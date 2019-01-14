Hi!

My name is Anna Nazarenko and I'm a handmade doll creator from Moscow, Russia. You may already know me from my last post on Bored Panda.

My creative ideas are never-ending and I hope you will enjoy my unique artworks.

I also started a Patreon blog where I share videos of how I make my cute dolls, also useful tips, and some aspects of my artistic life for free.

For Halloween 2018, I ran a special 'pumpcat' contest inviting people to create their own creepy dolls in mixed media by learning from my videos.

There were over 50 scary dolls made for the #osopumpcats event and I had given a special work of art as a present to one of the authors.

There will be even more dolls and tutorials in 2019, hope you will enjoy and join us!

More info: patreon.com | Instagram | Etsy

#1

Анна Назаренко
CrazyCatLady
CrazyCatLady
Community Member
3 years ago

Octokitties, they look like they're up to something. Those tiny, tiny teeth.

4
4points
#2

Анна Назаренко
CrazyCatLady
CrazyCatLady
Community Member
3 years ago

ET is my dad.

3
3points
#3

Анна Назаренко
Ms.Maria
Ms.Maria
Community Member
3 years ago

Aww, this guy looks otterly sad

6
6points
#4

Анна Назаренко
Reilly Beryll
Reilly Beryll
Community Member
3 years ago

Is... is this fear I feel? It stares into my whole being. Cute!

2
2points
#5

Анна Назаренко
Crochet Rox
Crochet Rox
Community Member
3 years ago

He has armpit rocks!!!! 😍😍😍

0
0points
#6

Анна Назаренко
Marcelle
Marcelle
Community Member
3 years ago

Omg! C'mon!

2
2points
#7

Анна Назаренко
Ms.Maria
Ms.Maria
Community Member
3 years ago

A unicorn seahorse... YES

3
3points
#8

Анна Назаренко
Ms.Maria
Ms.Maria
Community Member
3 years ago

LOOKIE! It's one of us, you guys!

5
5points
#9

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

i like its long neck it reminds me of little nightmares

0
0points
#10

Анна Назаренко
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
3 years ago (edited)

I love the little cloud. P.S. Is the moon made of cheese (so the bunny is eating it) and the stars are cheese crumbs? Do bunnies eat cheese?

2
2points
#11

Анна Назаренко
Honesty Olishia
Honesty Olishia
Community Member
3 years ago

I can just imagine them all blinking at different times

9
9points
#12

Анна Назаренко
Anubis
Anubis
Community Member
3 years ago

Octokitty

4
4points
#13

Анна Назаренко
Marcelle
Marcelle
Community Member
3 years ago

Adorable

1
1point
#14

Анна Назаренко
CrazyCatLady
CrazyCatLady
Community Member
3 years ago

Sweet birdie.

1
1point
#15

Анна Назаренко
Anubis
Anubis
Community Member
3 years ago

She should make Niffler.

3
3points
#16

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

a black midnight owl...YES

0
0points
#17

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

is he a valentines day uni?

0
0points
#18

Анна Назаренко
Jim Price
Jim Price
Community Member
3 years ago

...I am the night... I am darkness... I am your doom incarnate... rawrr... and all that...

1
1point
#19

Анна Назаренко
Anubis
Anubis
Community Member
3 years ago

The face I make on the first day in a new school.

2
2points
#20

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

pink fairy gazelle and white albino gazelle

0
0points
#21

Анна Назаренко
Ms.Maria
Ms.Maria
Community Member
3 years ago

WHOA

1
1point
#22

Анна Назаренко
CrazyCatLady
CrazyCatLady
Community Member
3 years ago

Love the colour.

1
1point
#23

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

egyptian blue and purple bat?

0
0points
#24

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

i like the verde cheshire spider cat.

0
0points
#25

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

i love halloween because i'm a skeleton and these are sooo cute!!!

0
0points
#26

Анна Назаренко
Gonzalo Terán
Gonzalo Terán
Community Member
3 years ago

Cthulhu!

2
2points
#27

Анна Назаренко
Vernice Aure
Vernice Aure
Community Member
3 years ago

So sad...

1
1point
#28

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

sad but cute capybara!

0
0points
#29

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

pretty galaxy deer boi!!!

0
0points
#30

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

cute lil spinx!!! 1a06a0c0a7...5dc286.jpg 1a06a0c0a75dfac82222c90378dd9b4f4d353e92_00-60899505dc286.jpg

0
0points
#31

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

cute little hippo!!

0
0points
#32

Анна Назаренко
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
3 years ago

More cute little Cthulhus! ❤️

3
3points
#33

Анна Назаренко
Joy Gerred
Joy Gerred
Community Member
3 years ago

Pumkitties!

1
1point
#34

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

tooo cute!!!

0
0points
#35

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

aww cute and pretty albino owls

0
0points
#36

Анна Назаренко
CrazyCatLady
CrazyCatLady
Community Member
3 years ago

They still exist, Dodo's.

1
1point
#37

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

ginger cat i guess!?

0
0points
#38

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

albino uni sea horse!?!

0
0points
#39

Анна Назаренко
Night Owl
Night Owl
Community Member
3 years ago

I love this arrangement

1
1point
#40

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

axolotls the black ones name is toothless the purple one is ghost

0
0points
#41

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

cute lil pegasis

0
0points
#42

Анна Назаренко
Anubis
Anubis
Community Member
3 years ago

Put a little sweater on it and it's piglet.

2
2points
#43

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

cutie albino deer

0
0points
#44

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

awww an albino giraffe

0
0points
#45

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

a black and white and a blue and white zebras sooo cute

0
0points
#46

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

tiny lil koala

0
0points
#47

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

look at her lil tongue sticking out

0
0points
#48

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

tiny lil fennec and hippo

0
0points
#49

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

are they moths!?

0
0points
#50

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

cotton candy pig :)

0
0points
#51

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

aww a lil fly

0
0points
#52

Анна Назаренко
D
D
Community Member
3 years ago

Omg the teeth have teeth!

1
1point
#53

Анна Назаренко
#54

Анна Назаренко
McKenzie Miller
McKenzie Miller
Community Member
1 year ago

cotton candy owls

0
0points
