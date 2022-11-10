Tiktoker Roasts Tone-Deaf Email Where Employer Lists Reasons Why They Should Be Glad To Be Back In The Office, Goes Viral

For two years, employers have been waiting for “the day” when everyone returns to the office. And now, companies expect workers to collectively go back to the land of the cubicles, briefcases, and packed lunches with a smile. But for many of us who relished our commute-free lifestyle, it has become clear that we can be just as productive while wearing PJs and tracksuits to which, let’s face it, we have all adapted way too well.

The work-from-home culture has benefitted countless employees, and TikToker Sammy Jay knows this from personal experience. In her video series titled ‘Back In The Actual Office,’ the content creator shares hilarious insights from her new reality that range from painfully funny interactions with coworkers to AC wars that leave people no choice but to lunge into battle.

In her recent clip, she explained that the corporate welcomed her return by sending employees a ridiculous email titled “21 Reasons Why We’re Glad To Be Back in the Office.” So Sammy decided to humor her followers by reading some of these so-called perks aloud, and to all currently desk-bound souls out there, let me tell you, this story — you can relate. Scroll down to read all about the email, as well as some of the responses, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments!

As many employers welcome their employees back to work, one company sent out an email about the benefits of returning to the office

So recently, TikToker Sammy Jay decided to roast these so-called perks by reading them out loud

Image credits: sammyjaydon

You can watch Sammy’s video series, where she shares her experience of going back to the office, right here

Readers have weighed in criticizing the company and applauding Sammy for her humorous approach