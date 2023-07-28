Creating Miniature Paintings Makes Me Happy

We have to do something in this life that lasts forever, poetry, arts, sculptures, something that goes beyond, good deeds, something that shows new generations what we are and can inspire them to be even better.

I started doing art in 2006 and today I write scriptures, poems, and paintings, today I know I won't last forever, but my words will be eternal, and my art will be eternal, I don't know for sure what I have to do in life, but I chose to be an artist and a writer, I hope you choose something that makes you happy and makes others happy.