I learned how to do my own manicure! I really wanted to show the result of my work on social networks! But in all my accounts I only posted my illustrations, and posting just my nails there would be “lowering the bar.” I started drawing imaginary creatures in manicure style and this is the result of my work!

#1

Baby Stitch And Blue Manicure

#2

Little Dragon Haku And White Manicure With Turquoise Sparkles

#3

Pink Fluffy Dragon And Pink Nude Manicure

#4

Rainbow Fluffy Animal And Light Manicure With Rainbow Lines

#5

Baby Axolotl And Nude Manicure With Mermaid Sparkles

#6

Cat Griffin And Chrome Manicure

#7

Small Gold Idol, Nude Manicure And Belt From Zara

#8

Little Toothless And Black Manicure

#9

Little Fluffy Angel And Nude Manicure

#10

Silver Water Dragon And Silver Manicure

#11

Pink Imp And Neon Pink Manicure

