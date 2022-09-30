Thanks to this thread “ What is one country that you will never visit again? ”, we have a lot of interesting stories to uncover, so scroll down below. Interestingly, the country that most people referred to as a place they wouldn't like to go back to was Egypt.

Some places, destinations, cities and entire countries are exactly the opposite. Not only do they not make a lasting impression on us, they surprise us in a rather unpleasant way. So today we’re taking a look at what countries smashed people’s expectations the most and they realized they’re not stepping foot there again.

#1 Japan Japan.



I'm fat, black, and none too cute. Older people spit at me, no one would sit next to me on the train (or would make it painfully obvious they were uncomfortable during rush hour(s)), young people (adults/teens/older kids) had no filter and would happily laugh at, make faces, or even throw things at me (though that was only in Shibuya). It was hard for me to get work as a teacher, even with my training and credentials, because I had to have my picture, and no one wanted a black (and ugly) teacher. I felt like a monster the entire time and slowly shut myself away until I had quit my jobs and only left at night to get to get food from a convenience store. The last time I went outside during the day in Japan, I was going to cancel my cellphone plan before I left, and there kids/teens pointed and laughed before running away screaming I was a monster. I was mortified when the adults looked at me and I could hear them go "well, look at her."



It took me 4 months back home to leave my apartment during the day in the states. I didn't go thinking I'd be loved, just thought I'd have a nice experience in my twenties. Japan is a modern, beautiful country with some wonderful people, but I just didn't get lucky enough to meet them. My pet peeve is when I mention this, people go "oh, Japan was great to me!" "you must of done something wrong..." I'm glad you had a good time. I hope the next person as a great time too, but this happened to be my experience, that's all.





isaberre replied:

that's horrible, and I'm also not surprised. I have heard from people that being black in Japan is really rough. People who say you "must have done something wrong" are ridiculously ignorant



WarMaiden666 replied:

I am not Black, but I am fat. I lived in Japan for three years. I actually wasn’t even that fat when I first got to Japan. But the way I was treated immediately changed. It made me stay home almost the entire time I was there, and since I stayed home almost exclusively I gained more weight. When people ask me about my time there I’m honest and I get the same responses as you.



Pippikapon replied:

I wanna apologise for my people. Shibuya is probably one of the s**ttiest ward in Tokyo for me and I grew up in Tokyo. That place is filthy but the people are more filthier, they really represent the worst of us. Young people are judgmental people with s**t manners, old people are just plain xenophobic, then there are those far-right ultranationalists.



This is the side of Japan I want everyone to be aware of. A lot of us are kind, polite and courteous but there's a lot of us who are just plain a**holes.

#2 Egypt JESUS_CNT_KICK said:

Egypt. Honestly, I didn't like the vibe from the locals.



jiggamathing replied:

My 17-year-old sister got molested from behind by a local while going into the pyramid tomb at Giza. You have to hunch over and move a single file through a narrow dark tunnel, with people in front and people behind. You can’t turn around or go backwards. The man behind her escaped as soon as she got out of the tunnel, crying. My dad who was a few people ahead of her in the single file line could do nothing when he heard her yell out.



CleanAxe replied:

Egypt seems to be mentioned a bunch so far and I'd like to +100 that. I've travelled to over 15 countries and Egypt was the first that came to mind when I saw the title. A nice man sitting next to me on a bus to Cairo had the s**t kicked out of him by police at the Suez Canal checkpoint - they literally were punching him in the face as hard as they could while he was in the chair next to me begging them to stop until they dragged him off never to be seen again probably. Like people are bashing Morocco because of beggars or annoying negotiating tactics, but in Morocco I at least never once feared for my safety or the safety of my group once while in Morocco. You can travel that country relatively freely and have a decent enough time if you go to the right spots and have a "meh" time if you go to the wrong ones. Egypt crosses a totally different line, especially given the fact it is still considered somewhat a "tourist destination" and not lumped in with Syria/Afghanistan/Iraq etc. I'd definitely say it should be widely considered and grouped closer to Afghanistan or Syria than say Israel or Turkey.



The pyramids area was absolutely disgusting, so many people there to f**k you, mistreated camels, little children crawling through garbage piles. If you are a woman or have a woman in your group then holy f**k it's even worse. It is impossible to stay out past sunset as the danger and sketch levels go to 100. And I'm not just being "sensitive" - people assault and harass women, they'll berate you etc. I was so lucky I "looked Egyptian" (according to them) while I was there and it still didn't help much. F**k Egypt man. My good friend is Egyptian, amazing history, some great people for sure, but f**k that place (and he agrees 100% - especially since he's a Coptic Christian).



