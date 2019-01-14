Hi!

My name is Anna Nazarenko and I'm a handmade doll creator from Moscow, Russia. You may already know me from my last post on Bored Panda.

My creative ideas are never-ending and I hope you will enjoy my unique artworks.

I also started a Patreon blog where I share videos of how I make my cute dolls, also useful tips, and some aspects of my artistic life for free.

For Halloween 2018, I ran a special 'pumpcat' contest inviting people to create their own creepy dolls in mixed media by learning from my videos.

There were over 50 scary dolls made for the #osopumpcats event and I had given a special work of art as a present to one of the authors.

There will be even more dolls and tutorials in 2019, hope you will enjoy and join us!

More info: patreon.com | Instagram | Etsy