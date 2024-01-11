Someone asked , “What is the coolest [freaking] fact you know?” and people from across the internet shared their best bit of lesser-known information about the world. So get comfortable, scroll through, upvote your favorites, and comment your own examples below.

Easy access to information has somewhat caused people to forget that the world we live in is a lot weirder than we tend to think. From hippo sweat being pink to the vast amount of hydrogen being burnt by a star every single second, the universe still has surprises around every single corner.

#1 The difference between a cemetery and a graveyard is that a graveyard is either attached to a holy place like a church or monastery/Temple or on the same land owned by said place, while a cemetery is a secular or generic term for any and all other burial places that accommodate the dead.

#2 For me it’s that sharks predate trees and Saturn’s rings. Our little blue marble is older and holding more secrets than we can begin to imagine.

#3 Female lions have uteruses that are basically little hammocks! So as the kittens are developing, they ride along in these things that turn and stabilize as the mother is running and hunting. I thought that was pretty cool

Despite the fact that many of us associate it with the idea of fun facts with the internet, perhaps a list like this or an X (formerly Twitter) page dedicated to them, this idea predates the internet by over one hundred years. In the 1850s, there was a newspaper column and, later, an entire book dedicated to what the people of the time would call “Fun, Fact, and Fancy,” but we would just see them as fun facts. ADVERTISEMENT Of course, “fun” is in the eye of the beholder, so to speak, but from trivia games to just loving to learn, we humans do have a fascination for better understanding the world around us. After all, these facts serve as a great reminder that the universe is so much more mysterious and surprising than we might expect it to be.

#4 There is a type of jellyfish that is basically immortal. After it reaches sexual maturity it can just decide to revert and become immature again, making it theoretically live forever. Though in practice they do die.

#5 Hippopotamus milk is pink. Hippopotamus sweat is pink.



Neither are strawberry flavour.

#6 I just recently learned that your immune system does not know your eyes exist. If they did, they'd attack the eyes and destroy your vision. I believe it's a foreign object for them.

#7 Australia is wider than moon

#8 What you see, is only what your brain interprets. You don't see everything, and sometimes you see things that aren't there.



For instance, you can always see your nose (unless you're Voldemort).



Your brain just blocks it out, but it's there, in your field of vision always. Imagine, what other s**t your brain gets up to you without you knowing.

#9 Dogs noses are way more sensitive than ours at differentiating smells. Whereas we can smell a stew warming up on the stove top, a dog can actually smell all its components (meat, potato, carrots, onions, etc) separately.

#10 Tighten rusted bolt before loosen. Much smart.

#11 There’s a type of octopus that has three hearts, reproduces once’s in their life, then decides to f**k off and die. These kind of animals are called semelparous

#12 Dolphins have two brains. Each brain is equal to the size of a human brain.



Pink dolphins exist & theyre so smart they brought drowing humans to the shore.



Dolphins in captivity were rewarded with treats for each piece of paper theyd surrender to their trainer (helps clean the pool). The dolphins then tore a paper into pieces to get more treats.

#13 Bananas contain potassium, and since potassium decays, that makes the yellow fruit radioactive,you’d need to eat ten million bananas in one sitting to die of banana-induced radiation poisoning.

#14 Pirates wear a patch over one eye so when they go below deck they can switch that patch off the dark eye and not be "sunblind" in the new, darker, below deck setting.

#15 Aotearoa/New Zealand and Australia are relatively close to one another in a global scale and often conflated in the minds of most of us in the Northern Hemisphere.



Despite that, Australia has been continuously inhabited for almost 70,000 years and Aotearoa/New Zealand is the last major landmass to have experienced human settlement, less than 850 years ago.



And no, that's not colonial settlement, that's when the Maori got there.

#16 The earliest evidence for fried chicken is from 1500 BCE. It comes from Luzon in the Philippines. The bones that documented some 50k of them from a midden heap show two things.



First, they are from Green Jungle Fowl, the wild ancestor of modern chickens, that were kept penned their entire lives based on wing development . This happens when you clip the wing feathers to keep them from flying.



