Striving to be a good employee is always good. It satisfies both the company the person is working for and themselves because they can feel good about their accomplishments. However, it isn’t so good when it is the only thing a person’s self-esteem is built on.

Just like today’s story’s OP. They were falsely accused of misconduct and fired. That made them spiral into absolute chaos. Fortunately, the story didn’t end here.

Getting fired from a job never feels nice. And it hurts even more when you love the job and the people there

This person felt completely destroyed after they were harshly fired from a job they loved

After their fantastic employee reputation was ruined by being falsely accused of misconduct, the person appealed the firing and won

The story started when the OP was fired for “misconduct” even though they were a fantastic employee. The “misconduct” was the OP asking the employer why a new hire, who was still in training, was making more than them. The employer fired the OP on the spot after they asked this question. The OP considered the employer a second dad, so the firing was extremely hurtful.

This hurtful dismissal took a toll on the OP’s mental health. And poor mental health took a toll on their life. They maxed out their credit card just to pay for a living, as they couldn’t collect their unemployment money. They weren’t given that money because they had been fired for “misconduct.”

So, the OP filed an appeal with the labor board over unjustifiable firing. And they received the news that the court had ruled in their favor.

And that improved the OP’s self-worth majorly. Getting back the good reputation of their character brought them back mentally too. However, after reading the story, some netizens expressed that such intense self-esteem dependency on a job was not healthy, and it was only a matter of time before such mental disarray took place.

If you’re just like the OP and you lost a beloved job, but don’t want to end up in emotional hell like they did, there are a few steps you can take to bring your career back on track. First of all, you need to identify your emotions and do the inner work to deal with losing a job that you love. And then start doing outer work – telling people what happened and not keeping it hidden. Without sharing this news, you won’t be able to find a support system, so you must swallow your pride and just tell others about getting fired.

Of course, it would be good to file for unemployment. And if you’re just like OP, who was falsely accused of misconduct, you can appeal being fired under these circumstances. And maybe, again, like the OP, you will be successful in winning the appeal.

After you have done inner and outside work, and figured out your finances and the firing appeals, you need to start crafting your path to the next job. For this step, you can start learning new skills, update your resume, evaluate what career path you want, and apply for new jobs. And one day you’ll be able to fully move on from the job you loved but lost.

Folks in the post’s comments could not have been happier for the OP. They were angry at the boss for treating them this way and wishing that in the future, the OP would not base their whole self-esteem on their work. After all, everyone is more than their employment status.

People online celebrated the OP’s win and trash-talked their ex-boss

