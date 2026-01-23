“It Was Hurtful”: Chris Noth Details Why He And Sarah Jessica Parker Are No Longer Friends

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Noth, best known for playing Mr. Big, the recurring love interest of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw on S*x and the City, is addressing why he is no longer friends with his former co-star.

The 71-year-old actor divulged the information in an interview set to air early next week; however, People Magazine secured advance access to it, reporting exclusive details.

Highlights Chris Noth discussed his fallout with Sarah Jessica Parker, sounding hurt and surprised by her behavior in 2021.

In the said year, Noth lost several acting projects and brand partnerships due to unfavorable allegations against him.

His latest comments came after he sided with an internet user in shading the actress’s recent award show recognition.

Noth and Parker’s fallout can be traced back to 2021, with the actor stirring up old tensions recently through a social media comment.

In his latest media gig, he did not hold back in placing blame on Parker for their fractured relationship.

Chris Noth opened up about his feud with Sarah Jessica Parker

Chris Noth at a TR FEST event, wearing a black blazer and gray shirt, discussing his friendship with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Image credits: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Chris Noth is set to address the how and why behind the end of his friendship with Sarah Jessica Parker in the January 26, 2026, episode of Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson. On January 22, People Magazine shared spoilers from the same.

The outlet revealed that Noth attributes his estrangement from Parker to her stance on the 2021 allegations against him.

Sarah Jessica Parker posing at an event, wearing a black outfit with long blonde hair against a pink background.

Image credits: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

On December 16 of the said year, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, two women accused Noth of engaging in inappropriate behavior with them in 2004 and 2015, respectively.

Amid concerns engulfing him, Noth was let go from the S*x and the City spinoff, And Just Like That, with his appearance being cut short significantly. He was also dropped from CBS’s The Equalizer.

Parker, at the time, stood by the claimants.

Instagram statement by Sarah Jessica Parker addressing allegations against Chris Noth and supporting the women involved.

Image credits: sarahjessicaparker (Instagram story 2021)

The actress, alongside fellow S*x and the City stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, released a statement saying, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”

“We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it,” the statement added.

Noth, in his conversation with Mayer Robinson, per People, labeled Parker and the rest of the SATC cast members’ actions as “sad,” “disappointing,” and “surprising.”

Two people in a podcast studio discussing Chris Noth details why he and Sarah Jessica Parker are no longer friends.

Image credits: reallyfamous

He criticized them for not calling him to hear his side of the story despite having known him for several years.

“That was hurtful, and it really affected everything,” the actor lamented.

Noth’s interview came on the heels of his aligning with a hateful comment against Parker on Instagram

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker posing together at an event with flowers in the foreground and blurred crowd behind.

Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images

As Bored Panda previously reported, Noth opted out of congratulating Parker on her Carol Burnett Award earlier this month and chose instead to post a gym selfie on his Instagram in honor of 2026.

“F&@k new years — LETS GO!!!!,” the actor captioned a snap of him lifting dumbbells, only three days after Parker was celebrated on the Golden Globes stage.

“You mean f**k SJP & her award right? lol,” a follower commented on the post, to which Noth replied: “right.”

In his Really Famous appearance, the TV veteran reflected on the gains and losses stemming from his ordeal.

Chris Noth in a dark sweater, sharing his perspective on why he and Sarah Jessica Parker are no longer friends.

Image credits: chrisnothofficial

“What’s gained is good,” Noth noted, adding, “You know where people stand and you know who your real friends are and who they’re not. That’s important to know.”

The actor further stressed how he would not have done what was done to him by his co-stars if the case were reversed.

Noth, for the record, rejected the misconduct allegations against him.

The actor said that the forced interactions he was being accused of were mutually agreed upon

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker smiling together at an event, highlighting their past friendship and later falling out.

Image credits: Warner Bros. Television Distribution

The Hollywood Reporter reached out to Noth for comments after documenting the claims.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades ago, are categorically false,” Noth said in response. “The encounters were consensual,” he added.

A day after the two women went on record with THR, a third brought a comparable complaint against the actor via the Daily Beast.

While the previous two had claimed the actor misbehaved with them when they were 22 and 25, the latter asserted she was only 18 in 2010 when she became his victim.

Chris Noth sharing details about the hurtful reason he and Sarah Jessica Parker are no longer friends.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker smiling and posing together at a nighttime event, showing past friendship moments.

Image credits: Richard Corkery/Getty Images

Then, two more women came forward with complaints against Noth, bringing the total number of women accusing him to five.

One of them was Heather Kristin, a stand-in for Kristin Davis’ character on S*x and the City, and the other was singer and songwriter Lisa Gentile.

The latter, in a virtual press conference, said she was victimized by the actor in 2002, while the SATC stand-in, in an op-ed published in the Independent, said incidents with her happened during the filming of the HBO show.

In light of the allegations against Chris Noth, a restraining order obtained by his ex-girlfriend, Beverly Johnson, in 1995, was also unearthed. The document detailed him getting violent with her.

Chris Noth has moved on from the controversy, with him being able to return to acting with 2025’s The Block. The actor’s career being revitalized is probably why he feels comfortable addressing his past ordeals and their impacts.

“He seems better off…” wrote a netizen, as tension between Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth continues to swirl

