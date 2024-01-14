People Have Mixed Opinions About This Dad Cutting In Line For Hungry Kid

ADVERTISEMENT

While air travel can be exciting, it can also be stressful. Making sure you have everything you’ll need, reaching the airport in time, and going through security really bumps up your anxiety levels. And when an airport is crowded, it multiplies by a thousand.

In redditor u/madeupname230’s case, he was traveling with his family during the busiest days of the year. After delays and running super late for a flight that was already boarding, his kid started freaking out due to hunger. There was no way they would make it, so he cleverly cut the line of a hundred people and successfully fed his child.

However, his partner thought that it was a totally jerk move to do so. Baffled about what to make of the situation, he shared his story on the “AITAH” subreddit, asking its members to give him their unbiased opinions.

Below, you’ll find the full story and a conversation with the original poster (OP), nicknamed u/madeupname230.

Navigating a busy airport is a mission on its own, let alone trying to deal with delays and hungry children

After desperately cutting a line to feed his child, the OP was shamed by his wife, saying it was a jerk move

Share icon

Share icon

Cutting line in the airport without annoying other passengers

Bored Panda got in touch with madeupname230 who shared the story and was kind enough to give some additional details about the experience. Of course, we were curious to know what inspired him to share this with more than one million people; after all, such incidents happen very often.

“I shared because I was genuinely curious if the majority of people would think it was a good solution or that I was a jerk.”

Airports were expecting 3 million passengers daily through this holiday period, marking a 16% spike from last year. So it’s no surprise that the original poster (OP) found himself cutting lines for food. But do we really know when it’s fine to do so? Etiquette expert Jodi RR Smith weighs in on how to sneakily skip lines without annoying other passengers.

While it’s not okay to cut people off, in special circumstances, she advises that you should always ask and provide a good reason. People are more likely to accept a request when motivation is given. Jodi also said it’s a good idea to ask airport staff if you can move to the front, especially if it means missing your flight.

A reasonable ground for jumping a line is having a young child or a baby with you. People will likely save frustration and tantrums by allowing them to go ahead. It’s evident that the redditor’s behavior was indeed acceptable. He had a perfectly good reason and was traveling with a kid.

Not to mention the solution to it. When asked about how he managed to act so cleverly and quickly, he said, “I’m generally a good problem solver. So rather than get frustrated I just thought: how could I inconvenience the smallest number of people. And the option to ask someone already in line popped into my head. Then I thought: well if I also offer to pay for their food, it’s a win for everyone. So I went for it.”

Sometimes being late is out of anyone’s control. Flat tires, impossible parking, canceled taxis, road work, and long airport lines are a few possible disruptions that any traveler may face. But what’s it to someone whose flight is taking off in a couple of hours compared to someone whose flight is ready to take off? Even if the traveler is trying to outsmart you, it’s not going to ruin your day if you’re not rushing anywhere yourself. Think of it as good travel karma, and hope someone helps you next time you’re in a pinch.

When someone cuts in line without any heads-up, etiquette expert Diane Gottsman says it’s best to let it go. Some people may be making an honest mistake by not seeing where the line starts, and you can totally say, “Excuse me, the line starts over there” in a friendly, nonconfrontational voice. But “get to the back of the line” is a conflict waiting to happen. Typically, queue cutters are highly aggressive and easily agitated, so it’s best not to address them.

Navigating a busy airport with children

As is evident in the OP’s story, traveling with children is even more challenging. When asked about previous experiences travelling with little ones during a busy period, the OP said, “Travel is always stressful. But add a kid and the holidays, and it’s next level. My partner and I usually plan well and have tons of snacks, so this particular kind of stressful situation was a first for us.”

Redditor madeupname230 was also kind enough to share his own tips on navigating crowded airports. “My advice is to always plan for unexpected situations, but to also remember that people are usually pretty kind if you truly need help and ask nicely. We are all in this together, try to keep that in mind.”

In addition, a writer from “How to Travel With Little Ones,” Meredith Wuori, suggests trying to book a flight early in the morning or during their nap time. This increases their chances of sleeping through it, bringing peace to everyone on board. Another alternative is to tire them out before flying. Some airports have play areas where kids can stretch their legs and burn off some energy. Or simply allow them to walk whenever possible.

Meredith also suggests preparing a “busy bag” filled with small toys, coloring books, stickers, and other activities to keep the kids engaged during the airport wait and the flight. She likes to get each kid a new toy they haven’t played with yet, which helps to distract them and make the journey more enjoyable.

Navigating a busy airport is a mission on its own, let alone trying to deal with delays, mile-long lines, and hungry children. Skipping those queues is usually not acceptable unless there’s a reasonable explanation and a good attitude towards it. And according to etiquette experts, redditor u/madeupname230 dealt with it just fine.

Commenters found father’s solution impressive

Others were confused why he didn’t pack emergency snacks