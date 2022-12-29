Couple Paid Their $650 Rent Just By Snitching On Their Neighbors That Don’t Clean Up After Their Dogs

Some ways of earning money are more honest than others and some ways take less effort than others. You want to work smart, not hard and get that coin. Even if it means stalking your neighbors with pets until the animals poop and filming in case they don’t pick it up. But if it pays your rent, then why not.

This is exactly what one couple living in an apartment complex with strict dog poop rules did. They would sit in their car, record their neighbors and snitch on them to administration, who then in return would lower their rent by $50 for each video.

A TikTok video went viral on the app with 1.7 million views and although it’s short, it packs a punch. It seems to be filmed from inside a car and it shows a woman with a huge dog. It apparently just pooped and the pet dragged the woman out of sight before she could collect the feces.

A text overlay explains why they are stalking their neighbor. Turns out, their apartment complex gives a discount for rent that month if you present them with evidence that someone didn’t clean up after their pets.

It’s a pretty decent amount. For every video, the couple got $50 and in the video caption, they said that there was a month when they paid their whole $650 rent only in these videos, meaning they reported 13 people.

While the author of the video called it snitching, people in the comments actually considered it a service to the community, because they are really annoyed by pet owners who leave a mess behind them and maybe reporting them would help with the problem.

Someone in the comments mentioned that their apartment building has even more serious measures to control pet owners and that is running a DNA test on the poop to find out who was the culprit.

Various surveys in different parts of the US show that in some areas, up to 40 percent of dog owners don’t pick up their dog poop, and it remains one of the biggest issues for property managers. So they decide to use services of companies like PooPrints to fight it.

PooPrints was founded by Tom Boy, who was a businessman all his life, and when he saw an opportunity to earn money from helping property managers to control the poop problem, he did just that.

If an apartment building participates in the program, the residents with pets are included in the program too via their contracts, which means they have to give their dogs’ DNA sample to enter in the company’s World Pet Registry for $40.

Once the couple even managed to pay their $650 rent just with these poop videos

Then when a property manager finds poop where it isn’t supposed to be, they can take a sample and send it to the laboratory so if the culprit is someone in the apartment complex, they can be identified and fined appropriately.

Also, once the dog’s DNA is included in the registry, it can be accessed in any country where the company operates, which are the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. And as CNBC Make It reports, after starting to use PooPrints’ services, property managers observe the violations plummet.

Poop on the manicured grass or on the sidewalk is never a pleasant sight. It’s not only unpleasant but also a health hazard as parasites, bacteria and viruses from that poop can transfer to other pets and humans too.

It’s unsurprising that the TikToker’s property administration is encouraging snitching on neighbors as it’s one of the ways to keep the property clean and safe. But what are your reactions? Is it the most effective way? Have you heard of dealing with irresponsible dog owners using these measures? Leave us your thoughts and opinions in the comments.