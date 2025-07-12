ADVERTISEMENT

Are you a glass half full or glass half empty kind of person? Do you immediately complain about the unfortunate aspects of any situation, or are you determined to look at the bright side? Being an optimist isn’t always easy, but if it can improve your quality of life, it’s 100% worth it!

So if you’re looking to add a bit more sunshine into your day, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We visited the Very Important Positivity Facebook page and gathered some of their most wholesome posts below. Keep scrolling to find uplifting memes, adorable animal pics and photos that just might melt your heart. And be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to start thinking more positively!    

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Crow couple showing compassion, love, and affection, inspiring very important positivity in nature’s bond and care.

vipositivity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Positive message encouraging self-care and inner child healing for those feeling down or dealing with childhood trauma.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tweet about positivity and humor in reading kids’ books versus adult books to uplift and inspire.

    SketchesbyBoze Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't read kid's books but, when the news is especially bad, I watch kid's movies. At least it gives me a couple of hours of not thinking about the Earth burning.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    The Very Important Positivity Facebook page has been around since 2018, and it’s made a huge splash on the platform. With over 620K followers, this account is a safe haven for anyone exhausted by the constant barrage of negativity and depressing news that you’ll find on most corners of the internet. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While there’s no doubt that it’s important to keep up with current events, it’s also healthy to take a break every now and then to focus on embracing some positivity. In fact, your body and might even thank you. According to the Mayo Clinic, positive thinking can come along with many health benefits, including an increased life span, lower rates of depression and lower levels of distress and pain.    
    #4

    Text message exchange showing a cleaning lady’s kind words and pride, highlighting very important positivity and uplifting communication.

    trojanjustin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Reddit post sharing a touching parenting moment to boost positivity and brighten your day with heartfelt honesty.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a heartfelt story about autism and communication, promoting positivity.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Looking on the bright side has also been linked to a greater resistance to illnesses, better psychological and physical wellbeing, better cardiovascular health, reduced risk of losing your life to cancer or infection and better coping skills during stressful times. 

    People who focus on being positive also tend to live healthier lifestyles, often getting in more physical activity and avoiding harmful habits like smoking and drinking alcohol. And of course, being an optimist can have a huge impact on your mood and life satisfaction. We can’t control what happens to us, as life is notoriously unpredictable. But we do have some say in how we choose to respond to situations.
    #7

    Cat's funny face pressed against a mesh screen during vet appointment, capturing very important positivity and lighthearted moments.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Police officer and students sitting around a table playing Magic the Gathering, promoting positivity and connection.

    funtimesallnight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Back in the early 70's there was a drüg problem at our school, so the powers that be had cops go through checking our lockers, roaming the halls, and randomly questioning us between classes. Guess what? We just found better hiding spots for our recreational habits.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Text post about overcoming social anxiety by ignoring most people’s opinions and valuing those who accept your true self, positivity advice.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, if positive thinking doesn’t come easily to you, you’re not alone. But Verywell Mind notes that it’s a habit we can pick up with some practice. The first step in this might be to simply notice your thoughts. If the first thought that pops into your head in any situation is a complaint, you might want to start challenging that mindset. Push yourself to notice the positives of whatever position you’re in, and that negative voice might slowly start to quiet down.
    #10

    Positive social media posts discussing reassurance, active listening, and noticing good things for very important positivity.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Text post explaining different meanings of respect and the importance of positivity in how people treat each other.

    soycrates Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Unbreakable rainbow light and water installation in Warsaw, spreading positivity and pride during nighttime city scenes.

    ajplus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Homophobes honestly think non-straight people of all categories are attempting to take over the world. Rather than learning the truth, they let their irrational fear turn to violence.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    One exercise that can go a long way in promoting positive thinking is using a gratitude journal. It may take a while to build a habit of writing down everything you’re thankful for, but if you force yourself to do it, you may begin to realize just how great your life truly is. 

    No, you might not have gotten that promotion. But if you’re healthy, that’s a huge privilege. If the sun was shining today, and your spouse made you a delicious dinner, you have something to be grateful for! We tend to take the little things for granted and only focus on what’s not going our way, but writing down some positive thoughts can certainly help put things into perspective.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Man in blue shirt standing next to trees with text about legacy and positivity inspiring protection of rainforest.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Johan Eliasch is a Swedish-British businessman, investor, sports administrator, environmentalist, and philanthropist. When we dine on the rich, lets leave him be.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Close-up of a chest tattoo carefully aligned over a surgical scar, illustrating important positivity after surgery recovery.

    frogs4girls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wish I had this surgeon for my foot surgery. I don't think the clown I had knew what toes are supposed to look like.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Bill Murray at a ticket counter handing out tickets to people in line, spreading positivity and kindness.

