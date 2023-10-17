ADVERTISEMENT

Do any of you have experience working in retail? If yes, you will probably find the comics we've selected for you today quite relatable. If not, you can get a glimpse into the reality of working in the customer service field and gain a better understanding of what people in that line of work deal with on a daily basis.

Many of our regular readers will be familiar with the comic series by Stephen Beals. We've featured numerous strips by him in our previous Bored Panda posts, so be sure to check them out. This time, we'd like to share with you only the most recent works by the artist, who posts new comics daily.

More info: Instagram | stbeals.com | twitter.com | Facebook

#1

#2

muaawiyah avatar
Mod.92A1
Mod.92A1
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just tell em what to do, give em a price and kick em out

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

#4

#5

sharleedryburg avatar
TheBlueBitterfly
TheBlueBitterfly
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Is a shame they make you work on a holiday!" "Well, somebody has to sell you these lottery tickets..." 🙄

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

sofiaou avatar
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Pancake_Pansexual_Panda
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes the workers would say: "Thank you for shopping with us." and I'm like: "You too!" And then I realize

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

adamzad avatar
Adam Zad
Adam Zad
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Siri kept calling me Shirley and I was getting really annoyed, then I realized I left my phone in Airplane! mode.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

mphalter avatar
Sans Serif (Sans)
Sans Serif (Sans)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never hire anyone who actually wants the job -- initial display of poor judgement!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

theresapierson903 avatar
Tree P
Tree P
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I worked in retail, the previous store would call and warn the next store of the visit.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

#42

#43

#44

