I am Violeta from Lithuania. I live in the second largest city in Lithuania, Kaunas. I am a mother to two wonderful boys. I love to create jewelry and toys. This is my hobby and job. I like my job. I create toys and jewelry for 18 years. I wrote a book about jewelry from textiles.

Cute toys from drawings.

What I like most is crochet toys from children’s drawings. I really like children’s imagination (sometimes adults) and have a lot of fun making toys for them.

More info: Etsy