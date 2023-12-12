Bored Panda reached out to the author of the viral thread, u/Soupmandog589, and they were kind enough to answer our questions. You'll find our interview with them below.

The r/AskReddit online community tackled this idea by sharing facts that, on the surface, sound quite comforting. However, once you think about them a little longer, you realize how disturbing they actually are ... and how little control we have over some aspects of our lives. Scroll down to see what the internet users shared.

Facts are supposed to be educational, but if they’re entertaining or unusual, it helps them stick in our minds better. However, the truth doesn’t care about our feelings or making us feel ‘good.’ It can often be uncomfortable, and nuanced, and make us realize how fragile life can be.

#1 One day you'll never feel pain again.

#2 There are hundreds if not thousands of versions of you in the minds of other people.



Depending on how many people you have met in your life.

#3 You’ve never actually seen your face. Only pictures or reflections.

Life can be incredibly fragile. So it’s important to take good care of your body and mind and know what to do in case of an emergency. That way, when something (inevitably) goes wrong, you’ll be tough and capable enough to handle it. However, living in constant paranoia and fear is horrible. Yes, bad things can and do happen all the time. While you can prepare yourself for some of them, others are completely and utterly out of control to anticipate or react to. You need to be able to get on with your daily life without succumbing to chronic anxiety. And that comes down to recognizing what you can control (to a certain extent) and what you really can’t.

#4 the most peaceful way to die is in your sleep, but you’ll go to sleep not knowing you’ll never see anything ever again

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 You’re statistically more likely to die in a car crash on the way to the airport than you are in a plane crash

#6 When you're sick, you're supposed to do drugs and stay out of school.

Something that we most definitely cannot control is avoiding any and all accidents. What you can do is choose to be more attentive as a pedestrian. You can choose to drive carefully. You can follow the road rules and what to do if someone needs immediate medical help. But accidents can and do happen even if we’re doing everything right. Choosing not to travel, whether by car, plane, or any other mode of transportation, is not an option if you want to make the most of life. You need to travel for work, to visit the people you love, and for those annual holidays somewhere far away, so you can forget what a computer even is for a couple of weeks.

#7 I was at a bbq yesterday and my uncle told me “think about it one day you went outside to play with your friends for the last time and didn’t even know it”

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 When you give birth, your body produces hormones and your brain forgets a lot of the trauma you experience so that you’ll be willing to have more children in the future. So whenever you look back on childbirth, your memory of it will likely be way less awful than it actually was.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 There will be a point in time where humans go extinct. We won't experience it but imagine our future generations will see the “end of the world”

‘Simple Flying’ notes that the odds of someone getting into an accident during a flight are 1 in 1.2 million. Meanwhile, the chances of this being a fatal accident are 1 in 11 million. A study published by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 2020 found that flying is 6 times safer than it was 30 years ago and 22 times safer than it was 50 years ago, around the world. We’ve seen technology and safety standards improve over time.

#10 Most people don't die of old age.

#11 Death isn't the worst thing that can happen to you.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Either alien life exists, or we are totally alone in the universe

Luck. Genetics. Both of these have a role to play in what happens to us. Getting frustrated about how unlucky you’ve been is going to eat away at you. A far healthier response is to look at things from a growth-oriented perspective, where you don’t see failure as something inherently wrong. Or, to put a slightly cheesy twist on it: “Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.” If you take failure or bad luck personally, it can destroy your confidence and sense of calm. Health and fitness coach Anna Armagno Toussaint previously explained to Bored Panda the things that we can control in life. "You can control what you put into your body. You can control your water intake and the foods you choose. You can choose to exercise or be sedentary. In most cases, there are good or bad decisions you can make. And the biggest one is that you can choose your mindset about things," she told us in an earlier interview.

#13 Even if 99% of the population finds you unattractive, around 78 million people still find you attractive. Idk this just really creeps me out

#14 Hippos and coconuts kill more people than sharks each year.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 The average age of empires is 250 years

The health coach pointed out that genetics plays such a large role in our lives, however, we cannot control it. “As someone with an autoimmune disease that I didn't choose, there are always hereditary factors that you may need to work around. Some people won't be able to make great choices. For a year I lived off mostly potatoes because that was what I could stomach. Staying positive is what got me through that," the fitness expert said that feeling jealous about other people’s advantages won’t help you. "I absolutely wish I didn't have to have digestive issues that took years to figure out and go through the pain and trial and error medication, but I also knew it could have been worse. I stayed positive (faith helps if you're a believer because it gives you someone to turn to) and I was grateful that I was alive. Any feelings you have are real and that's ok, but don't let yourself be taken over by them,” the coach said.

#16 People think about you far less than you actually believe they do.

#17 If you don’t have children you end a several hundred year long bloodline

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 That there is enough food and water to feed everyone on the planet for free. But a small group of world owners governs it, plays monetary games, and uses it to control the masses.

According to her, if you’re ever in a tight spot, you shouldn’t be scared or too prideful to ask for help. “I struggle with this, but it is so important to talk to people and get another perspective, whether it's a therapist or loved one.” For some more disturbing facts to shake up your day, feel free to take a peek at Bored Panda’s previous feature.

#19 "You did your best."

#20 You might be just like your parents when you have kids.

#21 Your really really sick, you have no energy, no appetite, and just the will to do nothing at all. Let’s say this is your grandpa in this situation. All the sudden grandpa calls you and says he wants to eat so much that it hurts and he wants to go do some fun projects, this sudden burst of energy kinda thing. Well you drive to the hospital to find that your grandpa has just died minutes after he called you. The nurse will then explain to you that this is very common when people are dying to just have a sudden burst of energy.

#22 "This too shall pass"

#23 This will be the coldest summer of the rest of your life

#24 You walk by at least 10 murderers in your life time without even knowing it.

#25 You never truly know what anyone really thinks about you

Edit: I mean this like super literally. Like you never know if your spouse is planning on [hurting] you, you never know if a stranger is keeping an eye on you thinking about assaulting you. Several possibilities that you could never know.

#26 The idea that who we are is not who we used to be, nor who we will be. Both literally and figuratively, considering our cells are constantly dying and recycling so every 7ish years you have a "new" body and because our minds are ever expanding and learning new things.



Another one is the fact that who you are is not who others perceive you to be, since no one can ever truly know who you are and how you think, to the point that if you ever lost your memories, no one would be able to describe you fully to you.

#27 Everyday we get closer to death, some faster than others. Not sure if that’s creepy or if it makes me feel better.

#28 My husband has worked in elderly care for over 10 years. He can attest that even without dementia, older people tend to loose their ability to taste. It’s like weakening eye sight but with flavor. He’s always getting complaints that the food is too bland but it’s so full of salt substitute it’s almost inedible to everyone else.

#29 While we're losing a lot of forests in the tropics due to climate change, we're actually gaining a lot of forest in the northern latitudes, and into formerly grassland areas as more available CO2 allows them to grow in more arid regions. And everyone loves trees, right?



The problem is the climate crisis is also a biodiversity crisis, and habitat loss - like grasslands or tundra becoming forest - is arguably even harder on species than changes in weather patterns.