Two good things there:



1. Great swimming and chilling on the Sinai (went to Bir Sweir near Israel and it was not bad at all)

2. Some of the museums were pretty f*****g cool



MrFluffyHair replied:

I get it. As an Egyptian, I get it. Even I get harassed for money and even Egyptian women get harassed too. The comments about Egypt are both disgusting and true. The only way to enjoy Egypt as a tourist is to visit with a tour, or be with local friends who can fend off harassment. On the behalf of all decent Egyptians out there I apologize to the world.



Anon replied:

Locals are absolute creeps to women.

#3 Syria guiscardv said:

Syria, I went before the civil war and it was honestly one of the loveliest places I’ve ever been, with super nice friendly people. Add to that the food is amazing. It would break my heart to see some of the places now.



fatimus_maximus replied:

Legit one of the most beautiful and historically interesting places I’ve ever been! Castles and the Knights of the round table in Syria? I learned so much...breaks my heart that all of these historically significant places are gone and a population is living in poverty. Heartbreaking



Anon replied:

My friend recently moved back after the war and the area she lives in is safe but there are a lot of refugees from other parts of Syria and it’s very sad how much infrastructure etc was damaged and how many lives were lost. Her grandma died at 65 years old because of poor healthcare infrastructure and medical sanctions.

#4 Dubai yeahokaysureyup said:

Dubai. While interesting, it's really just a total ripoff of western culture. I flew 12 hours from NYC only to be surrounded by cheesecake factory, Wendy's, California pizza kitchen, etc. No real "culture"



nurd_on_a_computer replied:

Their oldest building is from the 70s. Don't go there and expect some culture, I'd say.



There are literally buildings in NY older than Dubai itself. There are literally people older than Dubai.



EddaValkyrie:

As someone who has lived in Dubai for 6 years, don't go to there if you want some Middle Eastern culture. The best you'll get is the shows on the desert safari. If you like 5-star luxury then go ahead, which is the reason why I see most influencers go.

#5 Afghanistan Holiday_Platypus_526 said:

Afghanistan. Don't think I need to elaborate.



Stevo2881 replied:

I served in Kandahar and it was gorgeous. Reminded me a lot of Napa Valley California. Except that everyone was poor. And there were people trying to kill you. And the IEDs.



If it weren't for the fact it looks like there are going to be another 25 years of Taliban rule, I would have loved to go back as a tourist.



2OttersInACoat replied:

My parents went many years ago, before the Russians invaded and they said it was such a beautiful place and the people were lovely. Terribly sad what the poor Afghans have had to endure

#6 China wordnerdette said:

China. I had to go there a couple of times for work, but the feeling of being surveilled, the pollution, the horrible pedestrian experience, and getting scammed by a cabby turned me off.



JESUS_CNT_KICK replied:

Having lived in China for years this is one of my biggest pet peeves. All cities in China are wicked car centered. Everything is treated like a parking lot. Parking on the sidewalks is legal. Even in resort towns like Xiamen which is a little island, cars reign supreme. The beach promenade was turned into a parking lot. Scooters and bikes were kicked onto the sidewalk with old aunties so as to not get in the way of cars. Pedestrian crossings were replaced by bridges, so you're screwed if you're in a wheelchair, or a mother with a stroller, or a suitcase; you're gonna have to go up a flight of stairs. Of all countries, China has a legal right turn at the red light, so as pedestrians try to cross, drivers ignore the pedestrians at just drive at you. Of course, I could go on and on about how people drive.



Shutterstormphoto replied:

I felt like Shanghai was set up for pedestrians 100%. There was even a rumble strip down every sidewalk for blind people to follow.



thatdoesntmakecents replied:

This depends on the part of the country tbh. I've been to Beijing/Tianjin once and I most likely wouldn't go back. Guangzhou? Xiamen? Been to each at least 3 times and would still go back.

#7 Turkey freyakj said:

Turkey… As a woman traveling alone, it wasn’t nice. Sleazy men stalking you everywhere.



Newspaperboyyy replied:

As a Turkish male, I really hate those uneducated bastards. We're trying to fix the country though, I mean... We will.



sugarbiscuits828 replied:

They have such a dead-eyed stare too, like sharks. I also got brazenly felt up on a tram. Not going back alone. Other than that, it was a lovely trip.



appayipyip__ replied:

Yeah, traveling, living, and being a woman is not easy here. Highly not recommend..



RachelWWV:

Absolutely beautiful country but the sexual harassment was too much. And no, I'm not particularly good-looking, either. Men literally followed me around. Thankfully I wasn't alone; if I had been I would have had to go back to my hotel (if I could make it there) and just stay in my room until my flight out. It was THAT bad.

#8 USA RagePandazXD:

America, don't feel like I really have a reason to return and everything just feels too big to me. Don't have family there, thought it was grand and can see why some people love visiting but just not my cuppa, especially in the summer. Meanwhile I'd love to go back to Italy again but go further north this time.



Longjumping-Oven-631:

“Also USA. Worst place ever. An average American does not know anything outside the USA. They think they are the center of the world and they don't need to know anything about other countries. NYC is super polluted with beggars everywhere. I saw two people fighting with knifes at 1am. Over priced. Dirty. There are many racist people in the southern and middle States, add to this guns! People in the USA worship the dollar. They accept to do anything for money, no ethics. I didn't feel safe there.”



Hurts2hatelo:

The USA. Obviously not the same reasons as you guys have for Egypt and such..

I've been to NYC. It was pretty cool and I enjoyed it (although we didn't really do much touristy stuff like visit Liberty) but I don't really have any travel plans to the USA because I'm just not interested in it. I'm sure there are pretty places, but in terms of history, culture, food, etc. the US doesn't interest me.

I would quite like to visit Hawai'i some day, but I'm a little confused about what Hawaiians have said about how tourism negatively affects their economy, the lives of native Hawaiians, historical and cultural monuments and artefacts, etc. And I wouldn't want to visit a place where my tourism could be harmful to the people who live there. I can admire from afar.

#9 India zacbdr said:

India, no cliches or anything else but I just can't stand the hygiene right there, was a hard trip 3 years ago.



Random_user-name_ replied:

Bad hygiene & a lack of civic sense is extreme. Have had cab drivers pull up on the sidewalk on multiple occasions so that they could pee. The garbage littering & cows roaming around on the streets s**tting everywhere is also such a common sight.



frick-you-fricker replied:

Our family of 4 has been to India twice. Loved it. Yes, the poverty is horrible.



Anon replied:

I got sexually assaulted, stalked, harassed, etc there. People are greedy and disgusting, nobody has heard of deodorant, everything is polluted, poverty is rampant and just sad, etc



Captain-Overboard replied:

Can't really argue that. There's a lot of difference compared to a developed country and it's definitely not easy to travel. Things are changing, but slowly.

#10 South Africa Ro_dog805 said:

South Africa, some random truck rolled up outside of our hotel and got in a shootout for no apparent reason. I walked out after the shooting to see around 7 people dead or at least injured including our tour guide.





T3mpist replied:

I grew up and lived in RSA and was fortunate enough to immigrate to the USA. Although there is a lot to love about the country if I never have to go back there it wouldn't bother me in the least (we still have family there so we go back to see them).



The problem is not that it's not an interesting and beautiful country, the problem is that the people that live there have adapted to a level of crime and violence that is insane. Things like avoiding areas altogether, not walking anywhere in the evenings, trying to prevent stopping at traffic lights (robots) in the evenings, living in a secure complex, and having electrified fencing and private security are all examples of everyday life in RSA. If you live overseas chances are all of those are very foreign concepts.



Andromeda321 replied:

Backpacked around in 2009, from Cape Town to Jo’burg, and just loved it. Legit my favorite country I traveled in, because it is so diverse in nature, people, just about every way. But as things get more dangerous, I’m just not sure if I’ll ever get back there. Seeing footage of the riots right now breaks my heart- if anyone from South Africa is reading this, btw, I wish you all the best and hope you stay safe.



rattified replied:

Beautiful place but the crime is horrible. Someone tried to kidnap me when I was 9.

#11 Venezuela PissySquid said:

Venezuela. I visited my extended family there (near Caracas) as a young child and had an amazing time, but things there have REALLY gone south since then. Pretty much all my family members that were there have left for obvious reasons.



Plantayne replied:

I met a couple of Venezuelans in a bar back in like 2007. They told me about the government had come and seized their farm that had been in their family for like a hundred years.



They had no choice but to stay on as employees or leave. Eventually, they made their way to the US whey they were working as mechanics. One of the saddest stories I’d ever heard.



Alexcelsior replied:

To everyone thinking about visiting the country without family/friends/contacts, don’t.

#12 Moldova Russianwinter1398 said:

Moldova, never again. Was attacked and robbed by smelly gopniks on the bus and I really think the driver was in on it



d0bermann replied:

Same here. Most depressing setting I've ever been in.

