#1 These photos taken while hiking reveal a women in the background who had fallen the day before and could not get up.



She was discovered shortly after the photos were taken and survived.



gadela08:



My friends and I found a 22 year old girl, face down in the mud, both legs broken with compound fractures. she had no cell phone, no water, no food, and nothing to keep her warm. her friend was dead.

a little backstory - my 2 friends and I were hiking in a pretty popular spot in our area. it's a 150-ft waterfall that takes about 45 mins of uphill hiking to get to.

We decided to go bouldering around the bottom of the waterfall, there are various little pools and boulders where the water runs off from the waterfall. this bouldering trail is not on the main trail, and not many hikers ever veer off of the main trail.

When we found her, obviously we called 911 and gave her any supplies we had. eventually a helicopter showed up and they flew her to the nearest hospital.

Turns out she was hiking with her friend the NIGHT BEFORE when they both fell off of the waterfall. her friend must have gone to get help, but unfortunately died less than 100 yds from where we found the girl. so no one knew she was hurt or that she was even there.

It's a miracle she was still alive and mind blowing to think what she had gone through when we found her 20 hours later.

Before we found the hiker, we were climbing rocks in the area and taking pictures. we didnt even know the poor girl was in the background of these photos!!

#2 Obligatory: Regina Kay Walters



I don't know if it qualifies as "seemingly innocuous" to anybody else, but it became a lot creepier and more tragic to me once the story behind it was explained, because at first glance it just looks kind of like somebody getting annoyed at having their photo taken.



Before serial k**ler Robert Ben Rhoades killed his victims, he like to snap a photo of them. This is the last picture ever taken of Regina Walters.



The TL;DR: is that the photo was taken by the "Truck Stop K**ler" - he drove her out to that rotting shell of a house, made her cut her hair and put on the dress, and snapped the photo before moving in to m**der her.



someCrookedVulture:



Just to add to this, Rhodes made her pose this way for the photo. She wasn’t actually reacting to an impending threat.



Edit: That doesn’t diminish the impact of the photo, it’s still haunting and terrible. And made even worse by how little he valued life, calling homeless runaways “the invisible people.”



"Her body was later found in September 1990, in an abandoned Illinois barn. Also present were photos of another female (Walsh), whose body was discovered that October. In 1994, Robert Ben Rhoades was convicted of the first degree m*rder of Regina Kay Walters and sentenced to life without parole at Menard Correctional Center in Chester, IL. He was extradited to Utah in 2005 to be tried for the deaths of Candace Walsh and Douglas Zyskowski; however, per the victims' families' requests, the charges were dropped in 2006 and he was returned to prison. Rhoades later pleaded guilty to those crimes as well."

#3 The saddest one that I’ve come across is a photo of two divers smiling together at the camera on the Great Barrier Reef. In the background, another diver can be seen laying limp on the seabed, with somebody swimming to their rescue. The diver on the reef is Tina Watson, who died before they even resurfaced. If I can remember correctly, multiple witnesses said her partner had bear-hugged her before she began to sink, realizing only later that he had most likely purposefully disconnected her breathing apparatus. He was charged with m**der, but never convicted, as the case collapsed. He was convicted for manslaughter (to which he pleaded guilty) and was sentenced to 4.5 years (under Australian law).



Edit: I previously did not realize that the case is still classed as unresolved, and wrote that her husband was not convicted after the m**der charge was dropped instead of his conviction of manslaughter.

#4 This one of Steven Stayner giving Timmy White a piggyback ride always pulls at my heart strings.



He was kidnapped by convicted child m*lester Kenneth Parnell and repeatedly ab*sed for nearly 7 years. But when he got too old, Parnell kidnapped 5 year old Timmy White. Steven couldn't stand the idea of another kid going through the hell that he suffered, so the next chance he got he carried him on his back and walked through the freezing snow to a police station. The boys were each reunited with their families.



Steven's story is so inspiring to me in a lot of ways, the guts and guile he demonstrated is nothing short of amazing. But I have to warn you all, the story does not have a very happy ending. So if these kinds of cases are emotionally taxing for you, especially the ones that involve ab*sed children, skip this one.

#5 Basically all of the Turpin family photos of all 13 kids on trips to Vegas and Disney. At first they seem like a normal family, then you realize that the kids are gaunt and pale. Add that to the matching outfits and I'm all spooked out.



In one picture of the family, the children are seemingly clinging to each other with forced smiles. All the while Louise and David Turpin are beaming with pride of their family.



It's sort of terrifying.



shifa_xx:



The ab*se seemingly developed over time - like there was a woman who reported being able to play with the older Turpin kids-now-adults when they were young. The kids were apparently more 'normal' kids then who were allowed outside and to have friends visit or go to friends houses, etc. They were described as friendly but also being weird. Weird as in they would smell bad, be unclean and have those fishy seeming parents.

Then by the sounds of it, as more and more kids came along the abuse only developed more. They weren't allowed out anymore (their neighbour thought they only had 1 or 2 kids) and the weirdness increased. And the weight/type of malnourishment of the older Turpin kidults suggests they were deprived of food for a very long time to. Malnourishment like they have must have started from way before pre-teen years. The parents can't have just snapped and started ab*sing them one day - the state of those adult Turpins shows that the parents had always been ab*sive, just on different levels over time.



awillis0513:



Also, apparently some of the children didn’t know what a police officer was and the 17 year old didn’t understand what medication was when she called 911. These kids are in for a reality shock. It seems, though, that they are being eased slowly into the world.

#6 Selfie posted by Daylenn Pua on February 24, 2015. Just two days later he vanished while hiking the Haiku Stairs in Hawaii. During the hike, he sent his grandmother numerous photos. One appeared to show a man following him.



This hike was closed to the public, and anyone caught hiking it was trespassing. His grandmother warned him against it, saying he would be locked up if he did.



On February 27, 2015, he caught a bus and ventured forth to the stairway to heaven hike. Daylenn sent texts to his grandmother with photos of the hike. He was never seen again.



After his disappearance, the photos were studied, one showed what appears to be a man in the far background. He seems to be following behind Daylenn.



The family asked for public assistance and for anyone who recognized the man to come forth.



To this day, he or his remains have never been found, and what happened to him and the identity of that strange man in the photo remains a mystery.

#7 This brings to mind the relatively recent m**ders of Abigail Williams and Libby German. This case has been discussed numerous times in this subreddit, I know, but it's one that's stuck with me. For those of you who are unfamiliar with it, you can read up on it here.

This is the final image taken of Abigail Williams, uploaded to Libby German's Snapchat at approximately 2:07 PM on February 13th, 2017. As depicted in the photo, Abigail is is standing on a bridge, a physical landmark that her body was found in close relation to.

Another image that has been circulated because of this case is an image of the suspect himself. Apologies for the grainy quality, but it was superimposed from a video still. As discovered through this video that retraces the crime, the suspect was only seventy-three feet behind them at this point.

#8 Demon Core



This is a recreation photo of an accident that occurred with the infamous "demon core". Physicist Louis Slotin was conducting an experiment to verify the exact point at which a subcritical mass of fissile material could be made critical by the positioning of neutron reflectors. Basically, the two half spheres would be adjusted around the core and the core activity would be measured.



The risk was that if the spheres were allowed to close, the core would instantaneously form a critical mass. To keep them from closing, he pried the top core up with a screw driver. Unfortunately the screw driver slipped, a critical mass formed, and (near) instantly gave him a lethal dose of radiation. He shielded the other people in the room and was the only fatality.



DaughterEarth:



Stuff like this is why we have safety regulations today. We rarely come up with them before an accident, at least not traditionally. We're getting better now, and accounting for this kind of potential in a design is drilled in to engineering students heads, but yah, not always like that.

However, yah, I agree, should have been clear even then that showboating is a bad idea.

#9 This photo was taken moments before an IRA car b*mbing. The charge was inside that red car. The man and child depicted survived, though the photographer did not.



Anon:



I live(d) about 5 miles from here growing up, I was around 4 when this happened, i was with my dad at the time and he remembers hearing the explosion.. my mom was actually on her way towards here (town center), but was still a mile or so away, pretty crazy how being 5 or 10 minute early / late could entirely change so many peoples' lives! I knew one kid that died in it, he was about 16 at the time. I still see his mom around, she never got over it, she went shopping that day with him, he went to buy some new jeans in one store and she quickly ran to another store, she survived and he died instantly.. Really sad!

#10 Four year old girl slipped to the bottom of the bed and was wedged between mattress and tucked in duvet. Police took a picture of the bedroom on the morning of her disappearance which shows the bulge in the duvet, but only discovered the body nine days later. It is something that has stuck with me - could she have been alive in this photo?



Smokin-Okie:



She wasn't under her mattress though, she was in a small gap at the foot of her bed between the frame and the matress.

It's really not as suspicious as it sounds, she had a very large bed either full or queen size canopy platform bed (which was unsuitable for any four year old, especially one with disabilities). It was so high from the floor that if Paulette fell out she would have been hurt and she moved a lot in her sleep, so her nannies would place two large body pillows under the covers with to keep her from rolling off. They created a little tunnel directly to the area at the foot of her bed where her body was found. Her bed was made by tightly tucking all the cover under her matress at the foot of her bed, when Paulette got wedged down there she was stuck in a pocket where she fell asleep sucking on her fingers and suffocated. Police did a recreation with a girl around Paulette's size showing how easily she could have rolled into the space. They checked under her bed but because the matress was sitting on a platform they could not see her body. They brought in a dog to track her sent, they pulled the flat pink sheet (the one seen in the above photo laying over the pillows) off her bed and used it as a reference scent, the dog immediately lead its handler to Paulette's bed but was redirected because they thought the dog was leading them to the source of the refrence scent. After her body was discovered they checked the sheet (which had been removed the morning she was discovered missing and kept in an evidence bag) they found a large urine stain in the same spot Paulette's pubic region was and a smaller stain in the area her nose and mouth were, the same stains were found on the fitted sheet. Also, the corner blankets and the lower part of the matress where her head was resting were soaked in decomposition fluid. On the third day of the investigation the family were removed from the house, no one checked Paulette's bedroom until the night she was discovered, when police entered the room they could smell her decomposing body. It was almost immediately annouced that Paulette's death was a homicide, but after the initial autopsy and the discovery on the flat sheet removed the morning she was reported missing they asked the United States FBI to help conduct the investigation, 3 other Mexican investigating agencies joined in. 5 different agencies all came to the same conclusion: Paulette accidentally suffocated in her bed the night before she was reported missing and decomposed in that area without being moved.

#11 This is the picture of two brothers named Michael and Sean McQuilken. This photo was taken on August 20th, 1975 in Sequoia National Park in California. A few seconds after this photo the pair were struck by lightning. They both survived but Sean took his own life in 1989.



Lillipout:



This is a famous incident. It occurred on August 20, 1975 at about 4:15pm at a place called Moro Rock in Sequoia National Park, California. Moro Rock is a granite outcrop 4000 feet above a river valley. Seven people were injured but there was only one fatality - a hiker who was practically still in the parking lot among 40-50 foot tall trees. The smaller boy was reportedly knocked unconscious, but revived with CPR. Several of the injuries were caused by flying rock. There's another image from that storm, but I'm unable to locate it. This incident was the subject of several lawsuits, including SCHIELER v. UNITED STATES where the plaintiff alleged that the Park Service was negligent in warning hikers about the dangers of lightning strikes and failing to employ safety devices. These types of lawsuits tend not to go anywhere, but today there is a warning sign advising hikers to descend and find cover if they experience piloerection.

#12 This selfie of Tyler Hadley at the party his parents forbade him to throw... So he k**led them and threw the party anyway. This photo was taken while they were dead in their bedroom after being bludgeoned to death.



"Tyler decided how he wanted to commit the m**ders a few weeks prior to committing them. He ostensibly told a friend exactly what he was planning to do at that time - stating that having a big party after a parricide had "never been done before." Shortly after noon Tyler wrote on his Facebook wall, "party at my crib tonight...maybe."



After Tyler's parents returned home that day, he hid their phones and locked their black Labrador (who he suspected would defend his parents) in a closet.



Shortly before 5:00 p.m. on the evening of July 16, 2011, Tyler took three pills of ecstasy and then stood behind his mother, Mary-Jo, as she worked on her computer in the family room. He attacked his mother with the back-end of a claw hammer first. Hearing the screams, his father rushed out of the bedroom to see what was happening. Blake saw Tyler attacking his mother and froze at the sight, exclaiming "Why?" Tyler replied, "Why the f**k not?" before fatally attacking his father with the hammer. After murdering them, he dragged their bodies into the master bedroom and spent three hours cleaning up the blood and throwing household items that reminded him of them on top of their bodies."

