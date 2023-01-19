Christina Applegate, Who’s Struggling With Multiple Sclerosis, Slams Troll For Claiming Plastic Surgery Altered Her Appearance

Did you know the internet has rules? Well, they’re not rules, per se, more like recommendations and guidelines, but they’re still very much valid.

However, there are some unwritten rules that, while they might not be in this internet rules list, most know of and agree that they should be adhered to for a number of reasons. And one of them is don’t read the comments.

The general consensus is that if you do, bad things will happen to good people, but we also have to understand that curiosity is a dangerous thing, so some of us end up getting burnt knowing that well enough.

Actress Christina Applegate wanted to satisfy this curiosity and read the comments under a Critics Choice Awards post, only to stumble upon a troll. Her next why would you do this? move was to confront the troll.

They say folks should never read the comments, and that goes double for celebrities like Christina Applegate, who decided to do just that out of curiosity

Award-winning actress Christina Applegate, best known for her roles in Married… With Children, Bad Moms, and Dead To Me, recently attended the Critics Choice Award ceremony. The Critics Choice Association is a group of broadcast, radio and online critics and entertainment journalists who review motion picture media.

She was nominated for the Best Actress in a Comedy Series category (but the trophy went to Jean Smart for her role in Hacks) so she was there for the ceremony and everything that precedes and follows, including pictures.

Once it was all on the internet, Applegate decided to feed her curiosity (i.e. make a rookie internet mistake) and read the comments under an article from People Magazine about her and her kids. Now, this is the internet and you can guess what happened next.

Comment sections are notorious for being havens for trolls, and a troll she found, but what nobody expected was that she’d confront the troll, sharing the results on Twitter

As expected, she found a troll. What was not expected, however, is she decided to talk to the said troll. For context, in the ceremony, Applegate was rocking that glam style and a walking cane, later pointing out that this was due to her multiple sclerosis (MS).

In light of this, when confronting the troll, she was told that MS did not make her look that way, but “a plastic surgeon did. […] And a bad plastic surgeon at that.”

The troll seemingly didn’t understand she was actually talking to Applegate, taunting her looks with “a plastic surgeon did. […] And a bad plastic surgeon at that.”

Applegate later tweeted about it, explaining how she decided to read the comments, and how she confronted the troll about their rude remark, saying it wasn’t nice. She attached a screenshot of the troll’s response, and further expressed her surprise and reaction: “What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed.”

As of now, Applegate seems to have laughed it off and moved on as there were no further tweets about it. But it did spawn a number of tweets from internauts, showing their support for the actress.

It didn’t take long until the Twitter support group showed up, expressing their admiration for the actress and telling her she’s beautiful

The general message sent by Applegate’s fandom is that hurt people hurt people, hence the troll’s remark means nothing in the context of things. All the while, many expressed their admiration for Applegate, saying she’s beautiful and loved by people.

On the Kelly Clarkson Show, Applegate said that due to her illness, her body changed, she felt disabled and people noticed it. Humor is what keeps her going now, but it still hurts

A month ago, Applegate addressed her struggles with MS on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She elaborated that due to her illness, her body inevitably changed, she felt like she was disabled now and she felt how people noticed it. Humor is what keeps her going, but deep down, it still hurts.

“I do it [(humor)] to kind of deflect and then also make people not be scared to be around me. You know, when people see me now as a disabled person, I want them to feel comfortable, that we can laugh about it,” said Applegate in the interview.

As things stand now, there are no more comments or statements from Applegate regarding the issue. But stay tuned as Bored Panda will keep you updated if things develop. Also, you can check out the tweet in context here. Until then, why not share your thoughts and opinions about this whole issue in the comment section below!