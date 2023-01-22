Someone asked them about the countries they’d never visit, and these internet users were very candid about where they’d hate to end up. You’ll find their opinions and arguments below.

Quick, close your eyes and think about the places that you’d love to visit one day, Pandas. Odds are that you instantly imagined those places, and that brought a smile to your faces. You might have thought about traveling across Iceland or Japan, or flying off to Paris, Rome, London, or New York. Or you might even be hyped about visiting some tiny town that practically nobody’s heard of. But let’s make things a bit more interesting, shall we?

#1 North Korea



IASIP_Official said:



If I weren't an American, then I totally would for the mere fact that it is a glimpse into a whole other world.



But, since I'm an American, I don't want to end up as a bargaining chip for nuclear arms.



bromosa_mimosa added:



You shouldn't visit even if you were NOT American.



North Korea on paper is a country, but in reality it is a criminal organization. The goal is money. All of this other weird shit like wacky rules and nukes is just to keep people in line and nations on their toes. The goal is money for the top people.



Visiting North Korea helps them achieve these goals. You perpetuate human suffering for these "fringe" trips.

#2 Any country where in law I, as a woman, am considered a second class citizen (or else property). Which is an annoyingly extensive list.

#3 Russia. F**k Putin.



MrLanesLament added:



Leadership will likely go to one of his cronies, or at least another post-Soviet power leeching oligarch, upon his death.



I so wish I could visit Russia, I just don’t see it being safe for an American to visit anytime in the next few decades. The situation seems a bit North Korean, where an American visitor will just be framed for a crime if the government thinks they’d be useful as a bargaining chip.

There were a few things at the top of most redditors’ minds. These internet users explained that they’re worried about safety, the low quality of life, and a country’s lack of respect for human rights. Nobody wants to risk their lives unnecessarily. And some commenters felt like they’d be doing just that. But it’s not all based on just opinions and hearsay.

#4 Haiti



metachicken said:



Same. People are getting kidnapped like crazy in Haiti right now

#5 China, wouldn't want to give their horrible government any money through tourism. Not that my meager fees would matter anyway.

#6 Any nation with adversarial relations with the USA. I don't want to be held as a political prisoner bargaining chip because they caught me with a damn vape pen.

According to the World Population Review, the top 20 most dangerous countries in the world (in decreasing order of danger) include Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Russia, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Somalia, the Central African Republic, Sudan, Ukraine, North Korea, Libya, Mali, Ethiopia, Venezuela, Pakistan, Burkina Faso, Turkey, and Colombia. In short, these were the least safe places on Planet Earth in 2022. The Global Peace Index took into account areas like safety and security, and militarization.

#7 Somalia



prplx said:



Just read the is government travel advisory:



If you decide to travel to Somalia:



Review your personal security plan and visit our page on Travel to High-Risk Areas. Avoid sailing near the coast of Somalia and review the Live Piracy Report published by the International Maritime Bureau. Draft a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and/or power of attorney. Discuss a plan with loved ones regarding care/custody of children, pets, property, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc.), funeral wishes, etc. Share important documents, login information, and points of contact with loved ones so that they can manage your affairs if you are unable to return as planned to the United States. Find a suggested list of such documents here. Establish your own personal security plan in coordination with your employer or host organization (if you are traveling on business) or consider consulting with a professional security organization. Develop a communication plan with family and/or your employer or host organization (if you are traveling on business), so that they can monitor your safety and location as you travel through high-risk areas. This plan should specify whom you would contact first, and how that person should share the information. Identify key sources of possible assistance for you and your family in case of emergency, such as the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, FBI, the State Department, your employer (if traveling on business), and local friends/family in the high-risk area. Be sure to appoint one family member to serve as the point of contact with hostage-takers, media, U.S. and host country government agencies, and members of Congress if you are taken hostage or detained. Establish a proof of life protocol with your loved ones, so that if you are taken hostage, your loved ones can know specific questions (and answers) to ask the hostage-takers to be sure that you are alive (and to rule out a hoax). Leave DNA samples with your medical provider in case it is necessary for your family to access them. Erase any sensitive photos, comments, or other materials from your social media pages, cameras, laptops, and other electronic devices that could be considered controversial or provocative by local groups. Leave your expensive/sentimental belongings behind.

#8 I follow a lot of travel groups, and whenever someone asks for the worst travel experience, an overwhelming amount of people always say Egypt.



One deleted user said:



One youtuber said they seemed so paranoid and disorganized in Egypt. They confiscated his drone, but he had to instruct them to make some sort of receipt system so he'd have a way to get it back. They were just putting it in a plastic bag, with no sticker or marking, or anything. Nobody knew the rules, if there were any. He had been to a lot of African and other countries, and never had such a disorganized and hostile time entering a country.

