Nepo-Baby Boss Denies Employee’s PTO And Paternity Leave Requests, Gets Into Trouble That Even His Dad Can’t Fix
Welcoming a baby into the world is an exciting milestone for the entire family. The next step is to establish a new routine in order to give the newcomer everything they need and be there for those must-see first baby moments.
But when Reddit user GraveyardPixy‘s husband asked his boss for paternity leave, his request was denied. Not only that, the 22-year-old manager appeared to really not care what was going on in his subordinate’s life. So, together with his colleagues, the man came up with a plan for malicious compliance.
This new dad couldn’t get his boss to approve his personal time off and paternity leave requests
So he came up with a brilliant plan to be there for his family and get back at the 22-year-old at the same time
