I Make Comics About A Fantasy World Where Everyone And Everything’s Weapon Of Choice Is A Sword (19 New Pics)
Hi, my name is Matthew J Wills and I am the creator of the webcomic Swords!
In 2020, a new character named Quest Sprout appeared in the series and captured the hearts and minds of everyone. Since then he has grown into a strong and capable adventurer, traveling on a journey to find his lost mother and defeat the evil Demonic Sword, Eternal Slumber. He has made many allies, including lots of big strong heroes who are happy to assist their little buddy. Even the evil Pest Sprout, a doppelgänger sent to thwart Quest Sprout's adventures, has since been adopted as a little brother to Quest Sprout!
You can support the series and get your own Quest Sprout.
More info: swordscomic.com | Instagram | Facebook | reddit.com | patreon.com | twitter.com | youtube.com
For me, I think the most rewarding aspect of being a comic artist and creating my own setting and characters is seeing the fans get excited when a new piece of lore gets sewn into an episode. The world of Swords is big, and there are always a ton of fresh fan theories buzzing around in the comment section. It's great to see people care deeply about what happens to these characters.
Sword breathing dragon :) I remember reading a thing about that
When I began making Swords, the resolution was super low, because I was just making it with the web in mind. As the series progressed and it became obvious I was in it for the long haul, I began to work at higher and higher resolutions with each passing year. The result is a crisper, cleaner look that not everyone loves (haha), but I think it comes off slightly more professional.
The most challenging aspect of making a comic is trying to please everyone. Draw more of this character. Draw less of this character. Why isn't the story in order? I like to follow my muse and focus on telling jokes, and I think when the series deals with some heavy plotlines, people forget that it is supposed to be a comedy!
Balancing the comic and its business side can be tough. It's been especially difficult in the last year as platforms like Instagram pivot harder toward video, half of Reddit was shut down by its users and X experiments with its new identity. Growing as an artist is getting trickier than ever without doing video content, but I think there's also some value in slowing down, not chasing the numbers and making sure I'm delivering on all my promises to the existing fans. I'm not particularly interested in AI as a solution - I think my audience are following me because they value a human telling a human story.
These are kindof out of order since they're sorted by upvotes... bored panda should make it so some posts can choose to sort themselves in the order they are created so comics can have a plot
Sprout is so adorable!
He is! There is also a webtoon series of Qwest I think
Here is the link to the authors website: https://swordscomic.com/comic/cover/
i love these!
