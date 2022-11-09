Although X-Files told us that we should want to believe in UFOs and conspiracy theories, some of them are so ridiculous and common sense-defying that we just cannot bring ourselves to trust the tiniest bit of them. As luck would have it, you’re just about to see for yourself what we are rambling about here. This is our glorious list of conspiracy theories - from believable, to hilarious, to plain outrageous, these stories will either make you laugh or want to dig deeper. 

Of course, this list just wouldn’t do without some of the most popular conspiracy theories, like the one about the iceberg, JFK, or mister Dillinger’s death. However, if you’re somewhat of a connoisseur of these tall tales, you’re also bound to find some new stories here that were shared on Reddit by people from all walks of life. And if you’re here purely for entertainment, there are also some pretty funny conspiracy theories that will amuse you in their absurdity. Yet, who knows, it might just be that the crazy conspiracy theories are, in fact, the ones that are real… 

Now, before we burst from anticipation to read these famous conspiracy theories, we should all probably just scroll down below and check them out, shall we? Once you are done reading them (and there are loads to read through - great material for a cold winter’s evening!), vote for the conspiracy theory that made you doubt your own beliefs or made you laugh until your tummy started hurting. And after that, share this article with your friends! 

"That there are people rich enough to disappear. There must be some billionaires we've never heard of."

Not really a conspiracy, i am sure many billionaires would actively seek to be anonymous

"The CIA killed Marilyn Monroe because Kennedy had been disclosing classified information to her."

I'm pretty sure the government had its hands in there somehow.

"Michael Jackson was chemically castrated as a pre-teen, which is why his singing voice remained so high pitched, and a major contributor to many of his other odd behaviors as an adult."

"Adam Sandler makes movies as an excuse to go on vacation with some friends."

Isn't that why everyone makes movies? To go on vacation in the Tunisian desert (Star Wars), Death Valley (Spartacus), the NYC subways (Midnight Cowboy), and in massive rooms covered in green paint (all of Marvel) I know I'd love to visit all of those places!

"Starbucks trains its employees to spell names wrong on coffee cups to get pictures of their brand on social media."

That's a fact, I think. I recently went to starbucks and said my name is Kate. This is a short form of my real name so pretty easy right? What was written on my cup? CASSIDY! It wasn't busy or loud so there's no way she just misheard me. She did this on purpose 100% because no one is that incompetent.

During the '80s and the '90s, America became convinced that here was an underground network of Satanists working to kidnap and torture children. While none of it was real, the theories destroyed many lives and livelihoods.

"Planned obsolescence everywhere in the industry. If everyone stopped replacing their cars and smartphones, imagine the."

Entropy is more likely, completely unavoidable with an atmosphere and atoms butting up against each other constantly. Planned obsolescence does happen in industry for sure but not because obsolescence wouldn't be there anyway, it just means they make things breakdown by using inferior materials so it happens faster than it would otherwise.

"Yuri Gagarin was not the first man in space, just the first man to live through it."

"Snapchat selfie filters get sent and stored to the NSA for facial recognition."

"Celebrities aren't actually giving their kids absurd names, they just aren't publicizing their legal names."

I thought this is an obvious thing. Or at least I hope it is because I wouldn't want to walk around my whole life being named Storm, North, Apple or Bear Blue. Those weird names get the most attention from the media and they don't have to public the real names.

"There is only one yawn on earth and it constantly travels from person to person…"

"The Colombian government is actively performing criminal activities in all the country in order to remain rich."

Vermont's Brunswick Springs has long been a fountain of conspiracy theories (pardon the pun). In fact, Ripley's Believe It Or Not even named the springs the eight wonder of the world, because each of them have completely different minerals despite coming from the very same source.

"Disney's frozen is only titled like that so when you Google "Disney frozen" the movie comes up instead of conspiracy theories."

That's my favourite one!

"The "coup attempt" in Turkey was faked in order for Erdogan to consolidate his power and purge the opposition."

This one would not surprise me. My wife's family is Turkish and they said it's not beyond him

"Facebook and Google are monitoring everything you type, post, and say. There are so many stories of people talking about, say cats, and getting ads for cat food within an hour. They never searched for cats or cat food then or in the past, just said the word a few times. "Reply All" did a podcast episode debunking this theory, but all it boiled down to was an email from Facebook stating they didn't do this."

I recently went out with a friend and we talked about a specific movie. I googled it to look up some actor and than closed the tap. The next day I turn on my work pc that isn't connected to my private smartphone. I open amazon.com (logged in with the company account, not my personal one) to order some office stuff and BOOM amazon.com offers me a blue ray of this exact movie I was talking about - coincidence? I don't think so.

"Michael Jordan retired because of gambling. He made a deal with David Stern."

"The government invented "Throwback Thursday" to get people to digitize and post old pics they wouldn't have had access to so that they could improve facial recognition and age progression algorithms."

I do know that Captcha uses crowd-sourcing to get people's help digitising library and newspaper archives. When a page has a smudge or inkblot that isn't recognised by the scanning algorithms, that clump of letters is included in a robot challenge for a website. People figure out what letters are actually written under the smudge, and the library can put it in their searchable digital archive. That's a conspiracy I'm happy to be a part of! https://techcrunch.com/2007/09/16/recaptcha-using-captchas-to-digitize-books/

"Elon Musk is actually a Martian who has been exiled to Earth and he's just trying to find his way home."

This is a joke, not a conspiracy theory.

"That laundry detergent companies suggest using more detergent per load than necessary in order to force people into buying more often."

It's the truth.

"That Epstein was murdered to keep the world’s elites' secrets from being outed."

"Toothpaste and shampoo commercials show using way too much of the stuff. You need a pea-sized bit of toothpaste but the ads always show it covering the entire brush and then some."

"The NBA draft lottery has been fixed numerous times."

Probably the most famous conspiracy theories span from the Area 51, which is an American military installation, 'famous' for experimenting on aliens and their spacecraft. Since the operations there are kept in secrecy, it soon became a fertile ground for various unbelievable theories.

In the mountains of Alaska, you can find the High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program which helps scientists study the farthest distances of the atmosphere with over 180 antennas spread over 33 acres of land. However, some people firmly believe that it's, in fact, a mind-control lab!

The conspiracy about HAARP is weather control not mind control

It's July 4, 1947 in Roswell, New Mexico. Mac Brazel went out to his sheep pasture only to find unusual objects, like metal sticks, foil pieces, and paper scraps strewn around the area. Not knowing what it was, Brazel called the police and soon enough armored vehicles showed up to pick up the litter. This, of course, sparked some awesome theories about UFOs.

I think it's far more likely that Mac Brazel discovered the aftermath of his sheep having a rave the night before, but the sheep were too embarrassed to admit it.

Flora, Mississippi is the home to probably the most famous UFO sighting so far. See, in 1977 several police officers claim to have seen a strange object floating in the sky, over the top of a forest. This, of course, sparked some intriguing stories.

Probably no other event in the history of humankind was as ripe for conspiracy theories as the COVID-19 pandemic. From microchip injections, to the origins of the virus, to basically any other aspect of pandemic, great many theories spawned from it.

Enoch Lincoln, who was a famous poet and human rights advocate, sparked some controversy way back in 1991. In fact, it was his missing body that led conspirators to theorize on his whereabouts. See, his remains were laid in a crypt in 1829 never to found again!

"Cosmopolitan and other similar magazines intentionally give out bad advice so their readers won't get in a relationship which makes them keep buying them for advice."

"Lip balm makes your lips dependent on lip balm. Just seems the more you use it the more you need to use it. Not sure if that's an actual conspiracy but that's the best I can come up with on a Monday morning."

You can develop an addiction to lip balm, but it's more likely to be a behavioral addiction (like addiction to gambling or shopping) rather than a chemical addiction. Alternately, you may be irritating your lips by licking them immediately after apply lip balm or using lip balm with ingredients that may irritate your skin or even cause an allergic reaction, such as eucalyptus or salicylic acid. https://www.webmd.com/skin-problems-and-treatments/lip-balm-addiction

"The woman's clothing industry is a conspiracy. Winter cardigans are intentionally thin so they have to buy more to layer them, no pockets so they have to buy bags."

I don't think it's working because it just makes me stop buying their clothes.

"Apple got rid of the headphone jack because Square was competing with Apple Pay."

Nope, this one is going to need more context. Does Square require listening to payments?

"Modern art that sells for millions is a way for criminals to launder money. I refuse to believe someone paid over 100k for a banana duck taped to a wall. Someone is using that grift to launder their drug money or something."

"David Berkowitz aka Son of Sam did not act alone."

There's a giant active volcano under Yellowstone in Wyoming, and if it erupts, it could wipe out the US. Naturally, some people think that the US Goverment knows exactly when the eruption will happen, keeping the information in secrecy.

