his hoodie is interpreted as a sign he likes the girl.

    kristabellerina Report

    #21

    Screenshot of a humorous X post about parenting, mentioning houseplants and witty commentary on witchcraft.

    allholls Report

    Generational researcher Corey Seemiller explains that Gen Z parents experienced the pitfalls of social media and technology firsthand, and they want to ensure their children are protected from it.

    "For some of them, they were on [social media] a lot, and it was really helpful in making connections. They may want to see their children have that same experience. Some of them have had very negative experiences on social media where they were bullied, harassed. There's a fear of judgment. There's people not liking their comments and pictures."
    #22

    Screenshot of a funny parenting post on X about grocery shopping timing after dropping kids off at school.

    kristabellerina Report

    #23

    Tweet about parenting humor where a mom says her family doesn’t realize silent treatment isn’t a punishment.

    allholls Report

    #24

    Tweet from Meghan sharing a funny parenting moment about guessing an animal name on a social media parenting post.

    deloisivete Report

    Social media is also having an effect on how much pressure Gen Z parents are putting on themselves. "They are placing pressure on themselves because of the environment they grew up in, and part of that is this social comparison to other parents' ‘perfect’ lives portrayed on social media," licensed clinical psychologist Holly Schigg, PsyD, explained to Parents.

    #25

    Parenting tweet about a 14-year-old son leaving the cabinet open after getting his fifth cup of water.

    allholls Report

    #26

    Screenshot of a funny parenting X post about a 7-year-old asking what bad words they can say.

    deloisivete Report

    #27

    Parenting tweet humor about kids, strollers, and rainy day struggles shared by One Awkward Mom on social media.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    Gen Z parents' goal to be 'perfect parents' is reflected in their attitudes, too. Compared to Millennials, they rate parenting ideals, such as keeping kids busy with lots of activities or ensuring tech-free time, significantly higher than the previous generation. That's also making Gen Z moms feel less confident (70%) when compared to Millennial moms (75%).
    #28

    Screenshot of a parenting tweet about kids asking about the occasion while cooking dinner, illustrating funny parenting moments.

    Parkerlawyer Report

    #29

    Parenting tweet humor about a son’s 16th birthday and his dream car from a funny X post collection.

    Parkerlawyer Report

    #30

    Puppet character in an orange coat shared in a funny parenting post on social media about kids and childhood memories.

    NotTodayEric Report

    Do you think any of these tweets reveal a new side of parenting, Pandas? June hasn't been easy for these parents, so give them some love by upvoting their funny quips! And if you feel like seeing more similar posts, check out the best parenting tweets of May and April!
    #31

    Screenshot of a funny parenting post on X about tired teens and sleep, highlighting humor in parenting experiences.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #32

    Screenshot of a funny parenting X post about kids wanting more weekend days, highlighting humorous parenting moments.

    kristabellerina Report

    #33

    Tweet from Daddy Go Fish humorously sharing a parenting moment about sneaking an extra ice cream sandwich.

    daddygofish Report

    #34

    Parenting humor tweet about kids learning new swear words while assembling furniture, shared on social media platform X.

    deloisivete Report

    #35

    Parenting humor post on social media about kids and never throwing away half-eaten cake, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #36

    Tweet about parenting humor on kids and cake, highlighting funny and relatable moments from parenting posts on X.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #37

    Screenshot of a parenting-related X post humorously describing the feeling of one week into summer break.

    allholls Report

    #38

    Tweet about imperfect but happy parenting with a vintage McDonald's ashtray, highlighting funny parenting posts on X.

    NotTodayEric Report

    #39

    Parenting humor tweet about a 7-year-old offering socks to friends, featured in funny parenting posts online.

    LLcoooltweet Report

    #40

    Funny parenting tweet about kids suggesting a Father's Day gift related to the bathroom in a humorous thread.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #41

    Tweet about a 7-year-old’s funny parenting moment with a cousin’s surprising favorite, shared on social media.

    chanchallsonii Report

    #42

    Tweet showing a humorous parenting post about a child's take on driving from a popular social media platform.

    Lottie_Poppie Report

    #43

    Parenting tweet about kids getting sick after return to work, highlighting relatable moments from funny parenting posts on X.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #44

    Parenting humor post about spending money on kids and a son wanting immediate repayment for a $1 soda purchase.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    #45

    Tweet about toddlers being relatable and emotional when hungry or needing a nap, related to funny parenting posts.

    kryzazzy Report

    #46

    Parenting humor in an X post about the cost of vacations and dealing with bored 12-year-olds on day three.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #47

    Tweet sharing a funny parenting moment about beard cream with a surprised man, highlighting humorous parenting posts on X.

