“58 And Still Looks Fantastic”: Cindy Crawford Embraces Natural Look As She Poses In Bed

ADVERTISEMENT

Embracing her natural beauty with confidence, Cindy Crawford delighted fans by sharing a candid, makeup-free moment on Instagram.

The 58-year-old model was captured lounging comfortably in bed, dressed in a loose, lacy periwinkle camisole.

Her shiny hair framed her face while she stretched her arms above her head.

Cindy Crawford amazed her fans with her natural beauty, sharing a makeup-free pose in bed

Share icon

Image credits: cindycrawford

Highlights Cindy Crawford delighted fans with a makeup-free bed photo at 58.

Products from her brand, Meaningful Beauty, also featured in the photo.

Fans praised the supermodel's natural beauty in the comments section.

The beauty mogul explained that she doesn’t like to “wear a lot of makeup in real life.”

Share icon

Image credits: cindycrawford

The scene was complete with products from her beauty brand, Meaningful Beauty, surrounding her as she gave the camera a warm smile.

“Cozying up with @meaningfulbeauty,” read her caption.

Fans showered the comments section with praises, calling her “so gorgeous without makeup.”

“Always a Goddess,” one said, while another wrote, “Finally someone not stretched to their ears. Natural beauty.”

“Unmatched beauty as always!!” read another comment.

“Cozying up with @meaningfulbeauty,” she wrote in the caption as she shared the picture below

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cindycrawford

“Your skin looks amazing! As someone of the same age, how do you keep your neck so smooth? My face is fine but neck is awful suddenly after having to have a hysterectomy,” wrote another.

In the past, Cindy admitted she didn’t have much of a skincare routine when she was young but managed to get away with it.

“I didn’t know anything when I started modeling because my mother didn’t wear makeup. I think she had one tub of Pond’s Cold Cream. That was all I knew,” she told Byrdie in August this year.

Fans are often graced with pictures of her sporting a makeup-free look on social media

Share icon

Image credits: cindycrawford

“When I started modeling, sometimes you had to do your own glam on set. I would have to watch the other girls to learn,” she continued. “There were no YouTube tutorials then.”

“When you’re in your teens and early twenties you can get away with not doing much skincare. Then I met Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh when I was 28. That is really what flipped the switch for me,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Jean-Louis helped the runway queen develop the Meaningful Beauty product line.

The beauty mogul previously opened up about her past skincare knowledge—or lack of it—revealing she learned makeup and skincare on the job

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)

Share icon



Image credits: cindycrawford

During her chat with Byrdie, the fashion icon explained how people of different ages have different skincare needs.

“When we first started talking about Meaningful Beauty I was 35 and now I’m 58,” she said. “Maybe you start thinking about skincare in your thirties, but you need it in your forties. You go, oh my god, that thing thought was never going to happen to me, it’s happening to me.”

The beauty mogul explained that she doesn’t like to “wear a lot of makeup in real life.”

“I live in Malibu and it just doesn’t make sense,” she said. “So for me, it’s about keeping my skin looking good and glowy so I don’t feel like I have to cover up with makeup.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Followers flooded the comments section, with many applauding her for embracing her age gracefully

ADVERTISEMENT