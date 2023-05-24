Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Is Confused As To Why His Roommate Hates When He Cooks For His Girlfriend
32points
Relationships5 hours ago

Guy Is Confused As To Why His Roommate Hates When He Cooks For His Girlfriend

Adelaide Ross and
Mantas Kačerauskas

They say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, but giving someone a delicious, home-cooked meal or some fresh cheesecake can simply be a nice thing to do! There doesn’t have to be an agenda behind it.

One culinary student, whose roommate doesn’t seem to understand this, recently found himself in a bit of a pickle after his roommate’s girlfriend raved about the fabulous food in their house. Now, he’s wondering if he should have held back on the Southern hospitality, so below, you’ll find the full story of his furious roommate that was shared on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit.

This culinary student is passionate about preparing delicious meals and sharing them with others

Image credits: voronaman111 ( not the actual photo)

But ever since his roommate’s girlfriend began raving about his food, the roommate has decided they have beef

Image credits: cottonbro studio ( not the actual photo)

Image credits: Sonya Pix ( not the actual photo)

Image credits: darlingdearr

Sharing food with friends and loved ones is a great way to strengthen relationships

Most people would be thrilled to have a roommate who shares delicious meals with them, especially in their early twenties. But somehow, this culinary student’s delicious food has come between him and his housemate. Perhaps this roommate needs a reminder that food can, and should, be used to bring people together, rather than drive them apart. In fact, sharing food with a friend or partner can actually strengthen our relationships. Studies on chimpanzees have suggested that sharing food releases oxytocin in both parties, amplifying our positive emotions and encouraging us to make this bond with a person again and again. 

However, sharing food can only build stronger relationships if both parties are on board with the sharing. Dr. Jennifer Verdolin, an animal behavior researcher specializing in social and mating behavior, told Refinery 29 that if two friends agree to share meals, it’s important that both foods are actually desirable to both parties. If you’re offered something you’re not interested in, there’s no point in sharing, and you might even become annoyed if someone tries to take some of your own food. Perhaps the roommate in this story wasn’t interested in having any of his culinary student roommate’s cheesecake, and that’s why it led to resentment?

Merging socialization with eating might even make us happier and more trusting people

It’s possible that the roommates could have been brought closer together if both understood the value of sharing a delicious meal, and that there were no ulterior motives at hand. In fact, shared meals could have benefits for both parties’ well being. “There is some evolutionary evidence that eating with others provides social and individual benefits: those who eat together with others more often tend to feel happier, be more satisfied with life and are more trusting of others,” Dr Rachel A. Ankeny, Professor in the School of Humanities at the University of Adelaide, told SBS, pointing to research such as Professor Robin Dunbar’s paper Breaking Bread: The Functions of Social Eating.

If the reason this roommate had a problem with his girlfriend raving about the food was because he was jealous, there’s a simple solution to his problem: start cooking more for his girlfriend. It’s likely that she was simply complimenting the chef, but it’s also possible that she was hinting to her partner that she would appreciate it if he made more of an effort when it comes to preparing meals. Culinary skills are actually a very valuable component of many relationships, as a study of 2,000 Americans found that 43% admitted they’ve ended relationships in the past due to their partner being a poor cook. Three quarters also said they’re more likely to go on a date with someone they know can cook, and 65% said they believe a bad meal can turn the entire date sour. 

And cooking together could be a great way for this roommate and his girlfriend to bond

So for anyone looking to impress their partner, don’t be afraid to start building up your culinary skills. You might even want to get your significant other involved, so the two of you can learn together. “Cooking can be an intimate activity that creates bonds and brings people together, so we encourage couples to get in the kitchen to spend some quality time together preparing a meal,” Kristin Bryan, Director of Culinary Innovation at HelloFresh, says. “Cooking should be fun and easy, no matter your culinary experience.” And, of course, you just might find that the way to your partner’s heart was through their stomach after all.

If this roommate is actually interested in strengthening his relationship with his girlfriend, I’m sure his budding chef roommate would be happy to provide him with some useful tips. Perhaps the culinary student can even teach his roommate a delicious, date night meal to make for his girlfriend. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this up and coming chef did anything wrong, or do you agree with the commenters that his roommate was likely just jealous? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing roommate drama surrounding food, we recommend checking out this one next!

Readers assured the culinary student that he had done nothing wrong, noting that his roommate is likely just jealous

Adelaide Ross
Adelaide Ross
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Adelaide Ross is a writer at Bored Panda. She is originally from Texas and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Acting from Oklahoma City University. In the years since her graduation, she has lived in Los Angeles, Sweden, England and now Lithuania. In her free time, Adelaide enjoys traveling, experimenting with new vegan recipes, taking long walks in parks (wearing plenty of SPF!) and crafting the perfect glass of cold brew.

Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Tyke
Tyke
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a bit baffled by "He's not a friend or anything.... He's good to live with and we watch shows and movies together. We hang out and go out for drinks sometimes". What is a friend then? Why can't he just pull his "not friend" up and ask if something's bothering him, and just talk it out?

1
1point
reply
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Quick question: Is OP looking for a new roommate? I wouldn't mind some good cooking and I would happily pay for ingredients if he had the time to make it. XP XD

1
1point
reply
Mune
Mune
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As usual, let's not get all worked up. We're only hearing one side of the story here

0
0points
reply
