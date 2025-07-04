“Geography Fans, Round 2 Is Here”: Prove That You Can Identify These 28 Flipped Countries

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re used to seeing countries right-side up – but what if we turned the whole map upside down? In this quiz, every country has been rotated 180 degrees. You’ll get 28 of them in total. All you have to do is look at the shape and guess which country it is.

If you haven’t tried Part 1 of this quiz, you can check it out for more flipped fun!

Ready to see how well you know the world upside down? Let’s get started! 🗺️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko