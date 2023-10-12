ADVERTISEMENT

Now are the times when stores have everything and you can buy anything. Anything that isn't original isn't interesting and is often boring.

I have been crocheting toys for many years. And more and more often I hear requests from people to create something original and unseen. Very often people send me interesting, colorful drawings and ask me to make toys based on them (check my previous Bored Panda post for more). This work always is a very big challenge, but I like it very much. It is a non-boring job, full of color and creativity. I am very happy that my works often become original birthday and Christmas gifts.

I invite you to take a look at my work.

More info: Etsy | Facebook