#13 Some people believe that there is something eerie/telling about six year old Madyson Jamison's expression/position in the last photo taken of her alive. The Jamison family went missing in Oklahoma in 2009 and their bodies were found in 2013, but it's unknown how they died or who was responsible and the details are strange. I personally think most people are reading too much into the photo- she's a kid, kids are weird, I have a million photos of my kid with odd poses/faces- but it's still unnerving knowing that she likely died very shortly after the photo was taken.



woIfmother:



I believe the m**der/s**cide theory is the most likely in this case so it's possible one or both parents were acting strangely and Madyson was feeling uncomfortable or confused when the photo was taken. But I agree, the photo is mostly eerie because the family ended up dead.



themrsboss:



The body language is a bit odd, but I agree with you. I think she was just at that awkward missing teeth age and it was a weird photo. Sadly, we will probably never know.

#14 Snake bite captured mid strike in this family photo. Taken at a friend's ranch.



gwtrull:



The dog actually was bit and didn't make it. The woman was bit as well but made a full recovery. Thankful it wasn't the child.

#15 The story goes that the picture was taken of the man on the edge goofing off with a fishing pose, but only later when the film was developed, that a boy/young man was shown behind him, unbeknownst to the guy on the edge or the photographer.



Several theories have been made about what the heck was exactly going on, some innocuous, some not, but to me it's such a creepy picture.

#16 This photo of Bart Whitaker (left) and his brother. Bart k**led his brother and his mother and attempted to k**l his father.



sydofbee:



To be fair, he did not actually k**l them himself. He hired a hitman and asked him to hurt him too, so that it wouldn't be obvious it was an attack orchestrated by him. I think that even makes it worse because there was quite a bit of thought behind it; it wasn't a passion k**ling if you will.



BlessedBreasts:



This story k**ls me. I saw an interview with the father and he'd lost everything. His children, his love, and his hope. He told the interviewer that he would be attending his son's execution (should he receive the DP, not sure if he got it) because that was his son...that he'd been there when he took his first breath and would be there beside him when he left the world. the love of parents, omg. And yes, his hand gesture was a joke. He said that later, that it was in reference to their planned deaths and how they could kiss his a*s, etc.

#17 Columbine shooters. It's a picture of the entire class of 1999 prior to the shooting. In the top left corner you can see the shooters, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, aiming imaginary firearms at the camera.

Pretty chilling stuff.



Anon:



The weird thing about the Columbine photo is that literally, if the shooting hadn't happened, there would be absolutely nothing notable about this in the photo. My older brother (graduated the year before) had friends who did that as their "joke pose" too. I knew people in my high school ten years later who did the same.

But of course, with hindsight, and the fact that y'know, the shooters are the ones making that specific pose... creepy.

#18 This photo taken not long before Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman were kidnapped and m******d.



I was young when it happened and my parents never hid things from us, but this made my parents not trust us playing out without an adult watching.



Zombeedee:



I was around the same age as these girls when this happened. This, along with other cases during my childhood such as Sarah Payne, James Bulger, Millie Dowler, I honestly feel like was a turning point for British people and the whole freedom in childhood, kids playing in the street thing.

Before these high profile cases I still remember being turned out in the morning every weekend, along with all the other kids in my street, and we'd just wander and play around all day. My parents had no clue where we were. And we were not safe. I'm amazed none of us got hurt, looking back.

But growing up hearing these stories, it honestly feels like blinkers were taken off. Kids were told to be more careful or not allowed out unsupervised at all. And now I'm a mum myself there is no fucking way I let my kids wander about alone.

I really think it changed the nation and made us more wary for the most part.

#19 The caption of the last photo Elisa Lam took.



"Lam's body was moderately decomposed and bloated. It was mostly greenish, with some marbling evident on the abdomen and skin separation evident. There was no evidence of physical trauma, s*xual assault, or su**ide. Toxicology tests showed traces consistent with prescription medication found among her belongings, plus nonprescription dr*gs such as Sinutab and ibuprofen."

#20 The most sinister wink of all time.



