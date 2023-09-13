In the realm of comic artists and community, it's not uncommon for artists to draw inspiration from their 'colleagues'. Yet, "Machine Yearning Comics" stands out as a unique exception regardless of that fact. This creator 'cooks' comics that often surprise his followers with some rather unforeseen twists and dark themes.

The artist shares, "My primary aim is to create comics that captivate and entertain me. If others appreciate them too, it's an added delight." While they may not have the widespread acclaim some artists achieve, fans of darker comics will undoubtedly find their work more than just entertaining (click here for part 1).

