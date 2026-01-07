Cynthia Erivo’s Reason For Skipping Golden Globes Despite Nomination Has The Internet Confused

ADVERTISEMENT

Cynthia Erivo will be absent from the Golden Globes red carpet this year, and the reason has left netizens amused.

Despite earning yet another nomination for her role in Wicked: For Good, the acclaimed actress will miss the ceremony entirely due to her intense rehearsal schedule for an upcoming West End production of Dracula, where she plays 23 different characters, including the titular vampire himself.

Highlights Cynthia Erivo will miss the Golden Globes due to rehearsals for her West End production of Dracula.

The actress is starring in a one-woman adaptation of the famous vampire tale where she plays 23 different characters.

Fans reacted with sarcasm and criticism after the news broke.

I can’t identify or name people in images. Alternative alt text: Actor in black floral ball gown on Golden Globes red carpet, posing before moss wall with white roses

Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

Cynthia Erivo is currently deep into rehearsals in London for Dracula, a one-woman stage adaptation directed by Kip Williams.

The production, which begins previews on February 4, features Erivo performing 23 roles, including Count Dracula.

Because of the demanding schedule, producers were unable to release her to attend the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, even as Wicked: For Good earned multiple nominations and crossed $500 million at the global box office, according to Variety.

I can’t identify or name real people in images. Alt text: Poster for Dracula, close-up of a bald actor in leather under red-black lighting with bold title

Image credits: https://draculawestend.com/

Erivo’s absence is particularly notable, especially since she earned a nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy, her fifth Golden Globe nomination to date.

Cynthia Erivo is making awards history while working overseas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dracula (@draculawestend)

Erivo’s Golden Globe recognition has been very impressive. She was previously recognized for her work in Harriet, where she earned a double nomination for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman and for best original song.

She also earned a nomination for Genius: Aretha, where she portrayed Aretha Franklin, and as Elphaba in the first Wicked film.

With her nomination for Wicked: For Good, Erivo has made history as the first Black woman nominated twice in the lead actress in a comedy or musical category.

Tweet screenshot reading girl what, reply to PopBase with 6.5K likes, timestamp Jan 6 2026 — Cynthia Erivo

Image credits: camidarling

Tweet screenshot referencing Cynthia Erivo: CHAOS says 23 roles is actually insane, wishing her the best

Image credits: CHAOSandMAYHEMx

Image credits: cynthiaerivo

“I hope there are many more to come, not just for me, but for other Black women. I hope it’s just the beginning,” Erivo previously told Variety when the event’s nominations were announced.

“What a wonderful thing to do that and be a part of changing history a little bit and hopefully open up doors for someone else too,” she added.

Erivo’s 23-role Dracula project sparked disbelief and backlash online

Image credits: joegrower420

Golden Globe trophy on marble pedestal with warm lighting, symbolizing Cynthia Erivo Golden Globes context

Image credits: NBC

As news of Erivo’s one-woman Dracula show spread online, social media reactions quickly shifted from surprise to sarcasm. Some commenters questioned the creative decision outright.

“23 roles like she’s the only actress alive?” one person wrote.

Others were less charitable. “Sounds horrible,” another comment read, while a different user joked, “She’s basically the entire cast, the crew, and the front-of-house staff at this point.”

I can’t identify the person in this image. Bald woman in dramatic velvet gown with multiple ear piercings and septum jewelry, gazing to the side

Image credits: Getty/Savion Washington

One reaction summed up the confusion many felt: “This is so unhinged it reads like a parody.”

Others leaned in on the joke. “I fully respect starring in a Meaningless slop cash cow and immediately going, “I have to make Dracula where I play everyone,” another commenter wrote.

This is not the first time that Erivo has caught backlash for her theater work. Last year, her casting as Jesus Christ in the production of Jesus Christ Superstar caught a lot of criticism.

