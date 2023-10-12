1k+views
I Create Children’s Toys From Their Unique Drawings (18 New Pics)
Now are the times when stores have everything and you can buy anything. Anything that isn't original isn't interesting and is often boring.
I have been crocheting toys for many years. And more and more often I hear requests from people to create something original and unseen. Very often people send me interesting, colorful drawings and ask me to make toys based on them (check my previous Bored Panda post for more). This work always is a very big challenge, but I like it very much. It is a non-boring job, full of color and creativity. I am very happy that my works often become original birthday and Christmas gifts.
I invite you to take a look at my work.
Black Cat
In the delicate world of crochet, where my fingers have danced with threads for a good 33 years, the technique has unwaveringly echoed the same sentiment: anxiety. Yet, there's a certain tranquility in the realization that with every careful stitch, the hands become surer, the stitches neater, and the work flows seamlessly.
Colors
Superhero
Picture this: a drawing finds its way to me, opening the gateway to an intricate process of thread selection. It's a subtle art, as not every vibrant pencil stroke or marker line boasts an identical thread counterpart. But possibilities unfold in the pursuit of something even remotely similar. Choosing colors is no mere task, especially when entangled with the distortions from monitors and photographic hues. Sometimes, a gentle inquiry to clients deciphers the true essence of the intended color. I recall an orange-crocheted toy, intended to bask in a pink hue, misled by a poorly executed photograph. Evening artificial light has been a deceptive foe, transforming pinks into reds and igniting a flare of a crocheter's inventive spirit to amend unintentional missteps. When threads finally align, the ease envelops the process, allowing me to crochet from pictures without the rigidity of schemes.
Sad Doll
I wonder what that child went though to create such a sad drawing :(
Parrot
Every woven detail whispers tales of its importance, even as I embroider various embellishments, aspiring to mirror every minute intricacy. Perhaps this meticulous dedication to recreating each detail is what garners appreciation from those who behold my creations.
Owl
A memory ever so dear involves the first toy birthed from a drawing, a peculiar creature envisaged by my son. This enchanting little being was not just a creation but a genesis, spurring the inception of a toy workshop born from drawings. The first admirer of such creations was my son, for whom I've crocheted four toys, each breathing life to his imaginative drawings. What followed was a tapestry of connections, friends, and friends of friends, until hundreds of such toys were adorning various abodes.
Boys
Colorful
The reactions, though rarely witnessed firsthand, ripple back in forms of photos of joyous children, or tales of youngsters marveling at seeing their drawings transmute into tangible forms. Stories of children slumbering with these toys, or not parting from them during travels, gently warm my heart, crafting a joy that is intricately woven into the threads of every creation.
Heart
Ikea is a whole playground experience for kids and adults a like.
Logo
And as the tapestry of my creations expands, various orders and stories entwine themselves into the threads. From children's drawings to a bespoke toy for a book author from Austria, traveling as a tangible representation of his book character to presentations. The mystery of a French theatre, whose name eludes me, found characters for their plays birthed from my fingers. The returning customers, though, they silently affirm that every stitch, every chosen color, and every corrected mistake was truly splendid.
Snowman
Couple
Boy
Lady
Transformer
Looks amazing, very cool!!! GREAT JOB, whoever did this one!
The ones that are clearly grade school or below are absolutely my favorites! So stinkin cute how they remake them into crochet dolls!
The title was slightly misleading, implying that all the drawings were done by children, but the crochet work is grand.
I feel where you're coming from, but "children" is a broad term. A child could be 1 year old up to 12 years old, according to the National Institutes of Health.
I love this. It's great
