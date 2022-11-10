Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral
Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Ieva Gailiūtė and
Mantas Kačerauskas

For two years, employers have been waiting for “the day” when everyone returns to the office. And now, companies expect workers to collectively go back to the land of the cubicles, briefcases, and packed lunches with a smile. But for many of us who relished our commute-free lifestyle, it has become clear that we can be just as productive while wearing PJs and tracksuits to which, let’s face it, we have all adapted way too well.

The work-from-home culture has benefitted countless employees, and TikToker Sammy Jay knows this from personal experience. In her video series titled ‘Back In The Actual Office,’ the content creator shares hilarious insights from her new reality that range from painfully funny interactions with coworkers to AC wars that leave people no choice but to lunge into battle.

In her recent clip, she explained that the corporate welcomed her return by sending employees a ridiculous email titled “21 Reasons Why We’re Glad To Be Back in the Office.” So Sammy decided to humor her followers by reading some of these so-called perks aloud, and to all currently desk-bound souls out there, let me tell you, this story — you can relate. Scroll down to read all about the email, as well as some of the responses, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments!

As many employers welcome their employees back to work, one company sent out an email about the benefits of returning to the office

Image credits: sammyjaydon

So recently, TikToker Sammy Jay decided to roast these so-called perks by reading them out loud

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Image credits: sammyjaydon

You can watch Sammy’s video series, where she shares her experience of going back to the office, right here

@sammyjaydon I used to do this every day! Why is the office so hard now? #neurodivergent #theoffice #wfh #stationery ♬ original sound – Sammy Jay

@sammyjaydon Replying to @Lucy 🥑 don’t say I don’t listen to you all!! #theoffice #funny #wfh #neurodivergent ♬ original sound – Sammy Jay

@sammyjaydon #theoffice #wfh #neurodivergent #funny @Sammy Jay @Sammy Jay ♬ original sound – Sammy Jay

Readers have weighed in criticizing the company and applauding Sammy for her humorous approach

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Chilling out in a toilet cubicle? Yep done that - at least until Mike went in the next cubicle after eating his microwaved curry fish.

Ivana Bašić
Ivana Bašić
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm also "happy" to be getting my dog used to staying home alone again. She's not a pandemic puppy, she was used to it before, behaves and all, but we were all home for two and a half years, that's a long time, she's aged in the meantime, and now we're all gone again. Joy for everyone.

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
1 hour ago

Satire? Could it have been satire and badly missed the mark? I mean, we got a semi sarcastic email about turning the clocks back (includes such gems as "don't bother with the car clock if you don't have access to the owners manual, it's not worth the effort). Fortunately, we're a small enough company that *most* people got that it was tongue in cheek. I can't imagine anyone writing this email in all *seriousness*.

