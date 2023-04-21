My name is Rob Shauf and I'm a Canadian cartoonist who makes comics about adventuring. I love making these HEROIC comics because I think they remove the 'time barrier to entry' that stops people from enjoying role-playing games.

A lot of people miss out on how fun those games are because they don't have the spare time to invest in them. That being said, each one of these comic strips is a quick bite-sized glimpse into the adventures our hero gets himself into- and it only takes a few seconds to read them. It's all of the RPG joy with none of the RPG time commitment! (Well, for the reader, anyways. It takes me a couple of hours to make each comic strip, but I love making comics, so it's a win-win!)

Other than giving people a laugh, I hope my comics inspire them to try out a role-playing game for themselves. My obvious inspirations would be D&D, tabletop homebrew games, video games like Skyrim, or any of those classic JRPGs such as the Final Fantasy series... but really, any time people participate in a storytelling endeavor is alright by my books.

More info: gogomachrocketsheep.com | twitter.com | Instagram