Dad Feeds His Son Non-Vegan Food In Secret, Wife Calls Him An Animal Harm Enabler

Until kids reach a certain age, they don’t get to make very many decisions for themselves. Mom and Dad decide where the family lives, what an appropriate amount of screen time is, when it’s bedtime and what’s for dinner. But once kids reach an age where they realize that they’re not living the same life as all of their friends, they might start questioning if Mom and Dad really know what’s best.

Below, you’ll find a story that one father recently shared on Reddit, detailing how he found out his son was secretly snacking on non-vegan food when out with his friends. Now, the dad is wondering if he was right to give into his son’s cravings behind his wife’s back.

This man is used to eating vegan in the home, per his wife’s request

But when he found out his son was sampling animal products outside of the house, he decided it could be their little secret

It’s becoming more common for families to raise their children vegan nowadays

According to the World Animal Foundation, 6% of the population in the United States is vegan, increasing by more than 3,000% over the last 15 years. Some of the most common reasons for going vegan are concerns for animal welfare, to adopt a healthier diet, to fight climate change and be gentler on the environment, and to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

But the thing about going vegan is that it’s a personal choice. I’ve been vegan for over 6 years now, and I would have never taken the leap if someone else pressured me to or tried to guilt-trip me into it. I had to come to that conclusion by myself, and I had to believe in the ethics of it if I ever wanted it to stick. I don’t miss animal products because it’s my choice to eat alternatives instead, and I stand by that choice. But as we all know, being told something is off-limits by Mom or Dad just makes it all the more enticing…

The idea of raising a vegan family is often met with criticism, as people seem to be concerned about the health of the children. But the reality is that the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in the US says a well-planned vegan diet is appropriate for all stages of life, including pregnancy, infancy and childhood. All vegans need to take supplements of Vitamin B12, but most of us should probably be taking some supplements anyway. And eating a balanced vegan diet is often much healthier than having McDonald’s several times a week.

A balanced vegan diet can be perfectly healthy during any stage of life, including childhood

LiveKindly reports that one in twelve families in the UK are raising their children vegan today, with health benefits being the leading reason behind the choice for 61% of families. So while it may not be the norm yet, it’s certainly becoming more common. But as adults, we have the choice to become vegan or vegetarian, as we’re in charge of buying groceries and preparing meals. Is it fair to be making this decision for our children, though?

Similarly to how many parents take their children to church with them on the weekends and require their little ones to say prayers before meals, Moms and Dads who are vegan likely hope to instill their beliefs in their children as well. But once they grow up, they might decide that religion is not for them. And they might decide that eating a plant-based diet isn’t their cup of tea either. As painful as it may be for a parent, they have to understand that their kids will one day be making their own choices.

As vegan mom Jenell B. Stewart explains on her blog, she wasn’t vegan her entire life either. She found the lifestyle within the last 10 years and realized it aligned with her values. So she doesn’t necessarily think it’s fair to force her children to permanently live a lifestyle that they didn’t choose.

But going vegan is a personal choice, and kids might not always agree with their parents’ values as they grow up

But Stewart also notes that she wants her children to feel empowered to make suggestions that will open up her kids’ friends’ minds when it comes to veganism too. “What I want to teach my children is, if your friends are suggesting you go to a fried chicken spot, suggest a Chinese restaurant because your friends can get their fried chicken with fries, while my kids can get vegetable lo mein or general tso tofu, and everyone’s happy and my children don’t have to feel uncomfortable like they would sitting in a Kentucky Fried Chicken,” she writes.