#13 Saudi Arabia I can't believe no one mentioned Saudi Arabia. Food sucks, people constantly accosted me in the streets about being non Muslim while simultaneously asking me for western things and an invite to our compound. Hygiene is questionable. Driving is extremely dangerous. Lots of slaves and foreign workers, Saudis do nothing for themselves.

#14 Iran Royal_Seaworthiness3 said:

I won't visit my own country if I could gtfo of it. (Iran)



Edit: People think that I don't like Iran, Or I hate it, or whatever..., Which Is totally wrong.

I love Iran, My main concern is about economic problems and political issues that made people suffer (Everyone deserves a decent life).

I wish Iran was in a state that no one would think of leaving, And instead would work hard to restore its power and make it great again (Which is hard).



raccoon666baby

Iran. I’m half Iranian, but I was born and raised in Europe. I went a few time between 10 and 13 years old, and the last time I went, I started feeling the weight of being a woman. I was hanging out with my aunt in the capital, I turned my head around and my scarf fell off (I had full sleeve coverage in the middle of the summer). Immediately, the morale police circled us and asked why my head was uncovered. My aunt told them off, but that really stayed with me. It was over 15 years ago, and I can’t imagine my grown adult self fearing the police because my head scarf won’t stay in place. I do miss my family and I have amazing memories of visiting the historical sites, but I refuse to suppress my womanhood and self in order to be there.



anyavailablebane replied:

I work with 2 guys from Iran. One left as a refugee when a teenager the other grew up there, had a child there, then left. That family still goes back for holidays, his wife more than him because he doesn’t have enough holidays to spend as much time there as her. Obviously, the one that fled has never been back



It’s fascinating how different the two of them talk about their country.

#15 Morocco hunterfam55 said:

Morocco, was basically confined to the hotel as you were confronted by aggressive beggars and shop workers



Elieolio replied:

Been to Morocco twice and I feel you. The solution for my partner and myself during our visit was to act totally indifferent to everyone trying to push whatever. I found wearing sunglasses made it easier for me. Keep your head high and play it cool. The pushers are only interested in your pocketbook.



feltonvillain

Impossible to let your guard down in Morocco. I did not enjoy it.

#16 The Gambia In West Africa The Gambia in West Africa.



I've travelled to over 40 countries in my life including Egypt, Morocco, India and Cameroon and the Gambia is by far the worst of the bunch!



Went there in 2009 with my girlfriend (we were 20 at the time), it is by far the most corrupt country in the world.



Let me start by saying it's a beautiful country and the people there are the friendliest people you could wish to meet, but the way they are treated by the government is disgusting.



We met a local guy there called Jimmy Brave who lived in a hut on the beach with his young family, amazing guy, cooked us dinner every night and never wanted anything but friendship in return (we have him a fair bit of money on our last day, more than we usually would because he genuinely didnt want it)



Anyway one night we decided we wanted to check out the nightlife in the tourist area where it was safe, so my friend Jimmy agreed to meet us by the hotel entrance at 7PM, then we would take him for dinner and hit a few bars.



We got to the front of the hotel just before 7pm and Jimmy wasnt there, we waited around an hour, still no Jimmy.



At this point we assumed he had forgot so we went back out of the rear exit onto the beach and to his hut, his wife said he had gone to meet us over an hour ago.



We searched for about 4 hours and still couldn't find him so his wife suggested we call the local tourist police, we called and they confirmed he had been arrested for loitering in front of the hotel.



We agreed to meet the head of police and arrived at the police station, this is where it got shady.



We went in and sat at a desk in a empty dark room, a bug African guy in army clothing came in and sat in front of us, the guy had 2 cigs in his mouth smoking both at the same time.



He slammed his fist on the table and started shouting at us, demanding £500 (probably a years wages over there!) to release Jimmy.



Obviously we refused, after about an hour of arguing and various threats against us (we were a young white couple at the time and they assumed we were wealthy) we managed to agree on £70 and a 200-pack of cigs.



We paid and were told to wait outside, we were out there for over 2 hours and they brought the wrong guy out (we only knew our friend as Jimmy Brave not his real name so this proved challenging), anyway I was invited in to show the police who Jimmy was and had to pick him out of a huge cell filled with atleast 300 people, some who were very close to death.



Anyway Jimmy spotted me straight away and we had him released, when we got far enough away from the police station Jimmy broke down in tears, ive never seen a grown man cry like this in my life, he lifted up his top and he had several large open wounds where they had been whipping him in the cell and the police truck, we immediately took him to hospital where he remained for 2 days at a cost of £240ish (the hospital doctors were great).



So bare in mind he was beaten/whipped around 50 times (Hard!), just for waiting outside our hotel to take us for drinks.



