Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Client Mad Worker Doesn’t Answer Her Call, Gets A Literal Wake-Up Call At 5:15 AM The Next Day
28points
Work & Money

Client Mad Worker Doesn’t Answer Her Call, Gets A Literal Wake-Up Call At 5:15 AM The Next Day

ADVERTISEMENT

In the office world, the rule “the customer is always right” becomes “the client is always right.” Employees often have to bend over backwards to please their clients. Sometimes they get so entitled, they forget workers might have other work engagements or personal life problems.

This story from a Redditor runswithlibrarians involves that type of client. The author shared their story on the r/MaliciousCompliance group a few months back. The antagonist was a woman demanding to get a call back urgently. What the OP did is a perfect example of malicious compliance. You can read the entire story below.

Some jobs require you to be reachable on the phone to clients for most hours of the day

Image credits: travnikovstudio (not the actual image)

However, even the best employees cannot be reachable 24/7

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/runswithlibrarians

It’s a fairly short story, so the commenters had some questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Most commenters praised the OP for their well-executed malicious compliance

ADVERTISEMENT

People in the comments also had similar stories to share

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Read more »
Dominyka
Dominyka
Dominyka
Dominyka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Dominyka is a Photo Editor at BoredPanda. She graduated from BA in Fashion design and has a specialty in photography. After all her studies, she decided to focus on the graphic design field. In her free time, she loves to paint on canvas or take pictures with her camera.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Work & Money
Homepage
Trending
Work & Money
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda