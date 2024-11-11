Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“58 And Still Looks Fantastic”: Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed
Celebrities, News

“58 And Still Looks Fantastic”: Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Embracing her natural beauty with confidence, Cindy Crawford delighted fans by sharing a candid, makeup-free moment on Instagram.

The 58-year-old model was captured lounging comfortably in bed, dressed in a loose, lacy periwinkle camisole.

Her shiny hair framed her face while she stretched her arms above her head.

Cindy Crawford amazed her fans with her natural beauty, sharing a makeup-free pose in bed

"58 And Still Looks Fantastic": Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed

Image credits: cindycrawford

Highlights
  • Cindy Crawford delighted fans with a makeup-free bed photo at 58.
  • Products from her brand, Meaningful Beauty, also featured in the photo.
  • Fans praised the supermodel's natural beauty in the comments section.
  • The beauty mogul explained that she doesn’t like to “wear a lot of makeup in real life.”

"58 And Still Looks Fantastic": Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed

Image credits: cindycrawford

The scene was complete with products from her beauty brand, Meaningful Beauty, surrounding her as she gave the camera a warm smile.

“Cozying up with @meaningfulbeauty,” read her caption.

Fans showered the comments section with praises, calling her “so gorgeous without makeup.”

“Always a Goddess,” one said, while another wrote, “Finally someone not stretched to their ears. Natural beauty.”

“Unmatched beauty as always!!” read another comment.

“Cozying up with @meaningfulbeauty,” she wrote in the caption as she shared the picture below

"58 And Still Looks Fantastic": Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cindycrawford

“Your skin looks amazing! As someone of the same age, how do you keep your neck so smooth? My face is fine but neck is awful suddenly after having to have a hysterectomy,” wrote another.

In the past, Cindy admitted she didn’t have much of a skincare routine when she was young but managed to get away with it.

“I didn’t know anything when I started modeling because my mother didn’t wear makeup. I think she had one tub of Pond’s Cold Cream. That was all I knew,” she told Byrdie in August this year.

Fans are often graced with pictures of her sporting a makeup-free look on social media

"58 And Still Looks Fantastic": Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed

Image credits: cindycrawford

“When I started modeling, sometimes you had to do your own glam on set. I would have to watch the other girls to learn,” she continued. “There were no YouTube tutorials then.”

“When you’re in your teens and early twenties you can get away with not doing much skincare. Then I met Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh when I was 28. That is really what flipped the switch for me,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Jean-Louis helped the runway queen develop the Meaningful Beauty product line.

The beauty mogul previously opened up about her past skincare knowledge—or lack of it—revealing she learned makeup and skincare on the job


"58 And Still Looks Fantastic": Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed

Image credits: cindycrawford

During her chat with Byrdie, the fashion icon explained how people of different ages have different skincare needs.

“When we first started talking about Meaningful Beauty I was 35 and now I’m 58,” she said. “Maybe you start thinking about skincare in your thirties, but you need it in your forties. You go, oh my god, that thing thought was never going to happen to me, it’s happening to me.”

The beauty mogul explained that she doesn’t like to “wear a lot of makeup in real life.”

“I live in Malibu and it just doesn’t make sense,” she said. “So for me, it’s about keeping my skin looking good and glowy so I don’t feel like I have to cover up with makeup.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Followers flooded the comments section, with many applauding her for embracing her age gracefully

"58 And Still Looks Fantastic": Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed

"58 And Still Looks Fantastic": Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed

ADVERTISEMENT

"58 And Still Looks Fantastic": Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed

"58 And Still Looks Fantastic": Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed

"58 And Still Looks Fantastic": Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed

"58 And Still Looks Fantastic": Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed

"58 And Still Looks Fantastic": Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

11

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

0

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda