55 Pranks That Are So Clever, You Can’t Even Be Mad At The Person Who Pulled Them
Whether it’s Jim and Dwight from ‘The Office’ constantly messing with each other, or Fred and George from ‘Harry Potter’ managing their mischief... we love to see a bit of harmless pranking every now and then.
It’s even more entertaining when it’s done by real people in the real world. We’re talking next-level dedication — like the person who painstakingly wrapped every single item in their coworker’s office in aluminum foil. Or the guy who sewed their roommate’s T-shirt sleeves shut.
If you’re looking for a bit of inspiration or even just a good laugh, Bored Panda has collected more such jokes, pranks, and clever revenge schemes.
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How to win a prank war. My friend snuck a heinous portrait of me into a charity auction that I was attending. Sold for $200.
My nephew asked for a switch cake for his birthday. Apparently I misunderstood the assignment. Just kidding, had to prank the kid first.
My coworker decided to prank us, so we exacted our revenge.
A well-timed, harmless prank is basically a cheat code for better friendships and relationships. Research shows that affiliative humor, such as playful jokes, funny stories, or light teasing, acts like a social lubricant.
For example, a practical joke like covering a colleague’s desk in wrapping paper can help break the ice at the workplace. It can also turn a mundane day into a shared memory, making the group feel more like a team.
However, this only works when everyone involved is laughing together. Humor that comes at someone else’s expense, especially if it embarrasses or isolates them, isn’t funny. It’s just bullying.
My buddy puts up billboards for a living and is an avid disc golfer, so a group of of local discers pooled together enough money to pull this prank. He had no idea until he finished putting the billboard up.
Using a prank idea from Askreddit, I put vanilla pudding in a mayonnaise jar. My kids were horrified as I ate it while watching them open their Easter presents.
I also did a rapture prank, sent to my wife.
Humans aren’t the only ones who love a good joke, though. Even our relatives in the animal kingdom, the great apes, are big fans of playful teasing, and so are elephants, dogs, and even some birds.
This suggests that our sense of humor didn’t just appear out of nowhere; it actually developed over millions of years to help us survive and get along better with our social groups.
How do I recover from this blunder?
Lol, for some reason I read chocolate cockroach and thought what's there to recover, just eat them
This outlet is a sticker. In retrospect I found this a funny and harmless prank.
However, pranks can only work as a cheat code for your social life when you use them to actually learn how people work. You don’t need to be a social expert to start. Playing a prank can, in fact, be the best way to teach yourself those skills. It’s basically like on-the-job training in how to read the room.
To mess with someone in a good way, you first have to understand the spoken and unspoken rules of your group. And you have to know exactly where the line is.
Experts say this requires two main skills: active listening and empathy.
To plan a prank that actually lands, you have to spend more time listening than talking. You need to know your buddy’s personality inside and out. Being able to predict how they’ll react is the only way to make sure the joke stays lighthearted and doesn’t end up hurting feelings.
“Empathy is like a muscle. If you don’t use it regularly, or use it too much, it can atrophy. And we need empathy to be successful in all of our interactions — not just the funny ones,” says psychologist Susan Albers, PsyD.
Ran to my car because my coworker said someone slashed my tires.
There are actually quite a few studies that connect humor use (like playful teasing, pranks, and even dark humor) with creativity and social intelligence. It’s because humor often involves planning, timing, spotting unusual connections and predicting reactions.
One study found that positive humor styles are associated with better emotional management and stronger social skills. It noted that even the more aggressive types of humor, like sarcasm or roasting, require a lot of skill.
My friend played a prank on his girlfriend. She has a night vision motion-activated camera setup in a quest to treat a sick coyote. She checks the footage every morning religiously. He rented a Sasquatch outfit and walked around the camera at 4 am.
What rolled into my buddy's shop. He is new, so they played a prank on him, saying that he had a car in his bay ready to go.
Humor in tough or awkward situations can also help people deal with stress. While a joke might not erase a problem entirely, it certainly makes it easier to handle in the moment. For example, when deadlines are tight or a meeting goes south, a well-timed joke can act as a stress-release valve for the whole team.
That’s also one of the main reasons people pull pranks or go for petty revenge. Research shows that humor helps people detach from negative emotions and view situations from a lighter perspective.
“A well-executed prank or joke will induce laughter. And research shows that laughing has wonderful benefits for our mental and physical health,” psychologist Dr. Susan Albers shares.
My uncle is out of town for a month and just got a new TV. Perfect opportunity for a little Photoshop prank. He bought it.