Context: This photo was taken just after LBJ was sworn in on Air Force One, immediately following the m**der of JFK. In the foreground you'll notice Jackie Kennedy visibly grieving the loss of her husband. LBJ turned towards his longtime friend, Texas congressman Albert Thomas, who gave him a surreptitious wink and a smile. White House photographer Cecil Stoughton, who took the photo, said it could have been "innocent or sinister, and I would have leaned towards the latter." The man in charge of Air Force One at the time, General Godfrew McHugh later said LBJ's behavior on the plane was "obscene."



Edit: Took out a line about blood spatter on Jackie's coat, since people seemed to be really concerned about it. Though there was blood on her coat at the time the photo was taken, it's not in the frame.

#21 2004 Tsunami nears John & Jackie Knill



John and Jackie Knill were k**led in the 2004 Tsunami. Their bodies were never found but their passports and camera were discovered and returned to their children. There are more pictures that show that something terrible is about to occur. But this one is nearly tranquil.



EDIT: Their bodies apparently were found.

#22 Josef Fritzl enjoying himself on holiday while his daughter was still trapped in his cellar at home.



RealHorrorShowvv:



I think the mom had to have been in on this. Because seriously even if your daughter left you a letter saying she ran away, would you ever stop looking for her? And maybe after the first baby was "left on her doorstep" wouldn't she have thought to install a camera? Oh and her husband going down to the cellar for hours at a time and forbidding her from going down there, that's not totally suspicious...

#23 This picture was taken by a passenger of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 on July 17th 2014. He posted this picture on his Facebook, saying; 'if it goes missing, this is what it (the plane) looks like.' Referring to another Malaysian Airlines plane (flight MH370) that went missing on March 8th 2014. Later that day the plane the man boarded was taken down by a missile fired by either Russia or Ukraine.



RealHorrorShowvv:



I still don't understand why they thought it would have been a good idea to fly over that zone.



apple_kicks:



Planes fly over war zones a lot and usually the radar and the height they are at identifies them as passengers (as some said st the time) . Leaked radio chatter revealed the soldiers thought the same that it would be no fly zone. They had been shooting down Ukrainian military planes earlier that month.

#24 This photo was found on a damaged camera that had gone through the washing machine at the home of Travis Alexander. The next few shots show Alexander bleeding on the bathroom floor, minutes after being attacked. The photos were taken by Jodi Arias, Alexander's girlfriend, and the one above just minutes before she stabbed and shot him.



"He sustained 27 st*b wounds, a slit throat, and a g*nshot wound to the head. Medical examiner Kevin Horn would later testify that Alexander's jugular vein, common carotid artery, and trachea had been slashed and that he had defensive wounds on his hands. Horn further testified that Alexander might have been dead at the time the g*nshot was inflicted and that the back wounds were shallow."

#25 This is a photo of John Lennon giving an autograph to Mark David Chapman, the man who would m**der him only hours later. Chapman later said that he was incensed by Lennon's remark that the Beatles were "more popular than Jesus", calling it blasphemy. He made no attempt to flee or resist arrest.

#26 This home video of Jeffrey Dahmer, casually saying to his dad that he should eat at home more often. However, at the time this video was filmed, Jeffrey already k**led 7 men (and ate some of their body parts).

#27 Not exactly "innocuous" but this photo was taken by Dean "Candy Man" Corll. It shows a struggling boy who he presumably r***d and m******d but nobody has been able to either find his body nor give him a name. He just exists in this piece of frozen time.

#28 Two friends posted this selfie on Facebook. Later that night the girl on the left strangled her friend with the belt she is wearing in the photo.

Cheyenne Antoine claims she has no memory of strangling her friend Brittney Gargol after a night of heavy drinking. However, Gargol’s body was found next to the belt Antoine is wearing in this photo. Antoine pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years in prison.



orangestar17:



Strangled her to death, left her on the side of the road by a landfill, and she'll be out of prison still in her 20s.

#29 The picture of the Israeli Olympic Team marching in the opening ceremony of the 1972 Munich Olympics. They seem happy to be there and carefree. A week later, within the Olympic Village, 11 of them would be taken hostage by a terrorist group, Black September. In the end, a botched rescue attempt by the German authorities resulted in them all being m**dered (two had already died in the initial hostage taking).