#9 Saudi Arabia.



lal0cur4 said:



Saudi, UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain are on the Absolutely No list for me.



Oman is the only country on the Arabian peninsula I would go to. I would like to go to Yemen too, but its currently an active war zone so that's not going to be an option anytime soon.

However, different countries are more dangerous for different people. For instance, South Africa is considered to be the most dangerous country in the entire world for solo female travelers. Barely 25% of women in the country reported feeling safe walking alone at night. In second place is Brazil while Russia is in third place. Mexico is the fourth most dangerous place for female travelers while the Dominican Republic is in fifth, according to the World Population Review. Meanwhile, the top 10 safest countries for women are Spain, Singapore, Ireland, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Portugal, Croatia, Canada, and Poland.

#10 Dubai. The amount of culture-less decadence looks absolutely disgusting.

#11 Any Muslim-majority theocratic state.



I am a woman.

#12 Any country whose Rule of Law is enforced by the religious folk.

#13 Afghanistan. Been there done that.

#14 Qatar

#15 In today's world? A whole bunch. Even if I wore the local garb and had male escorts I would not feel safe and I would not enjoy my time surrounded by animals who only see me as a sex toy. As much as I would LOVE to see what these areas hold, war torn countries, violent countries, places with large cartel presence, countries with a lot of corruption, countries who aren't exactly friends with my country....



I love traveling and I love exploring but I also love being whole and alive.

#16 America. I'ld be so afraid to get shot

#17 That island where the locals kill you as soon as they see you.



North Sentinal island.

#18 Really surprised that Papua New Guinea hasn’t made the list. It’s not Somalia but it’s not far off either.



A friend worked there briefly and spent the whole time in a heavily guarded gated complex (home), heavily guarded gated compound (work), or being escorted by armed guard in an armoured vehicle. He had to go through a number of debriefing sessions to adjust to the freedoms of normal life when he got back.



That’s a big no thanks from me

#19 Anywhere that's war torn, I could go to prison for accidentally breaking a tiny law, or anywhere where I could be put in prison as a political maneuver.



Dark-Elf-Mortimer said:



Ukraine is war torn but is relatively safe to foreigners unless you wander close to the front or in closed areas. Some minor inconveniences of being woken up to siren, explosion, or plane, but no big danger.



and anyone who likes Slavic culture would want to visit Ukraine.

#20 I follow some travel subs and India and Egypt often come up as not worth it at all.

#21 Indonesia [now that sex out of marriage](https://www.hrw.org/news/2022/12/08/indonesia-new-criminal-code-disastrous-rights) is gonna probably be illegal. Not the place to go for women and LGBTQ people.

#22 Mauritania still has slavery. [And locusts]

All that oceanfront property and it still looks like hell on earth.



Barbygurl said:



I've been to Mauritania, Nouckachott is probably the worst thing about the country unless you venture out to the less built areas. They do have some nice vast beaches especially close to the airport and the desert is fascinating, but what's mostly sad is that even if you drive for a few miles away from the populated areas you're still bound to see rubbish and litter all over the place

#23 New Zealand. I wouldn’t want to come back.

#24 Sudan.



irony_in_the_UK said:



A guy named Dan on reddit roadtripped throughout most of Africa over 2-3 years and visited Sudan near the end of his trip. It doesn't appear to be a particularly bad place to visit, but it does seem unfairly isolated by the rest of the world.



His youtube channel shows his trip through Sudan if you're curious at all.

#25 Eritrea

#26 The Democratic Republic of the Congo

#27 Israel because of their apartheid aggression against Palestine.

#28 I'm going to answer seriously. France. Idk why but while I would love to take a European excursion France is the only country of all of them that does not entice me. I can't think of a single thing I'm interested in there and I just have no interest

#29 Anywhere that is not America. Not because I'm proud of my country or anything, I can't afford to leave.

#30 Well I'm trans so most of them

#31 bali after the new law

#32 I'm pretty open to traveling anywhere (some places only if they make future political changes, like North Korea obviously, because I don't want all my travel expenses to fund organized crime)



The ones I would probably NEVER travel to are flat, desert countries. Like the UAE. I get that Dubai is a cool city but I'm not that interested in going somewhere just for cool skyscrapers, seen plenty of those already.

#33 Pakistan

#34 All countries in the tropics, they are too hot for my Scandinavian genes

#35 Yugoslavia or Czechoslovakia because I can't.

#36 Serbia, I'm Bosnian incase you ask why.