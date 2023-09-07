Bored Panda reached out to Jason to learn more about their comics. The story of how The Potato Couple started is truly heartwarming. However, we were curious to know the origin of the name. Jason explained: “The initial name of our brand is J&Y Productions, which we started 10 years ago (yes, 2023 is the 10th year anniversary of this brand!). In 2015, when we finally got the chance to publish our first book, we needed a simple, catchy, and relatable title. So we came out with 'The Potato Couple'. Well, there are 2 lame explanations for this weird name:

a. A potato has a mild and slightly sweet taste. Hence, it symbolizes love, which is supposed to be innocent and slightly sweet (not too much sweetness as that would cause diabetes)

b. A potato is a good source of carbohydrates, which could mean that love is always full of energy. So innocent, slightly sweet, and… Full of energy. I bet you get it~”