#30 Smiling woman in Kutno, Poland. It was taken in 1939 by Hugo Jaeger, who was a photographer for the N*zis. More specifically, it was taken after they'd just invaded Poland.



I find photos like this creepy because they believe the underlying misery that is about to be forced upon these people. If she'd known the reality, a casual chat and a request for a photo by him wouldn't have seemed so natural. You can find plenty more like it of that period.



winterisforhome:



Whenever I see photos of individual Jews or families of them from that time, I just want to burst into tears. We always hear the numbers of the holocaust, how many millions etc, but when you actually start seeing the individual faces of the victims, especially if they're smiling or just living life, it hits so much harder. To a degree, history class has almost "depersonalized" the holocaust in a way, which is why I love the story of Anne Frank; it reminds us that the victims were people just like us, there was no huge difference between us. Just my mini-rant on my feels:/

#31 This is John du Pont and Dave Schultz.



John (The man on the bottom) hosted a massive wrestling team where all of the athletes lived on the grounds. Schultz was hired to coach the team.



As time went on John started to act stranger than normal (He was already very odd). He started to think his friend Schultz was spying on him. He believed that Schultz was hiding in his walls spying and plotting to k**l him. It seems to me like John was a paranoid schizophrenic.



Eventually John snapped. He drove up to Schultz's home and shot him in front of his family. Schultz died moments later.

#32 Musician Jeff Buckley (right), hours before he died from accidental drowning at the age of 30 in 1997.



AtBat3:



Great singer-songwriter whose debut album was phenomenal. He took a swim in a river with steel toe boots on and no one was really keeping an eye on him, next thing you know they couldn’t find him. Got caught under a current from a passing boat I think. Just a tragic accident nothing suspicious about it. It just sucks.



MissSassifras1977:



I would like to add that this is a terrible picture of Jeff. He was very handsome. His looks were nothing compared to his talent.

He was beloved to his family. He was friendly with his ex's and in love with a beautiful girl when he died.

So what happened to Jeff?

He was just in to town to record some music. It was late at night. He decided to jump in the river for a swim.

It was a single roadie keeping an eye on him. The guy was moving some equipment and took his eyes off Jeff for just a few minutes.

He was singing a zeppelin song (idk which) as he swam. Then he was gone, dragged under the water by the wake from a passing barge or tugboat.

His wiki and every article I've ever read said nothing about steel toe boots.

One moment he was there, the next gone. His body was found days later, miles away. The world mourned. Artists from every genre paid tribute to him.

Jeff was completely sober when he died. And he was happy. It wasn't suicide, it was foolishness.

It was all just a cluster fuck of bad decisions that ended in a very tragic accident. 💙

#33 The M**der of Reynaldo Dagsa.



A filipino politician, Dagsa was on vacation spending time with his family.

Looks like a regular family photo at first glance right?

This photo was taken on New Years Day by him moments before he was shot and k**led, and his k**ler can be seen in the background behind his family.

#34 Myra Hindley, on the Saddleworth moors with her dog, Poppet. She is looking down at the grave of John Kilbride, one of her's, and Ian Brady's, young victims.



Hindley and Brady used to take photos hinting to the gravesites of their child victims, and when their crimes came to light, these pictures were used to help find the bodies.

#35 This picture of Varg Vikernes has reached a sort of Internet meme status. The reason being it just looks like a picture of a happy smiling old man, but in reality Varg's back story is that he is a musician who makes incredibly abrasive music, as well as a m**derer who k**led another musician from Norway's black metal scene just because, and an arsonist who burned down churches in Norway just because. This picture of him was taken in prison.



He was released in 2009 and continues making music.



EDIT: Okay so apparently Varg claims to have m**dered Euronymous in self-defense, and he burned down the churches because he believes in neo-paganism.



Anon:



If you watch Varg's explanation for why he did it, Varg was clearly out of his mind with paranoia and thought that Euronymous was going to k*ll him. He also didn't burn down churches "just because", he burned them down because they were built over sacred Pagan worship ground by the Christians and he wanted to rid Judeo-Christian influence from Scandinavia, as the Christians took over and tried to erase the original religion and culture.

I don't support Varg, but there's a lot more to this than you're making it sound like.

#36 This picture of Elizabeth Smart (far left) taken while she being was held captive by her kidnapper (pictured far right).



