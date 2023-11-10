Based on interpretation by Guffey, the revival of art and design of the late nineteenth century suggests a unique tendency - a “popular thirst for the recovery of earlier, and yet still modern.”

The author suggests that the most potent connotation of 'retro' that tends to be overlooked is its fundamental shift in the popular relationship with the past. When it comes to its object, it focuses on the recent past, rather than the Middle Ages or Antiquity.

When it comes to its attitude or the way of looking at this recent past, the author describes it as half-ironic, half-longing, detached, and “attempting to come to terms with Modernity’s ideas, as well as its boundaries and even its mortality.”

However, Guffey warns against dismissing the appeal of these tendencies as simply looking backwards or merely a series of stylistic gestures and suggests that it is better understood as a kind of subversion of “looking backwards in order to go forwards.”