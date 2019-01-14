6Kviews
I Create Super Cute And Creepy Dolls (54 New Pics)
6Kviews
Hi!
My name is Anna Nazarenko and I'm a handmade doll creator from Moscow, Russia. You may already know me from my last post on Bored Panda.
My creative ideas are never-ending and I hope you will enjoy my unique artworks.
I also started a Patreon blog where I share videos of how I make my cute dolls, also useful tips, and some aspects of my artistic life for free.
For Halloween 2018, I ran a special 'pumpcat' contest inviting people to create their own creepy dolls in mixed media by learning from my videos.
There were over 50 scary dolls made for the #osopumpcats event and I had given a special work of art as a present to one of the authors.
There will be even more dolls and tutorials in 2019, hope you will enjoy and join us!
More info: patreon.com | Instagram | Etsy
This post may include affiliate links.
Octokitties, they look like they're up to something. Those tiny, tiny teeth.
Is... is this fear I feel? It stares into my whole being. Cute!
i love halloween because i'm a skeleton and these are sooo cute!!!
axolotls the black ones name is toothless the purple one is ghost
This is so freakin cute!!! <3 Please start thinking about printing those on tops, shirt, hoodies, bags.... I would buy literally everything with those cute smushy monsters <3
So true, I would buy all the the merch!
Adorable little critters!
These aren't creepy at all.... just super cute!
This is so freakin cute!!! <3 Please start thinking about printing those on tops, shirt, hoodies, bags.... I would buy literally everything with those cute smushy monsters <3
So true, I would buy all the the merch!
Adorable little critters!
These aren't creepy at all.... just super cute!