    PicturesFoIder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Another way you can teach yourself to start focusing on the bright side is by practicing positive self-talk. Many of us harp on our own insecurities, but making a point to build yourself up can have a huge impact on your mood and how you respond to stressful situations. Pat yourself on the back when you do something that’s worth being proud of, and don’t beat yourself up when you make mistakes. Simply learn from them, and approach future challenges with a sunny disposition. 
    #16

    Heartwarming positivity post showing a man hugging a woman, symbolizing kindness and strength to uplift your day.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Heartwarming story showing positivity with a purple crayon gift in an open box to uplift and inspire those feeling down.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Social media posts sharing positivity, comfort, and uplifting thoughts to help if you are feeling down.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    One common misconception about positive thinking is that none of us are ever allowed to feel any negative emotions. But it’s unrealistic to expect humans to be cheerful all the time, and that can quickly devolve into toxic positivity. Instead, the idea is to approach every situation with kindness and grace. 

    Austin-based therapist Jo Eckler, PsyD, told Oprah Daily that when painful situations arise, you should certainly allow yourself to feel. But you should also cut yourself some slack. Remember that things will get better, eventually. And don’t hold onto blame or grudges that won’t serve you.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Teen boy receiving an academic piano award on stage with audience watching in a positivity-themed post.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kelliram avatar
    CaliPanda
    CaliPanda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True. When our son was in middle school, we were getting ready to attend the annual music presentation. He asked if I would iron his “good shirt.” I asked if there was a special reason and he said no. Turns out he sang a solo part that night.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Screenshot of a heartfelt social media post sharing a story of sacrifice and positivity to uplift spirits.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Man holding two children in a neighborhood, symbolizing strength and positivity amidst life's challenges.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you’re looking to brighten up your life, you might want to start with literal sunshine. Spending time in nature is the perfect way to destress, boost positive thinking and stimulate creativity. Plus, it certainly doesn’t hurt to be surrounded by beautiful views! Going for a walk or a bike ride can do wonders in pulling you out of a slump and reminding you to focus on the best aspects of life. Some fresh air won’t magically cure depression, but it can be a healthy reminder that you deserve to enjoy your life.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Tweet about a 90-year-old grandad's positivity and support, highlighting very important positivity.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If there were no people in the past with progressive views, we'd still be stuck in the past.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Tweet encouraging getting library cards to support funding, mentioning positivity and helping others through community services.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Motivational social media post encouraging positivity, self-care, and valuing life beyond grind culture.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many people believe that we attract what we put out into the world. So if you want positive, supportive people coming your way, you better learn how to focus on the bright side of life! We hope you’re enjoying these wholesome pics, pandas, and remember to keep upvoting all of your favorites. Then, if you’re looking for another article featuring photos from Very Important Positivity, look no further than right here!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Group of smiling children and grandparents at a porch with a sign welcoming them to Cousin Camp, spreading positivity and joy.

    clintwfischer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Child’s framed artwork of a cat titled meowlk on a desk, inspiring very important positivity when feeling down.

    ilta222 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Colorful drawing of a frog hugging a dog with stars and a message about positivity and making hard days feel less hard.

    vipositivity , Artbylittlebug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Kitten loafing on a watermelon in a cozy room, a very important positivity moment to brighten your day.

    faffreux Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Text message exchange showing a grandpa sharing photos of his used traffic cone collection for positivity.

    vipositivity , @wholesumboomers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    White cat sitting by window wearing a colorful friendship bracelet, spreading very important positivity and uplifting vibes.

    eatatyranno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Plush toys of Cookie Monster and Elmo in a playful setting, highlighting very important positivity and uplifting posts.

    katemccabesays Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Text post conversation on a dark background sharing a message of positivity and overcoming fear to inspire readers.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Tweet from Unfiltered Mama about her son being thrown out of a hockey game, reflecting important positivity and standing up for others.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Fluffy cat with sheep-like curly fur outside on a walk, evoking very important positivity in a funny moment.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Couple captured dancing joyfully on a city sidewalk in a Google Maps street view, spreading positivity and uplifting vibes.

    KeysWalletPh0ne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Positive social media posts about body neutrality, self-acceptance, and boosting confidence for very important positivity.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Inspirational positivity post about saving the world and self-care, offering comfort to those feeling down or overwhelmed.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Social media posts about spiders learning daily routines, shared in a very important positivity context to uplift mood.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Positive social media post discussing flexibility in daily routines to boost positivity and wellbeing when feeling down.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Black and white photo of people holding supportive signs at a pride march, promoting positivity and acceptance.