    TheEbonyMaw Report

    #48

    Screenshot of a parenting X post humorously describing kids asking "where's dad" while he sits beside them indoors.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a parenting humor post about an 11-year-old spending all her time in her bedroom.

    ericamorecambe Report

    #50

    Parenting humor tweet about a girl asking low-fat Greek yogurt to be a donut, showcasing funny parenting moments.

    traciebreaux Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a funny parenting X post about a child not respecting privacy while a parent is on the toilet.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #52

    Parenting humor tweet about supporting spouse's diet by keeping all chocolate in the office, shared on a social platform.

    WillieHandler Report

    #53

    Screenshot of a funny parenting X post about a daughter offering to help with snacking problems.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    #54

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post on X about testing kids' milkshakes to ensure safety and avoid poison.

    TwinzerDad Report

    #55

    Parenting humor tweet about a child's funny question on water and thirst at bedtime shared on social media.

    RYGdance Report

    #56

    Parenting humor tweet about kids asking for unusual Father’s Day gift ideas, showcasing funny parenting moments on X.

    LLGabagoolJay Report

    #57

    Tweet about parenting humor mentioning secretly throwing out old cords while dads are busy, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    deloisivete Report

    #58

    Tweet from Late to the party Laura humorously about parenting challenges during a husband’s diet stage on social media.

    ericamorecambe Report

    #59

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting X post advising to always bring your wallet when kids say they will take you out to dinner.

    LLGabagoolJay Report

    #60

    Parent sharing a humorous parenting X post about a 4-year-old yelling at squirrels, highlighting funny moments in parenting.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #61

    Parenting humor tweet by Upside Dad joking about being mad when it rains after washing the car, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    UpsideDad Report

    #62

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post on X about a teen finding sewing junk instead of cookies, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    Kids_kubed Report

    #63

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting X post about procrastination and cleaning with juice boxes implied in parenting humor.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #64

    Tweet about parenting humor by Simon Holland, joking about parents bringing chairs to the beach, from X posts on parenting.

    simoncholland Report

    #65

    Tweet about parenting humor showing a mom teasing her kids with the phrase about not smiling, highlighting funny parenting moments.

    RYGdance Report

    #66

    Tweet from One Awkward Mom humorously questioning how some moms stay put together, highlighting funny parenting posts.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #67

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting tweet about toddlers with bold opinions, part of funny X posts on parenting.

    oneawkwardmom Report

    #68

    Screenshot of a funny parenting post on X about a child packing toys but no underwear, highlighting humorous parenting moments.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #69

    Tweet from Jennifer Parker humorously describing challenges of parenting a 6-year-old, highlighting funny parenting posts.

    Mrs_JParker Report

    #70

    Screenshot of a parenting X post joking about revenge by cutting a sandwich horizontally instead of diagonally.

    deloisivete Report

    #71

    Parenting humor post on X about childhood resilience and adult struggles, reflecting funny parenting moments and challenges.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    #72

    Tweet about parenting humor showing 93% of a parent's pool time spent adjusting kids' goggles, illustrating funny parenting moments.

    simoncholland Report

    #73

    Parenting humor tweet about teenage math confusion, shared on X, highlighting funny moments in parenting posts.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    #74

    A funny parenting tweet about struggles with a 10-year-old goddaughter and combing her hair on X posts.

    dem_mf_tweets Report

    #75

    Tweet about parenting moments where a son teaches kindness, highlighting funny and heartwarming parenting posts.

    xMistressGraves Report

    #76

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting X post where a user shares a proud moment from their 7-year-old child.

    theprettyone70 Report

    #77

    Screenshot of a funny parenting tweet about a daughter counting her birthday items, shared on X platform.

    Gloriaa_Babyy Report

    #78

    Screenshot of a funny parenting tweet about Father's Day silence followed by noisy kids breaking the sound barrier.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    #79

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting X post about kids sharing boogers, highlighting funny moments in parenting tweets.

    RYGdance Report

    #80

    Screenshot of a humorous parenting post about counterfeit "World's Greatest Dad" mugs shared on social media about parenting.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #81

    Tweet from One Awkward Mom humorously sharing a toddler’s bold opinions, highlighting funny parenting moments on X posts.

    oneawkwardmom Report