And he was only released because we paid, if we had never turned up he said he would have died in there, they dont release the 'criminals' until somebody pays the corrupt police chief.



There was people literally dying in front of my eyes in the cell, I've always swore if I become rich I will be going back there just to release as many of these people as I possibly can (except any dangerous people who actually deserve to be there obviously)



This wasnt the only corruption from the police we seen while there it's just the main point, we seen police walking down the street slapping women and kids for absolutely no reason, one cop told me he would murder anyone I point out right now for £50 (he had an AK47).



I saw people dragged in the back of trucks never to be seen again just for asking people for a bottle of water.



I feel really sorry for the majority of the population in Senegambia as they are amazing happy people who have to live in constant fear of the police/government.





EDIT: I forgot to mention that Jimmy managed to move to the UK in 2016 with the help of me and another British family he met in the Gambia, he now lives in Stoke-on-Trent which is a few hours from where I live but we talk on facebook regularly and meet up once or twice a year.

#17 Cambodia Cambodia.



medievalduck said:

But only because I was mugged in Phnom Penh.



C_Taarg replied:

Cambodia kinda same for me (I was mugged too but in Colombia, which I’d probably go to again). I just found Cambodia sad and unsettling. A brutal recent history and a country that kind of has very little so virtually all you encounter is set up to appease tourists. Drunken Europeans and Americans walking around partying with a local girl under their arm, everywhere I went was like fighting off women trying to give you a happy ending massage, every cabbie and tuktuk driver trying to sell you drugs and women. I was only there a week and didn’t go too far out of Siam Reap and Phnom Penh, so certainly there’s more to the country outside those cities but the whole experience just bummed me out.



PA2SK replied:

I was drugged and robbed in siem reap. Be careful out there.

#18 Qatar Eveningroovers:

Qatar. I worked there for 15 months. Appalling treatment of workers, very very hot. Terrible food and the whole country is a building site getting ready for the world cup next year. After that the country will be empty. Nothing to do apart from work and shopping.



AlligatorSteak1983:

Qatar - watching rich ignorant Arab sheikhs beat their Nepalese slaves was horrifying

#19 Jamaica aardvark_armyReport:

Jamaica. Everyone thinks that you owe them a tip for something, or runs up and puts a necklace on your SO and expects money immediately. Unless you're just into getting pumped for money by locals and worrying about being robbed, don't go there.



Thisismyusername89:

Jamaica…got mugged within the first 5 minutes I kid you not!



heyyouwtf:

I don't think people realize how impoverished a lot of Jamaica is. I'll never go back there either. I had a driver try to extort money from me on my honeymoon. The lady that set up the transportation at our resort was in on it. The driver accosted my wife demanding money for a previous ride he had given us but abandoned us so we had to find our own way back to the resort. I told my wife to go into the airport and he and I exchanged words. He wanted the money for the return trip plus extra because he drove to pick us up for no reason. Mind you we waited over an hour for him. Once he realized I wasn't going to back down and I wasn't afraid of him calling the cops he backed down and left.

#20 Cambodia omgahya:

Cambodia. Corrupt as hell. Glad I got to go see my Grandma and hang with her before she passed.



Linkan1234:

My wife and I visited Cambodia in 2008 and whilst the food and temples were beautiful, it was hard to look past the sex-tourism. We had dinner one night and an old German man on the table next to us were having dinner with a young girl who I wish was 18 but probably wasn’t and he was explaining at length and very loudly what he planned to do to her in bed. I wish I would have intervened somehow but we looked the other way so to speak. It’s stayed with me for 13+ years. F**k that guy and f**k a country that would allow that to happen in broad daylight

#21 France Fivedayhangovers said:

France. I’ve been twice and wanted to love it but I f*****g hate it. The French are D***S. It’s really hard to get around on public transit if you don’t know French. And to top it all off I got sexually assaulted on the metro on the way to the Moulin Rouge. I’m never going back.



Broderick512 replied:

As an Italian who has been in France a lot, I can say that the attitude toward foreigners in France has absolutely no middle ground: they're either incredibly lovely or the absolute fucking worst, with nothing in between. I have the advantage that my family and I can speak French and, at one point, we were actually convincing (we're years out of practice now), and still we managed to find some absolute d**ks, especially around Paris. On the other hand, the reason why we have been to France a lot is that we have had a lot of pleasant memories there and we met a lot of awesome people.



chito25 replied:

Gotta say, Paris was one of the most disappointing cities I’ve ever been to. There was this pervasive sense of insecurity everywhere, there are conmen everywhere…. I’ve never been to another city where jumping the metro turn slides is so common.



