Cynthia Erivo’s Reason For Skipping Golden Globes Despite Nomination Has The Internet Confused
Cynthia Erivo will be absent from the Golden Globes red carpet this year, and the reason has left netizens amused.
Despite earning yet another nomination for her role in Wicked: For Good, the acclaimed actress will miss the ceremony entirely due to her intense rehearsal schedule for an upcoming West End production of Dracula, where she plays 23 different characters, including the titular vampire himself.
- Cynthia Erivo will miss the Golden Globes due to rehearsals for her West End production of Dracula.
- The actress is starring in a one-woman adaptation of the famous vampire tale where she plays 23 different characters.
- Fans reacted with sarcasm and criticism after the news broke.
Cynthia Erivo is skipping the Golden Globes for a one-woman ‘Dracula’ production
Cynthia Erivo is currently deep into rehearsals in London for Dracula, a one-woman stage adaptation directed by Kip Williams.
The production, which begins previews on February 4, features Erivo performing 23 roles, including Count Dracula.
Because of the demanding schedule, producers were unable to release her to attend the 83rd Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, even as Wicked: For Good earned multiple nominations and crossed $500 million at the global box office, according to Variety.
Erivo’s absence is particularly notable, especially since she earned a nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy, her fifth Golden Globe nomination to date.
Cynthia Erivo is making awards history while working overseas
Erivo’s Golden Globe recognition has been very impressive. She was previously recognized for her work in Harriet, where she earned a double nomination for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman and for best original song.
She also earned a nomination for Genius: Aretha, where she portrayed Aretha Franklin, and as Elphaba in the first Wicked film.
With her nomination for Wicked: For Good, Erivo has made history as the first Black woman nominated twice in the lead actress in a comedy or musical category.
“I hope there are many more to come, not just for me, but for other Black women. I hope it’s just the beginning,” Erivo previously told Variety when the event’s nominations were announced.
“What a wonderful thing to do that and be a part of changing history a little bit and hopefully open up doors for someone else too,” she added.
Erivo’s 23-role Dracula project sparked disbelief and backlash online
As news of Erivo’s one-woman Dracula show spread online, social media reactions quickly shifted from surprise to sarcasm. Some commenters questioned the creative decision outright.
“23 roles like she’s the only actress alive?” one person wrote.
Others were less charitable. “Sounds horrible,” another comment read, while a different user joked, “She’s basically the entire cast, the crew, and the front-of-house staff at this point.”
One reaction summed up the confusion many felt: “This is so unhinged it reads like a parody.”
Others leaned in on the joke. “I fully respect starring in a Meaningless slop cash cow and immediately going, “I have to make Dracula where I play everyone,” another commenter wrote.
This is not the first time that Erivo has caught backlash for her theater work. Last year, her casting as Jesus Christ in the production of Jesus Christ Superstar caught a lot of criticism.
As videos of her onstage performance emerged on social media, numerous netizens criticized the production for simply putting Erivo in a white dress and not removing her trademark long, acrylic nails.
“This is supposed to be Jesus Christ Superstar, not Bride of Frankenstein,” wrote one viral comment at the time.
“Who does this appeal to? What person really wants to go and see this?” another wrote.
Wicked: For Good remains a Golden Globes heavyweight even without Cynthia Erivo in attendance
Even without Erivo in attendance, Wicked: For Good remains a major presence at the Golden Globes.
The film has been nominated for multiple awards, including cinematic and box office achievement, best supporting actress for Ariana Grande, and two best original song nominations for Stephen Schwartz.
The success follows the first Wicked film’s awards momentum, which included 10 Oscar nominations.
It also continues to position Erivo as one of the most in-demand performers working across the film and theater industry today.
Netizens shared their thoughts about Cynthia Erivo’s 23-role stint in the upcoming Dracula stage adaptation on social media
Oh, the absurd amount of money I would pay to be able to see this... This is either going to be the worst mess or the most creative and innovative production of the decade, no in-between.
