I Drew 11 Imaginary Creatures Matching My Manicure Style
I learned how to do my own manicure! I really wanted to show the result of my work on social networks! But in all my accounts I only posted my illustrations, and posting just my nails there would be “lowering the bar.” I started drawing imaginary creatures in manicure style and this is the result of my work!
Baby Stitch And Blue Manicure
Little Dragon Haku And White Manicure With Turquoise Sparkles
Pink Fluffy Dragon And Pink Nude Manicure
Rainbow Fluffy Animal And Light Manicure With Rainbow Lines
Baby Axolotl And Nude Manicure With Mermaid Sparkles
Cat Griffin And Chrome Manicure
Small Gold Idol, Nude Manicure And Belt From Zara
Little Toothless And Black Manicure
Little Fluffy Angel And Nude Manicure
Silver Water Dragon And Silver Manicure
Pink Imp And Neon Pink Manicure
baby haku <3