The complete opposite of this was Barcelona, truly amazing.

#22 Chad PM_ME_YOUR_PRINTS said:



Chad. Definitely the most depressing country I have ever been to.



WhatDaufuskie replied:

I've heard Chad described as "the Mississippi of Africa"



human-potato_hybrid replied:

Fun fact, there is ONE movie theatre in the entire country.(As of several years ago). And the average internet speed is 1.2 Mbps (assuming you have coverage, and the electricity is on)

#23 Laos Laos. My family is from there. My mom’s side is problematic (abuse of all kinds, narcissism, etc). My dad’s side went through my bags and luggage trying to steal stuff.



I am sad because I’m a first generation Asian-American and I have no family in the states either that I can count on. I have no family in my immediate family. Everything is dysfunctional.



This went down a weird road. Sorry.



EDIT: I want to clarify that this is not a generalization of Laos as a country and Laotian people as a whole. This is specifically about my experience with my family and why I will not come back if it means seeing them again. I think this is a valid boundary to set for myself.

#24 Thailand pariisea:

Thailand... Went there during the coup in 2013. Got stuck. Too much prostitution and child p*rn/prostitution out in the open for me. Also being there during the coup and getting a crazy flu and hospitalized in Bangkok f*****g sucked. Love my Thai friends but Bangkok and Pattaya are just too crazy for me.



namelessghoul77:

Lived in Thailand for 12 years. Suggest you get as far away from BKK or Pattaya as possible - your opinion will change.

#25 Hong Kong Hong Kong. Didn't meet a single genuinely nice person in there and they curse at other Asian tourists there (I'm Asian and can understand some Cantonese and grew up learning some Mandarin). Safe to say they're not really nice.



edit: I'm not from mainland China. I'm Indonesian.

#26 Madagascar Madagascar.



I loved the sights, but I couldn't enjoy anything from the guilt of having a vacation there while the locals were below the poverty line and completely mistreated by the frenchies who live there.

#27 Uruguay Uruguay, filed to the brim with racists from my experience

#28 Israel anon:

Israel. Total illusion of peace and tranquility within the walls. It’s an ethnostate. I understand the motivation for wanting a homeland but 1) that’s painting a target on our backs and 2) don’t turn around and engage in many of the same hateful practices that were used against us in Nazi Germany!



Once was enough.



MovingSiren:

I have to agree. I have experienced racism in lots of places as a black person but my experience in Jerusalem was hands down the worst I've ever experienced. It was also directed at my then 3 year old child. We cut short our trip and flew to Cyprus 2 days later

#29 Brazil Seattle_sucks:



Brazil. This won’t be a popular response I suppose but it is based on my personal experience. After a month of being warned that we could be robbed on the bus, the street, killed on the beach etc I ended my time there held hostage by two escaped criminals. That’s enough for me.



f**kin-slayer

Every backpacker I’ve met while traveling around South America has had some sort of mugging in Brazil. I don’t know what it is but as a photographer who usually has a camera on him, I’ve avoided Brazil for a while because of the all mugging I’ve heard about

#30 Vietnam I’m Vietnamese and I will never visit Vietnam again for as long as my girlfriend and I are together. When I was there I had two separate men come up to my girlfriend offering her money to “buy” her away from me. An American white woman brings out the worst I guess.

#31 Haiti Haiti. Went on a medical mission. One day was spent at the beach. We got caught in the middle of a protest. I was groped, several other people were punched. It was terrifying. They only stopped when one of our translators yelled that we were medical workers.



We only ended up spending one hour at the beach so we wouldn’t end up driving back through the same area at night. When we reached that area it was clear of people. A few overturned vehicles were on fire. A U.N. detail was hanging out in a big armored vehicle with a very large gun on top.



I can’t imagine how awful it must be now with all of the civil unrest.



ubermiguel



Haiti. Went and did medical relief in a field hospital after the earthquake. Recent stuff aside, that country is, and has been F****D.



- poor infrastructure.

- poor education

- no significant industries.

- no natural resource advantage.

- corrupt government, polarized political climate.

- Island nation, so all imports are more expensive.

- poor medical system.



Anything a country would need to get a leg up is just nonexistent. I'm a pretty positive person, and met the loveliest people there, but I've never been more depressed or pessimistic about a places' future.

#32 Zimbabwe

kation1234 said:

Zimbabwe, swamped everyday by street vendors. Everyday.



YuckMuffin replied:

I was born there and moved to the UK when I was 3 years old. Haven't been back since and don't think I will ever go back, it's sad really but they are in such a dire state...



