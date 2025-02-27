What if we told you that sometimes kids are no less eerie in real life than in the movies? Well, at least those who go around saying kind of creepy things. Don’t believe us? Then, check out this list full of examples, and then tell us whether you think horror movie kids or real-life ones are scarier.

Usually, we’re used to seeing kids as innocent human beings who can do no wrong. Until you see them in a horror movie and get creeped out.

#1 Not creepy but interesting. My son told me before he was in my belly , he was in the sky and saw me from above and chose me as his mom.

#2 My son when he was 4-5. He was just learning about money, making change so he liked having money in his pocket etc. He is shaking some loose change in his pocket. He kinda went into a hypnotic state, his eyes glazed over a with past memory and he says, man this life is way better than that time I froze to death. 😳.

#3 My daughter had night terrors for a while when she was about 4 or 5 years old. It would appear like she was wide awake but she wasn’t. One night I was trying to comfort her - she had just been screaming and screaming - she paused for a second, tilted her head to one side and said, “That’s not your eye, mummy. Take it off. Take it off now.” She then launched herself at me and tried clawing at my eye. Moments later she slumped down and went back to ‘normal’ sleep.

If you like to watch horror movies at least occasionally, it’s quite likely that you have seen a movie or several with children being creepy. We mean movies like Orphan, The Bad Seed, Insidious, or The Shining, whose scene with the creepy twins remains a pop culture staple decades after the film’s premiere. But why are kids so compellingly creepy? They are our offspring; shouldn’t we be considering them cute? Here, this old joke fits: “A baby's laugh is one of the most beautiful things a person can hear. Unless it's 3 a.m., and you're home alone, and don't have any kids.”

#4 When my mum was dying ( at home), my then 4 year old said, " don't be worried, all those people are here to keep her company".



There was nobody there.



Shortly after, my mother began talking to very long dead relatives and friends.



She died the next day.

#5 My daughter asks me all the time if I "remember when she was my mom before I was hers"

And my baby frequently looks at blank space like he's babbling/smiling at someone.

#6 My brother was 4 years old and started talking about his old family in detail describing mid to late 1800s England he was born in Flagstaff Arizona in 1990.

Well, there are a few theories as to why scary children are such a good horror movie trope. For instance, typically, people have a presumption that kids are angelic creatures, and so when this view is shattered by an evil youngling, it becomes rather unsettling. Basically, something that should represent good becoming evil is a scary idea. There’s also a fear of failed parenthood, which is especially strong in those who are already parents. When you have a child, you’re basically making a mini version of yourself, in a way, the embodiment of your immortality, so it’s natural to fear that they might turn out not to be such a good person in the end. And when the movies show you examples of it, this fear might be amplified, even if subconsciously.

#7 My sibling told me they remembered being older and that they frequently visited a specific beach when they were much older. I kept trying to correct them but they were adamant they used to have a different life. They don’t remember saying it now.

#8 When my nephew was three years old, he stayed overnight at my place for the first time and as I was tucking him in, I asked if he wanted to cuddle for a little bit before bed and he said “no, the people in the walls don’t like you”. I finished tucking him in and kissed him goodnight. Took everything in me not to sprint out of the room😅.

#9 When my son was about 2 he would repeatedly ask me where his green motorbike was. He would point at motorcycles when out in the car and tell me he used to ride a green one “like that one, mummy.” He said he was grown up too but I didn’t press him on it and he eventually appears to have forgotten..

The scariness of kids can also have to do with the fact that most of us don't have really concise memories of this period of life, as our brains are only developing at this time. This is what separates the adult world from the childhood one. That means that an adult simply cannot fully understand a child, and the unknown is one of the main sources of human fear. ADVERTISEMENT The difference between adults' and children's brains not only provides good villains for horror movies, but also creates interesting life situations. For example, when a child says something so out of pocket that an adult is left speechless. And sometimes these things they say are rather creepy.

#10 We drove by the cemetery one time and my son asked why all those men were playing baseball.. no one was there.

#11 My brother said to Mum when he was about 4 I don’t belong in this world creeped my mum out.

#12 My niece was maybe 3/4 at the time and we were watching a movie and the girl had purple eyes and she said she wanted her eyes and I told "she wouldn't be able to have her eyes". She said "sure I can, just cut them out.." it got awkward and we all just started laughing and I explained to her why you can't do that.

In today’s list, you’ll find plenty of examples of such instances. All of them were shared by netizens in various online threads on social media, where they got quite a lot of attention, so we decided to share them with you too. While some of these stories are a little creepy in an enjoyable way, like a kid telling stories about his family from a past life, others are actually disturbing. We’re going to leave you to check them out yourself, as we don’t want to be those jerks who spoil too many things for others. So, make sure to upvote the stories that seem the most entertainingly eerie to you, and if you've experienced something similar, maybe consider sharing it in the comments!

#13 Babysitting two girls and one of them told me they wanted to cut me with a knife because I wouldn't let them take down the giant box of coloring utensils.



I mean, maybe I would've if we had paper to cover the table with. Anyways, her mom didn't like hearing that. 😅.

#14 My mom said when I was a kid I ran to her, terrified and said "the devil is in our carpet" I have no recollection of this. In my opinion, that's funny as hell but my mother did not enjoy it.

#15 When my daughter was 3-4 she said a couple of weird things. One night when I was tucking her in she suddenly looked past me staring at the doorway and stopped talking. I tried to get her attention but she was completely distracted. I turned to look thinking a sibling or my wife had walked in but nobody was there. I asked her what she was looking at and she said “the old Indian lady”.

I went into her room to check on her on a different night at a time she should have been asleep. All was quiet so I went over to tuck her in and her eyes were wide open. She didn’t respond to my approach so I asked her what she was looking at and she said “the big eye”.

#16 Night before a work trip/flight, my 4 yr old daughter sitting in the back seat of our car calmly says, daddy if you get on a plane, it will crash. The way she said it was incredibly casual, distant, and factual sounding. Raised hairs on both mine and wife's neck. Now... the truly creepy part was this was a last minute trip I booked the day before. We didn't tell her I was flying anywhere / had planned to tell her later that night.





Got on the plane anyway. Here I am... dead.





Just kidding. But for real, she's 14 now and this still creeps me out. I asked her recently if she remembers saying it, she says no.

#17 My son has been saying he has an old dad, who died. Then he starts crying. It's when he's really tired.

#18 Not creepy but after my grandma died, one day we were driving past the funeral home and my 5 year old said “mommy don’t cry, she’s not there, she’s with Jesus”.

#19 I was driving my little brother and his friend home, and the kid, age like 6, said, " Ahh, the Hotel Edison...where people go to die." I was like 😳😳 bc there were more than a few [people took their own lives] there. But like...why would he know that??

#20 My child telling me she saw me in her room or in the backyard when I know I wasn’t there.

#21 When my son was 4 or 5 he asked where my Daddy was. I told him he was not here because he died. He thought a moment and asked when people die. I told him hopefully after a long meaningful life. He looked at me dead in the eye and said, no, you'll die when you're 40, sorry Daddy. He ran off to play. I'm now 38 and really really hoping I don't die at 40...

#22 I had a kid call me by name, at a park, while my daughter was on the swings.



This boy, maybe 7 years old, walks right up to me and says my name, like he's surprised to see me. I just kind of look at him funny, and he says, "Oh, yeah...You wouldn't recognize me now." He ran off towards a wooded area, and I lost sight of him.



I have never seen this kid before in my life, and I was 35 at the time. This was a park a block away from my house. Nobody on our street has kids this age. Nobody I know has kids his age. I haven't seen this kid since. My daughter remembers this, so I wasn't imagining this event either.

#23 My 12 year old niece, after recovering from her third bout of cancer, reacting to a clean scan 3 months later:



"I dont even care anymore, im tired"



i cried for a week, a 12 year old who has given up the will to fight for her life....

#24 I was watering my neighbours plants in their yard while they were away on vacation. The downstairs tenants had 2 small children maybe 3 and 5. They came outside and asked what I was doing. I explained that I was watering the plants so they wouldn't die. The youngest kid looked at me and said





'i wish I was gonna die'





Then they both skipped away to do whatever. My sister and I looked at eachother like 'wtf just happened'.

#25 When she was around 4 years old, my daughter woke up, looked at me and said, "why did they zip me up in the big black bag?" I said "what bag?" She said "i couldn't move and they put me in a big black bag and zipped it up."



She's now 18 and still has the same recurring dream about being zipped up in a body bag.



Edit to save time: i know for a fact she wasn't talking about a sleeping bag.

#26 I was holding my son whilst standing at the bottom of the stairs. He was very young and only really just starting to learn how to speak. Suddenly he looks up the stairs as if he'd seen someone. I ask him who it is and he said, clear as day, "he says he's daddy".

#27 One of my nephews would in the most deadpan way say “I’ll cut you like a chicken” when he was young. You wanted to laugh but if you knew my sister (his mother)…..

#28 4am, my toddler leaning over my face. I thought she was leaning in for a kiss... nope. "MAMA. I want to ... I want to ..." *Yes honey what do you want*



"I want to eat your eyes".



Upon further questioning, she clarified she wanted "just a taste because eyes are salty", and that she intended to use a spoon for them.

#29 My possibly autistic 4 year old niece



"I hate you. I'm gonna peel your skin off when you sleep.... like an orange"



Edit: Thank you for all the up votes so far, may i just be clear and mention that at the time she couldn't and still can't peel oranges nicely?



Theres a lot of digging her nails into it, and pulling of the tiniest bits each time, if she was to somehow manage in peeling my skin off, I dunno what would be worse, the peeling it'self or the way she does it..

#30 I was a counselor at a camp for kids between the ages of 5-10 and this one 6 year old girl with two piggy tails in a pink princess dress walked up to me and held a chopstick up to my face before giving me the most deadliest look i’ve ever seen a child give anyone and said “i dream of [ending] you with my chopstick. i want to hear you scream” then skipped away… by far the creepiest thing ANYONE has ever said to me.

#31 Was in my teens and my friend and I were playing with a ouija board while home alone. We'd talked "to a little boy" who had "died in a fire" etc etc. Just teenagers trying to scare themselves. Anyway we stopped after a bit and about an hour later my parents and sister (maybe 6 at the time) came back. We were still upstairs when my sister comes in the room and asks "who is that little boy in the corner?"



Never played with a ouija board again.

#32 My son for a short while would say hi and start talking in the direction of the window in the bedroom at night. He said he was talking to the man out the window... we also live on the second floor........ Luckily thus was short lived.





A more fun instance. He used his play kitchen to cook me food. he brought it over all happy, then when I grabbed the bowl he whispered "it's dangerous" then happily ran off to play.

#33 My friends older sister, when she was a small child was playing with an imaginary friend, when her mom asked who she was playing with she said "Roderick".

That was the name of the old man who died in their house before they moved in.



This sister has continued to have sttrrraaaange things happen around her.

#34 I was with my 7-year-old cousin and she had told me if i knew where my 12 or 13-year-old cousin was (He had died at an early age) I didn't know what to say to her and i told her "I think he is at his home" she sees me confused and told me "What are you saying? i just saw him in the house upstairs" I did not know what to say to her and i just talked about something else.

