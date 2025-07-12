“Very Important Positivity”: If You Are Feeling Down, These 80 Posts Might Make Your Day (New Pics)
Are you a glass half full or glass half empty kind of person? Do you immediately complain about the unfortunate aspects of any situation, or are you determined to look at the bright side? Being an optimist isn’t always easy, but if it can improve your quality of life, it’s 100% worth it!
So if you’re looking to add a bit more sunshine into your day, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We visited the Very Important Positivity Facebook page and gathered some of their most wholesome posts below. Keep scrolling to find uplifting memes, adorable animal pics and photos that just might melt your heart. And be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to start thinking more positively!
The Very Important Positivity Facebook page has been around since 2018, and it’s made a huge splash on the platform. With over 620K followers, this account is a safe haven for anyone exhausted by the constant barrage of negativity and depressing news that you’ll find on most corners of the internet.
While there’s no doubt that it’s important to keep up with current events, it’s also healthy to take a break every now and then to focus on embracing some positivity. In fact, your body and might even thank you. According to the Mayo Clinic, positive thinking can come along with many health benefits, including an increased life span, lower rates of depression and lower levels of distress and pain.
Looking on the bright side has also been linked to a greater resistance to illnesses, better psychological and physical wellbeing, better cardiovascular health, reduced risk of losing your life to cancer or infection and better coping skills during stressful times.
People who focus on being positive also tend to live healthier lifestyles, often getting in more physical activity and avoiding harmful habits like smoking and drinking alcohol. And of course, being an optimist can have a huge impact on your mood and life satisfaction. We can’t control what happens to us, as life is notoriously unpredictable. But we do have some say in how we choose to respond to situations.
Now, if positive thinking doesn’t come easily to you, you’re not alone. But Verywell Mind notes that it’s a habit we can pick up with some practice. The first step in this might be to simply notice your thoughts. If the first thought that pops into your head in any situation is a complaint, you might want to start challenging that mindset. Push yourself to notice the positives of whatever position you’re in, and that negative voice might slowly start to quiet down.
One exercise that can go a long way in promoting positive thinking is using a gratitude journal. It may take a while to build a habit of writing down everything you’re thankful for, but if you force yourself to do it, you may begin to realize just how great your life truly is.
No, you might not have gotten that promotion. But if you’re healthy, that’s a huge privilege. If the sun was shining today, and your spouse made you a delicious dinner, you have something to be grateful for! We tend to take the little things for granted and only focus on what’s not going our way, but writing down some positive thoughts can certainly help put things into perspective.
Another way you can teach yourself to start focusing on the bright side is by practicing positive self-talk. Many of us harp on our own insecurities, but making a point to build yourself up can have a huge impact on your mood and how you respond to stressful situations. Pat yourself on the back when you do something that’s worth being proud of, and don’t beat yourself up when you make mistakes. Simply learn from them, and approach future challenges with a sunny disposition.
One common misconception about positive thinking is that none of us are ever allowed to feel any negative emotions. But it’s unrealistic to expect humans to be cheerful all the time, and that can quickly devolve into toxic positivity. Instead, the idea is to approach every situation with kindness and grace.
Austin-based therapist Jo Eckler, PsyD, told Oprah Daily that when painful situations arise, you should certainly allow yourself to feel. But you should also cut yourself some slack. Remember that things will get better, eventually. And don’t hold onto blame or grudges that won’t serve you.
If you’re looking to brighten up your life, you might want to start with literal sunshine. Spending time in nature is the perfect way to destress, boost positive thinking and stimulate creativity. Plus, it certainly doesn’t hurt to be surrounded by beautiful views! Going for a walk or a bike ride can do wonders in pulling you out of a slump and reminding you to focus on the best aspects of life. Some fresh air won’t magically cure depression, but it can be a healthy reminder that you deserve to enjoy your life.
Many people believe that we attract what we put out into the world. So if you want positive, supportive people coming your way, you better learn how to focus on the bright side of life! We hope you’re enjoying these wholesome pics, pandas, and remember to keep upvoting all of your favorites. Then, if you’re looking for another article featuring photos from Very Important Positivity, look no further than right here!
