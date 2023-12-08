To Get Us Into A Festive Mood, I Have Created These 20 Christmas Cartoons
I love the Holiday season! And to get us into a festive mood I have created these 20 Christmas cartoons. Ho Ho Ho!
I began my cartooning journey at 4 years old when I drew Fred Flintstone on the living room wall. My siblings loved it, my parents...not so much. I have always loved 'The Funnies'. My favorites include Bloom County, Calvin and Hobbes, and The Far Side.
My work has been published and sold internationally in magazines, newspapers, as webcomics, greeting cards, and in children's books. My cartoons have appeared in publications, including The Saturday Evening Post, Reader's Digest, and the New York
Post. I was nominated for a Reuben Award by the National Cartoonists Society.
More info: cartoonwalsh.com | Instagram | Facebook
I hand-draw all of my cartoons on a digital tablet. A cartoon can take anywhere from an hour to 8 or 10 hours, depending on the complexity. Using digital technology allows me the flexibility to change colors, add backgrounds and effects, and deliver a cartoon, all electronically.
I have been asked if any of my cartoons is my favorite. The honest answer is 'no'.
It's sometimes ironic, because a cartoon that I feel is really well thought out, really clever and aesthetically pleasing gets passed over by the editor... and they choose one that was a throwaway, and sent as an afterthought. Go figure.
In addition to Christmas, I create cartoons for all the major holidays. I find humor in all of them, so I stay pretty busy all year long.
I've been doing this for quite a while now. I am most comfortable when I am in my studio creating cartoons. Of all the careers, why cartooning? I don't know, I guess I'm just drawn to it!