    TJ_Knight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rileyhquinn avatar
    Riley Quinn
    Riley Quinn
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The most unfortunate aspect of social media is the ease stupid people have accessing it and spreading their vicious opinions. If it's a generational thing, then it's been going on for every generation since we crawled out of the primordial ooze.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Handwritten positivity message on transit map encouraging staying alive and making the world a place worth living in.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Screenshot of a positive social media post sharing a heartfelt story about acceptance and change in a family.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Tweet showing a snack surprise with a funny heart drawing to boost positivity when feeling down.

    SmalltimeJones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Man holding a protest sign talking to a police officer wearing a face mask in a public square showing positivity.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Flight attendant's kind gesture with Biscoff cookies and a note, spreading positivity and brightening a passenger’s day.

    RachelLeishman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Tweet with playful flirting and positivity, featuring a cute face emoji, sharing lighthearted relationship humor online.

    dnncats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Heartwarming moment shared showing positivity and kindness between two men at a restaurant making someone's day better

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Two cute dinosaurs under stars and a smiling moon with a positivity message about listening and support.

    vipositivity , Artbylittlebug Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Positive quotes about goodness and complexity of being good in a text post promoting very important positivity.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Positive text post about taking criticism only from those you seek advice from, promoting important positivity and uplifting messages.

    heywriters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Screenshot of a social post showing teacher's funny attempt to redraw student's doodles on a quiz, highlighting positivity and humor.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Positivity post about treating sobriety with seriousness and kindness to support friends' wellbeing and decisions.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eds2 avatar
    Doctor Strange
    Doctor Strange
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Its perfectly fine to offer, once, so long as you accept the answer. At MOST, if I offer and someone says no, I'll respond with "Ok, if you change your mind, just let me know." And that's it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Tweet about Alfredo di Lelio creating Fettuccine Alfredo to encourage his wife to eat, promoting very important positivity.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Social media posts sharing uplifting stories of kindness and positivity to brighten your day and inspire hope.

    mehlulisizwe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Cat with a fragile sticker on its forehead, showing a cute and uplifting moment for positivity and feeling down.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Tweet discussing glasses as a disability aid and how accessibility can become the norm for all disabilities.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Text post about a funny elementary school musical with a scary ghost character, promoting positivity and lighthearted humor.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously describing a noisy Mexican party at 3 AM celebrating a 2-year-old's birthday.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Text posts about adult life realizations and positivity, reflecting on simple joys that can improve your day.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Positive social media post celebrating a mom beating stage 4 cancer, highlighting very important positivity and hope.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Heartwarming positivity post showing a customized raggedy Ann doll symbolizing acceptance and identity support.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Reddit post sharing a heartwarming historical fact about a Red Army soldier and kindness during the German-Soviet war.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Screenshot of a heartfelt online post sharing a positive story about self-discovery and acceptance, promoting positivity.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Text post sharing a heartfelt message about a friend's last night alive, emphasizing very important positivity.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Screenshot of a humorous positivity post about an awkward jazz concert chat that might brighten your day.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Handwritten cardboard sign showing gratitude for help during hard times, highlighting themes of positivity and encouragement.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    A sea slug with a captivating emoticon-like pattern on its body, symbolizing very important positivity under the sea.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Positive social media posts about reading library books, sharing humor to boost positivity and brighten your day.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Twitter post showing a humorous passport application with the occupation listed as baby, reflecting positivity and lightheartedness.

    potatoslav Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Handwritten diary note from mother turned into a tattoo, symbolizing very important positivity and emotional strength.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Text post about a dad expressing love for his wife, shared to spread positivity and uplift those feeling down.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Funny positivity post showing a dog with deer bones and a messy trash area, highlighting lighthearted pet behavior.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Chat between two children trying to break the language barrier, capturing moments of excitement and positivity.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Twitter post showing a positive interaction boosting mental health, highlighting very important positivity in daily life moments.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Screenshot of a positive social media post about a non-verbal child mimicking a quiet zone sign, spreading positivity.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Goldfish cracker on a laptop keyboard symbolizing a moment of positivity to brighten your day when feeling down.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Cartoon showing positivity with colorful cakes and a message about finding someone on the same wavelength for important positivity.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Handwritten apology note with flowers and chocolates, spreading very important positivity to brighten someone's day.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Reddit post sharing a story of how Assassin's Creed helped with positivity during a difficult time and inspired a tattoo.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eds2 avatar
    Doctor Strange
    Doctor Strange
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing. Nothing stopped me. To this day no one knows why I didn't stay de ad

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #80

    Tweet about movie enjoyment, reflecting positivity and lightheartedness to brighten your day and uplift your mood.

    vipositivity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!