Smart was missing for 9 months. the picture was taken some time in the middle of that period, at a party the kidnapper crashed with Smart. She was made to wear the veil in order to keep from being recognized in public.



BoxingAngel:



My dad is a Corrections Offficer here in Tucson and has had personal contact with her kidnapper. He always says that he gets this chill up his spine when he talks to him. He is at a special prison that has a program called the SOMP program. The SOMP or S*xual Offender Management Program was put into place so people like Mr. Mitchell wouldnt get beat to death on the yard. The prison consists of 80% s*xual offenders. According to my father, they play a game similar to Dungeons and Dragons. Only instead of trying to level up and k*ll creatures, they discuss ways of how to lure children into their clutches. Really sick stuff and this guy is one of more nasty people I have heard about.

#37 This photo depicts members of the Heaven's Gate cult who, in March of 1997, were convinced to commit s**cide by leader Marshall Applewhite. They believed Earth was about to be wiped out and that suicide was necessary to escape and reach an alien spaceship that was traveling behind the Hale-Bopp comet.



united_shirts:



Heaven's Gate was an American new religious movement, often described as a cult. It was founded in 1974 and led by Bonnie Nettles (1927–1985) and Marshall Applewhite (1931–1997), known within the movement as Ti and Do respectively. Nettles and Applewhite first met in 1972, and went on a journey of spiritual discovery, identifying themselves as the two witnesses of Revelation, attracting a following of several hundred people in the mid 1970s. In 1976, the group stopped recruiting and instituted a monastic lifestyle. Scholars have described the theology of Heaven's Gate as a mixture of Christian millenarianism, New Age, and Ufology, and as such it has been characterised as a UFO religion. The central belief of the group was that followers could transform themselves into immortal extraterrestrial beings by rejecting their human nature, and they would ascend to heaven, referred to as the "Next Level" or "The Evolutionary Level Above Human". The death of Nettles to cancer in 1985 challenged the group's views on ascension, where they originally believed that they would ascend to heaven while alive aboard a UFO, later coming to believe that the body was merely a "container" or "vehicle" for the soul, and that their consciousness would be transferred to new "Next Level bodies" upon death.

#38 You may never have heard of Pogo the Clown, pictured above, but when the paint comes off he was better known as John Wayne Gacy, serial k*ller and r*pist in the 1970s. When he wasn't appearing as a clown at children's birthday parties, Gacy was s*xually ass*ulting and m**dering over 30 young males in just over 6 years. He became known as "The K**ler Clown" and was sentenced to death in 1980.

#39 The My Lai villagers picture. might not fit exactly since the picture shows the terrorized villagers right before they were gunned down, so not exactly seemingly normal. but, one often overlooked aspect is the young woman buttoning her shirt, which is interpreted as evidence that she was r**ed right before the photo.



Saelza_:



This is horrible. I don't know why America joined that war. The actions of those soldiers is disgusting, and should be remembered so it never happens again.

#40 Just a photo of a cute girl, right? This is Genie (not her real name, but that's what she is called in the public sphere. (Real name was kept secret.) From the time she was an infant, around 20 months old, her father kept her in a single room, strapped down to a potty chair facing the wall. She had no human interaction beyond her parents until the age of 13, when she was rescued.



Anon:



Studied her in developmental psych. Incredibly sad, but also intriguing.

#41 This is my handsome husband in 1970, shortly after we got married. Our life seemed perfect and we had so much to look forward to. In 1975 I became pregnant and like most expectant parents, we were excited and were making plans. One thing we did not plan on… he starting going blind due to diabetic retinopathy half way into the pregnancy. Sad memories of waddling into a hospital for weeks on end, for laser treatments, haunt me. In 1976 we gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. That should have been the best summer ever; however the laser treatments were not effective and at some point, rather than help, they start to cause the retina to be damaged. He had too many laser treatments to count. He was hospitalized for a procedure to try to reattach his retina in one eye when our baby was six weeks old. The operation was not successful. The good news… his other eye seemed to be doing well. We had great hope.



So much for that good news. By December 1976 his other eye was acting up; hence laser treatments continued. The bleeding into his vitreous, which is what happens w diabetic retinopathy, was arrested.



However, with so much trauma to his good eye, he developed a cataract. For the next 8 years he struggled with partial sight as the cataract grew…. but was assured that, like most cataract surgeries, when it was big enough to remove he would have a good amount of vision.