Craig8123

I spent a month in Zimbabwe and it was one of the best experiences of my life. Of course there is poverty but the majority of people are so incredibly welcoming and generous. The wildlife is incredible. Vic Falls is tremendous.



I couldn’t recommend Zim more.

#33 Belgium Dynasty2201 said:

Belgium. Well, specifically Brussels.



They're like the French but far worse. Sneering at anyone not Belgian or speaking French.



Brussels is also surprinsgly run down for the HQ of the EU.



wrenisanecklace replied:

Belgium. Specifically Brussels (train Station brussels midi). I don't speak french and asking for directions at the train Station isn't a good idea. I got yelled at or just ignored when it was obvious that people understood me and were just annoyed I didn't speak french.



On the other side: I travel to France frquently. Never had an issue. Everybody I asked was incredibly friendly and more than willing to help out in english. I still travel to Brussels - on my way to france. But I would never again stop there or visit.

#34 Tunisia Tunisia, the drive from the airport to our resort was a sight to behold. Felt as if we were travelling through a live warzone. Didn’t feel safe out and about at all, and it’s just depressing to look around and see the state of the country. Massive shame, because their beaches are lovely.

#35 Lebanon Lebanon.

Got robbed about 7 times visiting grandparents in beirut.

#36 Serbia Serbia. If you're a POC, don't go.



I caught a connecting flight to London there so didn't leave the airport in my two hours layover. Every single soul in the airport was staring at me coldly and silently for two hours straight: must have been 150 people approximately. Even when I bought food, the cashier didn't talk to me, just stared until I said "Can I buy food or"?



Felt like I was a criminal who needed to be watched like a hawk. My heart rate must have tripled out of fear that they'd gang up on me especially when they won't let me board my flight. They've never seen a black woman with a British passport and needed thirty minutes to verify it wasn't a fake passport.



#37 Singapore Singapore..

Great company and friendly people.



Except.... On the first day I was in a sports bar beaten up. My ausaulter was a man which I later learned was the boyfriend to a woman I asked to dance.

Suckee punched and went to the floor immediately, getting kicked. People intervened after what felt like a minutes when he picked up a chair to continue.



That per se would not have been a reason not to visit it anymore its what followed:

The bartender told me I should leave asap and sleep it off (after multiple hits against the head) or he will get police involved and tell them I started the fight.



Since I suspected a concussion I called 911 I fled the bar and called 911 on the streets.



There the bartender or manager followed me with two big employees of his and tried to get me with slight force ijn his "back office to talk so I don't ruin my life and that of my family in a lawsuit"



I actually had to shout on a full street something silly like "emergency help help" multiple times at some point so he and his men would leave me alone. It was clearly ment as imposing and I am very thankful I didn't follow him in his office with his two strong men.





Eventually the ambulance came, I got first aid and made my statement.



While I heavily tried to get any information off the police and visited them and my embassy multiple times there I noticed they had no interest in following my case.



There were multiple security cameras, a bar and a street full of fitness in a lively and well esteemed shopping/entertainment area.





Just no interest of the police to get bad reputation for their city state I suppose.

Singapore has a very low crime rate but I am quite sure my attack never showed up in any statistic whatsoever



Emails and follow ups by myself, insurance and my local police were ignored.

Just dead silent and condolence from my embassy.



Still have minor sight issues on my left eye and very minor headaches after 4 years.

#38 Switzerland I liked Switzerland, but it was really, really expensive. Beautiful, but the most expensive country I’ve visited. I’m not going to avoid it, but it’s not the top on my list to visit again.

#39 Pakistan Assuming I got the chance to leave it and move to USA, I would never visit my country Pakistan again. Society is regressing, corruption, banning culture, religious extremism, lack of safety, misogyny, oppression of minorities and the list goes on.



madgirl786 replied:

While I wasn't born in Pakistan and can't speak for being brought up there, my origin is Pakistani and I do get emotional everytime I visit. The country suffers so strongly from brain drain, with the best of the best leaving for a better quality of life and higher wages. Pakistan is ravaged by unethical men who get away with bloody murder, literally. Amongst other things. Look up bahria town and Malik Riaz, a man who founded these utopian societies on acres and acres of stolen land and got away with it.



100% the treatment of minority groups is insane and awful. Aside from that major, major issue, I do feel like a lot of the people of Pakistan are actually really chill, simple and generally want better standards in their country. Someone can work their whole lives to save up for their own rickshaw only to have it stolen by thugs in broad daylight. My uncle works for a major bank and had his car stolen on his way to work by very polite, heavily armed robbers. Like many countries out there, people just can't catch a break.

