Cyberpunk Athens 2124: Night Street Photography By Zouan Kourtis (12 Pics)
Zouan Kourtis's stunning street photography at night creates a dramatic transformation in Athens, particularly in exotic locations like Kolonaki, Kipseli, and Exarchia Streets. Zouan skillfully injects a futuristic cyberpunk aesthetic into these urban shots, where bright neon lights dance against the shadows, casting a dazzling glow on the cityscape streets.
Tradition and innovation form a surreal mix as Zouan captures the sounds of Athens at night, once again donning his glasses to envision it as a cyberpunk city. The eclectic energy of Kolonaki and the bohemian spirit of Exarchia blend seamlessly with the neon-lit, avant-garde atmosphere of the time. These photographs transcend place, making a visual statement that invites viewers to bear witness to the thrilling cyberpunk dreamscape of Athens.
This post may include affiliate links.