Finished doing admin work, so I came up to check on the baristas, and I saw all these stickers lined up, so I went to help them, but they were pranking me.
I sent him into our teenaged son’s bathroom because I smelled smoke.
These mean little tricks are funny because even though they break social rules, they don’t feel threatening. It’s called the benign violation theory.
For example, jumping from behind a door to scare a friend might be technically mean. But it’s also quite harmless, and no one was put in real danger.
These kinds of pranks make us laugh because humor often works best when it sits right on the edge — breaking norms, but in a benign way.
My husband and I getting pranked by the kids in the neighborhood...we couldn't get the car out of the driveway.
Recent surveys show that some things are just universally hilarious. Watching someone trip over their feet, a clever prank, or a goofy animal video top the list of things guaranteed to make someone laugh, whether they’re young or old.
In a poll done in the UK, 22% of people said they can’t stop themselves from laughing when a bird poops on someone’s head.
When it comes to the most popular pranks people actually pull, taking the number one spot is the jump-scare, with 15% of people admitting they love hiding behind doors to startle someone. Following closely at 13% is the fake news approach — confidently telling someone a complete lie just to see if they believe it. About 13% of Brits said one of the best pranks is playing random sounds like cat meows from hidden speakers.
A guy at work pranked my friend. My friend thought it was me so I came to this in the morning..
A harmless prank is actually a pretty useful tool for navigating life. When we pull a joke, we trigger a wave of laughter that releases feel-good chemicals like oxytocin, dopamine, and endorphins. These are the brain’s natural ways of helping us stay healthy and happy.
These stories prove that you really don’t need to wait for April Fool’s Day to get a hit of these chemicals. At the same time, they’re also a reminder to keep your guard up all year round.
My roommate left on a cruise for a week, right before all these snowstorms. I decided to play a little prank on him.
Coworker started pranks with the boss.
I don’t care who you are. What time of year it is. You walk into a place and they sort of jokingly ask if you want a lifesize cutout of literally any famous person, you take it. No questions asked. Then you store said cutout in your partners closet because you know they won’t be in there till at least Sunday morning, to get ready for church. But by that time you’ll have enough valentine cred built up to truly enjoy scaring the life out of them. Sure you’ll burn all that goodwill like a rocket breaking atmosphere but some opportunities in life are too precious to pass on. Be good to your partners this valentines weekend, and keep your marriages spicy with surprises!
Friends pranked me by converting my bedroom to a utility closet.
Hope I chose the right flair for this. A friend recently deleted Duolingo, but I'm not going to let our friend streak go so easily. Sending them this letter.
I saw these little chocolate bars lying on the table and decided to take a bite. Turns out my brother painted solid clay brown at school today to prank me. Needless to say, he got me.
Airport pick sign—leaked Snapchat story (shirtless mirror pic).
Couldn’t figure out why I couldn’t put my shoes on. It’s cause my 6-year-old pulled a great prank.
Lighter always gets lost in the store, owner made a "solid" improvement so it wont be missing again.
I'd have done a few more, because now you can't refill them.
I’m gonna prank my sister by making a fake Stranger Things 4 advertisement. Instead of linking to a trailer, it will link to a Rickroll. I’m almost done!
Someone threw a cheese slice on the side of my car overnight. Stayed over at my friends house and parked my car out front on the street. Woke up and found this one cheese slice on the side of my car. It was annoying to get off, what a mischeeseous prank.
This is the "prank" seniors pulled out on us first years...
Wrapped this for my daughter this year (Outside to inside layers). There was a lock on either side. The keys for the locks were mixed in with a 1lb bag of random keys I bought off eBay. It took her 48 minutes to open it, much longer for me to create this monstrosity. I’m not a professional anything, just a devious mom who loves an innocent prank or two. Please don’t judge the craftsmanship or lack thereof.
For those insanely curious (like me), OP said on Reddit: "It’s a small safe for her diary, special items, etc., that was her top gift list item this year so it made the unboxing worth it. We do have the second key for it (she knows this)."
My best friends' April Fools' prank.
I'm going to prank my little nephew so so good.
My little cousin decided to pull a prank on the dentist this morning.
As the neighborhood kids grow bigger, so do their pranks.
Far better version of the classic prank.
My friend's idea of a prank is boiling eggs and putting them back in the egg tray so that I crack open boiled eggs when trying to make an omelette or half fry.
Last week we convinced everyone in the shop our coworker got his new girlfriend pregnant. Well, this was his April Fools' prank.
Salt Pepper Prank
A customer pulled a little prank on us and left this in their car.
I hate my sister… (HAVE FUN SORTIM).