We all know that NASA landed astronauts on the moon in 1969, yet, by the 1970s some people were certain that the operation was nothing but a huge hoax.

The story of Jimmy Hoffa was full of conspiracy theories - his rise to the title of a president of union, his disappearance in 1975, and his connections with mobsters sure left some unanswered questions.

Remember the Joplin tornado in 2011? The one that hit Joplin, Missouri, with devastating winds reaching 200mph, leveling the city and killing 161 people? Some think that this horrible occurrence was part of a greater mystery...

In the 1990s, the Sherman family came forward and spoke to media outlets about years of strange occurrences at their ranch in Ballard, Utah, also known as the Skinwalker Ranch. The father of the family, Terry, told the press that his family had witnessed strange lights and UFOs. That, and many other unexplained occurrences, turned the ranch into a hotbed for various conspiracy theories.

"Pope John Paul I was assassinated for trying to uncover corruption in the Vatican Bank. He's the only Pope whose body was cremated and I believe it was done to hide the evidence of being poisoned."

"Trader Joe's parking lots are terrible and small to make the store seem like it's always busy."

"I believe that there are people richer than the people we know as the richest people in the world."

"That Sprite changing their bottle from green to clear doesn't actually help the environment, they are just doing it cuz their green bottles in the water are immediately recognized."

"Our politicians want us divided against each other to keep us from turning on them."

"CSI television shows purposely over play the forensic capabilities of various law enforcement departments to help project an image of total competence."

Back in 1969, Johnny Gosch was abducted from des Moines, Iowa, never to be found. Conspirators were quick on this case, claiming that he was forced into a child-sex ring that was operating in Nebraska. Even though his mother, Noreen, received some ominous pictures of a man tied up in a basement, it gave no proof that it was Gosch.

The Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex in North Dakota was built during the Cold War to detect incoming missiles. The $500 million building is shaped like an unfinished pyramid, much like the one you can see on the back of the dollar, and has a round circle on each face. The shape of it prompted people to think that the facility was actually linked to Illuminati.

Bigfoot is just notorious for various conspiracy theories, and with over 2,000 'sightings' in Washington state the tales are keeping strong. Some believe it to be a shy loner, others claim it to be related to humans, and some even think that Bigfoot is an extraterrestrial being!

Truman Capote and Harper Lee were childhood friends growing up back in Alabama. Both of them became prominent writers and some people even claim that Capote wrote Lee's famous novel "To Kill A Mocking Bird."

Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, but some think there is more to the story. On April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. stepped out onto his balcony at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, and was shot. The civil rights leader died at the Memphis Hospital at 39 years old. The killer, James Earl Ray, was caught and pleaded guilty a year later. However, many people, including King's own children, do not believe Ray acted alone.

Did you know that the Scottish Nessie has a cousin in Flathead Lake, Montana? In 1889, Captain James C. Kerr and his passengers aboard a steamboat reported seeing a huge Nessie in the lake. And, as of 2019, there have been 109 'sightings' of the alien creature. Fancy a swim?

Did you know that there's a hidden chamber behind Lincoln's head on Mount Rushmore? It was supposedly made to keep America's prized possessions, but nobody knows the real purpose it was built for.

The Georgia Guidestones is a famous monument that is known for its bizarre inscriptions. What's even weirder, is that the monument was paid for by an unknown man, so no one knows who built it or why. Some think the codes are telling the future, while others believe Satanists or the New World Order built the sculpture to promote their evil agenda.

For years, people across Minnesota have reported hearing low humming or roaring sounds coming from the sky, and some think the sounds are of some sinister nature. In fact, they are pretty sure the sounds are connected to extraterrestrial beings!

Ong's Hat, New Jersey, might be the one of the internet's earliest conspiracy theories! People have speculated that the ghost town lost its inhabitants from no other cause but interdimensional travel and, well, the theory caught on.

On August 15, 1977, an astronomer named Jerry Ehman recorded a radio signal using the Big Ear telescope at the Ohio State University. Ehman wrote "Wow!" on the printout, giving it the name "The Wow! Signal." Becaue the signal have not been heard ever since, it prompted some people to think that it was, in fact, extraterrestrials trying to contact our home planet.

Even if you haven't heard about Centralia, Pennsylvania, you have probably still heard about Centralia, Pennsylvania. It's the most infamous ghost town in probably whole world because of its underground fires burning there indefinitely since 1962. Although the origin of the fires is known, it still didn't deter people from coming up with their own juicy explanations.

