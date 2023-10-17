44 Humorous Comics That Retail Workers And Regular People Will Probably Relate To, By Stephen Beals (New Pics)
Do any of you have experience working in retail? If yes, you will probably find the comics we've selected for you today quite relatable. If not, you can get a glimpse into the reality of working in the customer service field and gain a better understanding of what people in that line of work deal with on a daily basis.
Many of our regular readers will be familiar with the comic series by Stephen Beals. We've featured numerous strips by him in our previous Bored Panda posts, so be sure to check them out. This time, we'd like to share with you only the most recent works by the artist, who posts new comics daily.
More info: Instagram | stbeals.com | twitter.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
"Is a shame they make you work on a holiday!" "Well, somebody has to sell you these lottery tickets..." 🙄
This is so true! But usually their acting is pretty terrible.
Sometimes the workers would say: "Thank you for shopping with us." and I'm like: "You too!" And then I realize
Never hire anyone who actually wants the job -- initial display of poor judgement!
I love these! They are very accurate to working in retail!
I love these! They are very accurate to working in retail!