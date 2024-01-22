ADVERTISEMENT

A bit of color never hurt anybody. And certainly can even help a lot of the cities to feel more exciting!

Well, today, we would like to introduce you to a very vibrant and bold artist from Australia, Brolga. Besides his many fun and creative projects, Brolga also incorporates bright characters into pictures of places that he has visited. In an interview with Bored Panda, Brolga shared how this series was born: "Around 2016, I was traveling a lot, and I realized that I had an abundance of travel photos that I would probably rarely look at again. I came up with the idea to start The Travel Series, where I doodle a character into the landscape to honor the photo and moment some more.

Over the years, this project expanded to my friends' travel photos and then eventually to collaborating with super-talented professional travel photographers from all around the world."

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore this artist's captivating adaptations, and for more of his amazing projects, check out the links below.

More info: Instagram | brolga.com | Facebook