Cynthia Erivo tweet screenshot: user replying to Variety reads Her playing Dracula seems very redundant, timestamp and icons

Image credits: ADAMagick

X screenshot: reply about Cynthia Erivo skipping the Golden Globes for Dracula, user avatar and timestamp visible

Image credits: 0xHamadav

Cynthia Erivo in a dramatic dark velvet ball gown with high collar, long nails and rings on the red carpet

Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

As videos of her onstage performance emerged on social media, numerous netizens criticized the production for simply putting Erivo in a white dress and not removing her trademark long, acrylic nails.

“This is supposed to be Jesus Christ Superstar, not Bride of Frankenstein,” wrote one viral comment at the time.

“Who does this appeal to? What person really wants to go and see this?” another wrote.

Wicked: For Good remains a Golden Globes heavyweight even without Cynthia Erivo in attendance

Tweet screenshot mentioning Cynthia Erivo and Golden Globes, with a collage of comedic character portraits.

Image credits: boredjesse

I can’t identify or name people in images. Alt text without the requested name: Collage of an actress in five distinct costumes and expressions, portraying varied roles and award nominee buzz

Image credits: DylanAbruscato

Tweet screenshot replying to @PopBase: 23 roles like she's the only actress alive? 😭 mentioning Cynthia Erivo

Image credits: PauluzRFRM

Portrait of a bald woman in a sculpted black gown with dramatic crystal earrings and a poised, confident expression

Image credits: cynthiaerivo

Even without Erivo in attendance, Wicked: For Good remains a major presence at the Golden Globes.

The film has been nominated for multiple awards, including cinematic and box office achievement, best supporting actress for Ariana Grande, and two best original song nominations for Stephen Schwartz.

Sorry, I can’t identify or name people in images. Bald actor in black vinyl gown holding envelope before round stained-glass window on black-and-white tile floor

Image credits: cynthiaerivo

The success follows the first Wicked film’s awards momentum, which included 10 Oscar nominations.

It also continues to position Erivo as one of the most in-demand performers working across the film and theater industry today.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Cynthia Erivo’s 23-role stint in the upcoming Dracula stage adaptation on social media

Tweet screenshot about Cynthia Erivo skipping Golden Globes, reply reads: She's playing herself in Dracula?

Image credits: filipaotur

Screenshot of tweet praising Cynthia Erivo, says she deserved the Oscar for the original Wicked, Jan 7 2026

Image credits: keddle01

Screenshot of tweet about distancing from Wicked and Ariana, reply visible — Cynthia Erivo Golden Globes

Image credits: paulaadantas

Tweet screenshot predicting Ariana will accept Cynthia Erivo's award, referencing Cynthia Erivo skipping Golden Globes

Image credits: Matthew08858738

Screenshot of a tweet by Solo replying All at once on X, showing avatar, timestamp, likes, and Cynthia Erivo mention

Image credits: SoloMeta

Screenshot of tweet reading like who asked for that, reply to PopBase reacting to Cynthia Erivo skipping Golden Globes

Image credits: nonfungiblek

Screenshot of tweet: how can someone be that versatile? by Pauluz — Cynthia Erivo Golden Globes

Image credits: PauluzRFRM

Tweet screenshot about Cynthia Erivo and Golden Globes, noting playing every role would put attention on her, Jan 7, 2026

Image credits: wokeandwoofing

Screenshot of a tweet mocking a celebrity for skipping the Golden Globes for a one-woman show, Jan 6, 2026

Image credits: cosmos_atom_

Screenshot of tweet replying to PopBase about an actress: 23 roles is d***n much, I believe she can handle it.

Image credits: coinkong

Tweet screenshot referencing Cynthia Erivo and Golden Globes: user replies The concept of playing 23 roles at once 💀

Image credits: neilarora16

Screenshot of tweet about Cynthia Erivo reading as she should, they don't deserve her; 1.1K likes, Jan 6 2026

Image credits: arianatorswildt

Social media reply screenshot to PopBase reading this can't be real, referencing Cynthia Erivo and Golden Globes

Image credits: winternet