Zouan Kourtis's stunning street photography at night creates a dramatic transformation in Athens, particularly in exotic locations like Kolonaki, Kipseli, and Exarchia Streets. Zouan skillfully injects a futuristic cyberpunk aesthetic into these urban shots, where bright neon lights dance against the shadows, casting a dazzling glow on the cityscape streets.

Tradition and innovation form a surreal mix as Zouan captures the sounds of Athens at night, once again donning his glasses to envision it as a cyberpunk city. The eclectic energy of Kolonaki and the bohemian spirit of Exarchia blend seamlessly with the neon-lit, avant-garde atmosphere of the time. These photographs transcend place, making a visual statement that invites viewers to bear witness to the thrilling cyberpunk dreamscape of Athens.

#1

Zouan Kourtis
#2

Zouan Kourtis
#3

Zouan Kourtis
#4

Zouan Kourtis
#5

Zouan Kourtis
#6

Zouan Kourtis
#7

Zouan Kourtis
#8

Zouan Kourtis
#9

Zouan Kourtis
#10

Zouan Kourtis
#11

Zouan Kourtis
#12

Zouan Kourtis
