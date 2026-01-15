Chris Noth Breaks Silence After Savage ‘Off The Cuff’ Dig At Sarah Jessica Parker Sparks Fan Backlash

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Noth has addressed his public criticism of his former co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker.

The actors famously played love interests Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, which aired from 1998 to 2004.

They also appeared together in the two films based on the hit HBO series.

Noth made his true feelings about his on-screen partner public after Parker received the Golden Globes’ Carol Burnett Award on January 6, days before the official awards ceremony on January 12.

Highlights Chris Noth expressed disagreement with Sarah Jessica Parker receiving the Golden Globes’ Carol Burnett Award.

Noth is known for portraying Mr. Big, the love interest of SJP's Carrie Bradshaw.

In 2021, SJP revealed that she had stopped communicating with her former co-star.

RELATED:

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker smiling together at an event, linked to fan backlash and off the cuff remarks.

Chris Noth has explained his “bitter” comment aimed at his former co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker



Image credits: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

The honorary award is presented each year to an actor who has made “outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 9, Noth posted a picture of himself at the gym with the caption, “F&@k new years – LETS GO!!!!”

Chris Noth lifting dumbbells in a gym, breaking silence after savage off the cuff dig sparking fan backlash.

Image credits: chrisnothofficial

“You mean f**k SJP & her award right? Lol,” commented one Instagram user.

The actor responded to the comment, bluntly stating, “Right.”

“What’d I miss?” a confused user asked, while another accused the actor of being “bitter” after he was written off the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That…

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker smiling together at an event with Chris Noth breaking silence after fan backlash.

The actor, known for his role as Mr. Big, endorsed a comment suggesting SJP was undeserving of an honorary award



Image credits: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (January 14), Noth appeared to backtrack on his comment, describing it as “sarcastic.”

He wrote, “My off the cuff slightly sarcastic response to a comment on the internet seems to have caused a tempest in a teapot.

“It is not news. It is not worth all this discussion. It is a waste of time in a world where there are more important things to worry about.”

Comment from Cindy Rosa defending Chris Noth after fan backlash over his off the cuff dig at Sarah Jessica Parker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker in a bedroom scene, related to Chris Noth breaking silence after fan backlash.

Image credits: HBO Max

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first episode of And Just Like That…, it is revealed that Mr. Big and protagonist Carrie Bradshaw had married and were living in New York City.

However, Noth’s character soon suffers a fatal heart attack while riding a Peloton—a creative decision intended to give Carrie a new narrative arc.

Mr. Big was reportedly slated to appear in the Season 1 finale during a fantasy sequence, but his scene was cut after s*xual as*ault allegations were made against Noth.

Chris Noth breaking silence after fan backlash over savage off the cuff dig at Sarah Jessica Parker in a close moment.

Noth’s comment came after a Mr. Big scene was edited out of And Just Like That… amid accusations from three women



Image credits: HBO Max

The accusations, shared by The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, came from two women who claimed they met the actor in 2004 in Los Angeles and 2015 in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noth denied the allegations that he r*ped the two women, calling them “categorically false” and insisting the encounters were consensual.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” he stated.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not as*ault these women.”

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Chris Noth's off the cuff dig at Sarah Jessica Parker sparking fan backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker cooking together in a kitchen, showing a playful and intimate moment.

Image credits: HBO Max

ADVERTISEMENT

A third woman later came forward with similar accusations against Noth in an article published by The Daily Beast.

The tech executive claimed the 71-year-old as*aulted her in 2010 when she was working as a hostess and lounge singer at a restaurant in Manhattan at age 18.

Noth, who is married to Tara Lynn Wilson, denied the claims. “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction,” a representative for the actor said.

“As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line.”

Woman in a blue satin dress and beige coat posing indoors, related to Chris Noth breaking silence after fan backlash.

SJP previously spoke out in support of the women who made damaging accusations against Noth



Image credits: sarahjessicaparker

Following the allegations, CBS dropped the Golden Globe-nominated star from his starring role in the crime series The Equalizer.

ADVERTISEMENT

SJP, who shared a set with Noth for more than six years, has not responded to his latest social media comment.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, she confirmed that she cut ties with the actor following the allegations made against him.

Comment by Cheyenne Arnason clarifying a statement as sarcasm, related to Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker fan backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Noth (@chrisnothofficial)

When asked if she had spoken with her former co-star since the accusations came to light in December 2021, the actress simply responded, “No.”

That year, Parker and other And Just Like That… cast members released a statement expressing their support for the women who had accused Noth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message read.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

The statement was signed by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis.

Comment by Cynthia Mann expressing opinion, related to Chris Noth breaking silence after fan backlash.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Chris Noth breaking silence after dig at Sarah Jessica Parker.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ALT text: Comment discussing Chris Noth’s gym post that sparked fan backlash over a dig at Sarah Jessica Parker.

Text comment reading Wow he’s lookin rough in a chat bubble with reactions below referencing Chris Noth breaking silence after off the cuff dig backlash.

Comment from Dee Marino LaFlamme reacting to Chris Noth break silence after savage dig at Sarah Jessica Parker sparking fan backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Jimmy Gunn agreeing with Chris Noth amid fan backlash over his off the cuff dig at Sarah Jessica Parker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Chris Noth amid backlash over his dig at Sarah Jessica Parker.

Comment from top fan Albie Andujar reacting to Chris Noth breaking silence after off the cuff dig at Sarah Jessica Parker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from fan James Rohan responding to Chris Noth break silence after dig at Sarah Jessica Parker backlash.

Comment from Nick London asking Chris for a simple apology amid Chris Noth fan backlash over off the cuff dig.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan comment reacting to Chris Noth’s break silence after savage off the cuff dig at Sarah Jessica Parker backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Stacy Patten Hanak about forgiveness and giving a chance, related to Chris Noth breaking silence after fan backlash.