Nepo-Baby Boss Denies Employee’s PTO And Paternity Leave Requests, Gets Into Trouble That Even His Dad Can’t Fix
Nepo-Baby Boss Denies Employee’s PTO And Paternity Leave Requests, Gets Into Trouble That Even His Dad Can’t Fix

Welcoming a baby into the world is an exciting milestone for the entire family. The next step is to establish a new routine in order to give the newcomer everything they need and be there for those must-see first baby moments.

But when Reddit user GraveyardPixy‘s husband asked his boss for paternity leave, his request was denied. Not only that, the 22-year-old manager appeared to really not care what was going on in his subordinate’s life. So, together with his colleagues, the man came up with a plan for malicious compliance.

This new dad couldn’t get his boss to approve his personal time off and paternity leave requests

Image source: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

So he came up with a brilliant plan to be there for his family and get back at the 22-year-old at the same time

Image source: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

Image source: BGStock72 (not the actual photo)

Image source: Ron Lach (not the actual photo)

Image source: graveyardpixy

As people reacted to the story, the original poster (OP) shared more details

And many couldn’t believe that we’re still having issues like this in the 21st century