Silent Hill.

In 2011, mysterious clouds formed over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In fact, they looked if they were a hole in the sky. The occurrence, of course, started a few juicy theories of its origins.

"The CIA first gave black communities drugs in the 70s as an experiment."

"In the United States, gun manufacturers secretly support democratic candidates because whenever they win there’s always a rush to buy up as much ammo/guns as possible."

QAnon is a well-known theory that a group of Democrats and elites was attempting to undermine Donald Trump's presidency. QAnon is a baseless conspiracy theory claiming that former President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

"Mattress firm is some sort of giant money laundering scheme. They are everywhere and always empty. I remember seeing 4 mattress firms all on each corner of an intersection once, there is no way there is such a demand for mattresses."

The Denver International Airport is infamous for conspiracy theories surrounding the facility. One of them concerns the airport's construction budget which went more than $2 billion over the estimate, prompting people to think that the airport has an underground structure used by Illuminati.

Some people in Idaho believe the state is subject to government experimentation and that they are being poisoned with chemicals. They believe the government is dropping harmful substances from airplanes at various times throughout the year, with 'chemtrails' serving as their evidence.

There are loads of conspiracy theories concerning John Dillinger, especially so about his jail escapes and death. You probably know that Dillinger was the public enemy number one in the 1930s and his trickery made him even more famous. From wooden guns to trick guards and escape jail to alleged operation to become unrecognizable, Dillinger sure has loads or unbelievable stories about him.

In 2012, a 34-acre sinkhole opened up in Bayou Corne, Louisiana, and it's still growing. Although sinkholes aren't unusual, the sheer size (325 feet across and hundreds of feet deep!) of this one sparked interest in conspirators as to its origin and possible purpose.

Right after Princess Diana's untimely death on August 31, 1997, people started coming up with their own theories concerning the accident. Nobody could believe that she was killed in a freak accident as royal were supposed to die from old age!

Although a famous conspiracy theory dating back to 1966 says that Sir Paul McCartney is dead, he's very much alive to this day!

Wytheville, Virginia, was an exceptionally ripe ground for UFO sightings - by 1988, 3,000 reports were filed in! Definitely a rightful source for conspiracy theories.

In Salem, New Hampshire, there is a 4,000-year-old archaeological site called Mystery Hill that no one knows how or why was it built. The site comprises chambers, walls, drains, and basins all made out of stone and no explanations.

Some conspiracy theories date back over hundred years, just like the story of mysterious lights floating around Brown Mountain in North Carolina. In fact, the lights were first witnessed on September 24, 1913 and have not been explained as of yet.

In 2015, Rhode Island beachgoers experienced a bizarre blast that knocked them off their beach chairs, even injuring one person. The rumbling heard just before the blast seemed very suspicious to some of the witnesses and conspirators definitely found some food for thought in this happening.

"During Hurricane Katrina, the Murphy Oil refinery in St. Bernard parish, just outside of New Orleans, had a container rupture and leak oil on a lot of the surrounding neighborhood, including my grandparent's and aunt/uncle's houses. After the cleaning up the land was deemed uninhabitable and the oil company was able to purchase all the land for very, very cheap. Many people that were affected and in the area believe that the oil company did it on purpose, and I tend to believe them."

"The mafia is partially the reason why the Twin towers came down as quickly as they did. I can't remember where I found it but essentially when the WTC was being constructed the Mob had control of a bulk of the construction companies involved. A bit of money laundering here, a bit of skimping on the fireproofing there, a bit of money for the inspectors to turn a blind eye, and the WTC was ready to go, of course, no one could plan for a 757 to plow head on full of gas into a structure not fireproofed adequately."

"Certain three-letter intelligence organizations might be the reason the Intel and AMD platforms have black-boxes built into motherboards, which can basically execute ANYTHING."

"Walmart's security system is shared with the government because every time they have a nationwide search for someone they post a photo of them leaving a Walmart somewhere."

"The government had a hand in creating and/or popularizing some of the more outlandish conspiracy theories in order to make questioning the official story seem inherently crazy by association."

"New Coke was a cover for switching to high fructose corn syrup."

"Netflix's marketing team releases memes about shows to give off the appearance that everyone is watching the said show. Since people have FOMO they watch the shows to understand the memes until everyone eventually does watch it."