We were excited when he had the surgery. When we got home, later that night, he said…”I cannot see anything.” I assured him that the next day when we have a follow up appointment, the doctors will give you a new lens. I remember him sitting in the chair while I watched. Two doctors, one old and one young were working with him. The body language of the two doctors got my attention. The tears that rolled down the face of the younger doctor told me what I didn’t want to hear.



He has been totally blind since the age of 37. He has no light perception. Against all odds, he is still here at the age of 75, challenged everyday by the dread disease that rendered him blind…. a disease he has had since age 12. Flash forward, on June 20, 2020 we celebrated our 50th anniversary. We couldn’t be with our close and loving family, but with Zoom and Facetime we had a party. Two successful, beautiful daughters, two charming son in laws, and four lively grandchildren ages 5,8,10 and 13. We came a long way from my terror of being the only breadwinner on a teacher’s salary. He went on to a very successful career at the National Institutes of Health and we have retired to a beautiful community in Southwest Florida. Yet every time I see this picture, it brings me to tears. By the way, he has never ever complained.

#42 This is a picture of my wife Silvia when she was a child growing up and living in Romania in the late 70’s.



To me, I can see the beautiful woman she is to become and the future wife and mother she is now.



But at the time the situation was heart-breaking.



Silvia’s mother died due to suspected complications after giving birth to Silvia. Silvia has no memory of her birth mother. Her step-mother was an abusive nightmare of a woman who physically and emotionally beat her and her siblings.



Living in Romania in the 70’s and 80’s during the height of the Cold War was tough. Long lines for basic foods, never knowing if you had enough to feed the family, central heating which was turned off overnight, travel restrictions and secret police always watching.



Silvia’s father was imprisoned for 3 years for trying to flee Romania, but he was caught. So the family knew all too well the risks of trying to escape.



Silvia was effectively trapped with abusive parents in a repressive country with little hope of escape.



Silvia and her father did however escape Romania a few years later, lying at the border by claiming they were going on holiday to Italy, leaving behind her step-mother and siblings, lived as refugees in Italy for four months before travelling to Australia as immigrants.



They moved many times, lived in a back supply shed behind a restaurant, a caravan, a single room sharing with strangers, trying to support themselves and trying to bring out the rest of the family.



By 16 Silvia left home, dropped out of high school, slept on the floor with her siblings who had joined her in Australia, but she went many days hungry, not having enough money to buy food. Silvia spent 10 years struggling with waitress work and bar work and going through as many as 12 jobs a year.



There is a happy ending however. Eventually, she put herself through school, post graduate study, and built a successful career with the Australian federal government. I married Silvia in 2003, had a beautiful daughter of our own and are living happily ever after.

#43 On the morning of 17 January, Muhammad Yusuf Pujwala (the father of Asia Bano( was sitting outside his home in Kathua, Kashmir, when one of his neighbours came sprinting towards him. He told Muhammed Pujwala, they had found his eight-year-old daughter, Asifa Bano. Her body was found in the bushes of a forest.



The 8 year old’s legs were broken. Her fingers were black and blue. Asifa was confined in a local temple for several days and given sedatives that kept her unconscious. The charge sheet alleges that she was "r**ed for days, tortured and then finally m**dered". She was strangled to death and then hit on the head twice with a stone.



The worst thing is, she isn’t the only girl and she won't be the last.

#44 This story is about coworkers and friends. Five men whom at first did not know each other but grew to trust each other and have unwavering faith in each other as was needed in any dive team that worked on oil pipelines.



The photo above seems unassuming…



All 5 men looking at the camera without an idea of what would become of their lives.



This is the Paria diving incident…



The incident claimed the lives of Christopher Boodram’s colleagues; Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry, Kazim Ali Jr and Rishi Nagassar.



These men worked for Land and Marine and Construction Services (LMCS) and were repairing a defective portion of Paria Fuel’s Sealine 36’s riser off the Port of Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25 when the deadly accident happened.



A Delta P event aka a Differential pressure event happened shprtly after lunch that day and caused all of these divers to be sucked into the an oil pipeline. The Delta P event happened when the divers removed an inflatable plug, causing a vortex and inevitably led to the deaths of four men with only one surviving (Chris).

