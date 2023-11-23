ADVERTISEMENT

Childhood fairy tales, pop culture, animals, and even pumpkins are not safe from becoming a comic in Will Santino's world.

Will's genius lies in his ability to convey funny messages by using minimal to no words at all, usually through only one panel as well! Luckily for us, it "only takes about 45 minutes to draw a finished cartoon" for Will, so we can enjoy new comics quite often.

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore his newest comics and let us know in the comments which ones were your favorites.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | willsantino.com | society6.com