#40 Cuba Cuba, the staff were very friendly but it was obvious that they were forced to be that way or else. The food was also pretty bad, I was even served raw food on several occasions and surprise, surprise I got a real nasty stomach bug from it. Additionally, our beds were tiny and we had to sleep cramped together as no one was willing to sleep on the floor due to all the cockroaches.

#41 Australia Australia. As an American, I was made to feel unwelcome on a daily/hourly basis. And I’m a worldly American who never had problems with anyone, even Parisians.



I was there for two months and was subjected to things like being called a Seppo, which is extremely insulting and rude. Hardly a day went by where I didn’t hear that word. And when you take exception to it, they gaslight you like you’re too uptight and can’t take a joke and you’re the problem.



And I got made fun of for holding my utensils a certain way while eating. People down there, I found, were rubes with no manners.



Add to that the daily generalized, ignorant questions (‘Why do all Americans....’ or ‘You F*****g Americans....’). Someone actually asked me ‘Why do all American phone numbers start with 555.’ I am not making that up. Then you turn on the news or a talk show and listen to more snide remarks.



It doesn’t strike me as a good deal to spend all that money to be subjected to unprovoked hostility on a daily basis. I would not recommend that any American go down there.

#42 Bahamas No offense but f**k the Bahamas. It’s a tourist trap and not a very good one at that. More like a third world country trying to play at capitalism.

#43 Algeria Algeria...even tho Im franco Algerian i don’t like it there because people are weird and look at you like a piece of meat, and you don’t have a lot of fun if you go to little cities...but Alger is really great tho

#44 Jordan I hope that I never have to go back to Jordan. I am a 60 year old woman and was traveling with another woman my age about 4 years ago. We were so excited to see Petra and to learn about the culture. Instead, we had more than one sexist male guide who was verbally anti-Western/Euro. Okay, I can understand politics for sure- however, we (Americans and Europeans) according to one guide, are responsible for men “turning gay” and that Jordanian men were never gay until they saw such things on American and European television. Oh- another one? We’re filthy because we have dogs in our houses. Yet another said that he’d never let his wife wear makeup (we wear makeup AND we were traveling “just two gal pals”). Anyway- The food sucks. Their national dish is some slop called Mansaf. It tastes like a sheep died of old age and was then slow boiled in poor quality yogurt for 2 days. I met up with some very cool Palestinians in Hebron after that.. They invited me to lunch at their home and I was shocked at the delicious food. I told them that I’d just come from Jordan and they laughed and said that they all agreed that Jordanian food is garbage.

#45 Trinidad And Tobago Trinidad and Tobago.



I had a conference on Tobago so my husband and I decided to go for a week. Spent a few days in Port of Spain first. They drive on the other side of the road which is challenging enough but they drive like maniacs.



We went back to the hotel every night before dark because we didn’t feel safe.



When we got to Tobago we drove around the island and every time we stopped to look at a view someone would try to get money out of us.



Then, our conference had an evening event that ran long and has very little food, so we get back to the resort and try to get dinner. Note that this was supposedly the nicest resort on the island. Get seated, handed menus, and the server comes back 10 minutes later and says they are closed. Go to another restaurant on the property, same thing.



The day we left my husband and I ended up on separate Caribbean Air flights back to Port of Spain. I ended up missing our flight on AA to Miami. There was no rhyme or reason to the flight schedule from Tobago back to Port of Spain. The agent they’re just kept telling me that my flight was next but could not tell me when that would be. When I got to the airport in Port of Spain I could see my American Airlines flight but I still had to reclaim my bag and recheck it. The flight attendants were really nice and did their best to get me over there but I missed it and had to spend the night. I did not feel comfortable being on my own, but I really had no choice. I had to get a hotel for the night. One of the women on my flight was from Trinidad and was very concerned about me, and making sure that I would be safe. Which pretty much confirmed I’d just stay at the hotel. American made me buy a whole new ticket, and they didn’t want to put me on the 7 AM flight to Miami because I would have an eight hour layover until I could get on a flight home. I told him I didn’t care I’d much rather hang out at the Miami airport.

#46 Bolivia Bolivia. The food was a big no (especially as a Vegetarian) and the people seemed to be annoyed by our presence. We were probably just unlucky but it felt soooo good to cross the border to Brazil.

#47 Tunisia Tunisia, i hate it with a burning passion food is good but the polluted beach, the mean locals, the temperatures and the smell makes it an awful country i only have bad memories of this place i wish i wasn't tunisian