Secondly we know the earliest layers was cooked in coconut oil due to the residue worked into the heated bone tips. This also leads local archaeologists to believe the locals were fermenting coconut milk to make a local drink called tuba. This is still one of the methods used today.



All in all 3500 years ago my fellow Filipinos were getting drunk and eating fried chicken. Not much has changed

#17 **They turn Niagara Falls down at night.**



There are hydroelectric dams around the waterfalls for power generation, and the authorities divert more of the river through them at night when there aren't tourists around. During the day (and especially in peak season) they let more of the water through so the waterfall looks more spectacular.



At time this cuts the flow of water over the falls by 75%.



https://www.niagarafallstourism.com/blog/do-they-shut-off-the-falls-at-night

#18 If you are currently eating a pear in the southern hemisphere it was likely picked in late February 2023.

#19 The planets in our solar system can fit between earth and the moon.

#20 The entire time period in which humans developed until now, would fit about 120x between the era of stegosaurus and the era in which Tyrannosaurus Rex lived. The time period is so huge in fact, that we are closer to some dinosaurs time wise, than some dinosaurs are to eachother.

#21 Bees have tiny hairs all over their compound eyes. These microscopic hairs are called setae, and they help bees to sense wind direction and velocity. The setae allow bees to detect air movements within a few centimeters per second. This helps them navigate back to the hive on windy days. I think it's amazing that bees have built-in anemometers on their eyes!

#22 A sloth can hold its breath longer than a dolphin

#23 The Sun fuses 660 million tons of hydrogen into helium every second. This has been happening for 4.5 billion years, and will continue for another 5 billion.

#24 We live in an explosion so violent that dust woke up and started thinking about it

We are the universe observing and considering itself

#25 Somewhere in south America. You have like a mountain plateau and under it a valley/jungle. The animals on the plateau have more in common with animals from Africa then the Animals down in the valley/jungle because of tectonic plate shifting.

#26 The universe expands 73 kilometers pr. second

#27 Equador has a rare species of horned frog that is a marsupial. The female lays eggs, the male fertilizes them then puts them in a pouch on the mother’s back.

#28 The sun will actually not explode. It will instead gradually get bigger and hotter until it swallows mercury and Venus and absolutely fries the Earth and then slowly shrink down into a white dwarf and fade away. Our sun is too small to go supernova even though many people think it can still for some reason and nobody corrects them.

#29 The moon looks different from the southern hemisphere than it does in the north. As an Argentine I always find this fascinating when I travel.

#30 Think about the universe, and you might imagine stars, planets, and galaxies. But all that stuff we can see and touch only makes up about 4% of the universe. The rest is mostly hidden from us, made up of mysterious dark matter and dark energy. Dark matter, which is about 26% of the universe, doesn't give off light, but we know it's there because it has a gravitational grip on galaxies. Dark energy is even stranger, making up around 70% of the universe, and it's pushing everything in the universe apart, faster and faster. So, the universe is mostly made of stuff we can't see or understand, which is pretty mind-blowing when you think about it.

#31 Star ⭐ died for you....



Every atom in your body came from a star that exploded. And, the atoms in your left hand probably came from a different star than your right hand. It really is the most poetic thing I know about physics: You are all stardust. You couldn’t be here if stars hadn’t exploded, because the elements - the carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, iron, all the things that matter for evolution and for life - weren’t created at the beginning of time. They were created in the nuclear furnaces of stars, and the only way for them to get into your body is if those stars were kind enough to explode. The stars died so that you could be here today.



~ Lawrence M. Krauss

#32 There is a species of jelly (not jellyfish, they're different) that grows a new a**s everytime it defecates.

#33 Hydrogen is a colourless, odourless gas, which if left alone in large enough quantities, for long enough, will begin to think about itself.

#34 the sheer fact of existing.



it is so utterly astounding and incomprehensible and wondrous and awesome, yet we appreciate it so seldom in all its depth and meaning, let alone contemplate that we and the universe exist.



everybody, get more goosebumps every day from the depth and transcendence and ubiquitousness of us and the universe existing and being inexplicable intricably interwoven with the fabric of existence itself. we are in the most profound way always in contact with the everchanging yet constant substrate of existence iteslf.