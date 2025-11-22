Save One, Ditch The Rest: Vote On 30 Tough To Traverse Scenarios
We make choices every day. What to have for breakfast, what to do after work, when to go to bed… But why don’t we get overwhelmed? Maybe it’s because we know we can always go back to something else. We can decide to do something different than usual. But what if we couldn’t? What if our decisions were final and erased the other options forever?
In this poll, you’ll get a taste of what it might feel like. There are 30 categories with four choices each, but you can only keep one and must give up the rest. Will it make you rethink how you determine the value of things, or will it be just another day in your life? Let’s see!
When you’re done with this one, check out part 1 of this poll by clicking here.
One Fried Snack Stays, The Rest Are Bye-Bye:
Choose One Music Genre That Gets To Stay, While The Rest Fade Away:
You Only Get To Travel To One Of These Cities And Get Banned From The Rest:
One Amusement Park Is Kept, While The Rest Are Wiped:
Choose The Form Of Entertainment That Is Worth Keeping If The Rest Disappear:
Save One Singer, But We Lose The Rest:
You Get One, But Never Achieve The Rest:
You Get To Excel In One Trait, But Lose The Rest:
Keep One Memory, Forget The Rest:
You Only Get To Keep One Salad:
Keep One Fictional Character Type, The Rest Get Wiped From All Media:
You Have To Lose Three Of These Films To Save One:
You Only Get To Visit One Of These Places And Never See The Rest:
Save One ‘90s Boy Band, The Rest Are Gone:
You Only Get To Attend One Type Of Event For The Rest Of Your Life:
One Guilty Pleasure Can Continue, The Rest You Can Never Do Again:
You Can Only Keep One Dip:
Keep One Sweet-Tooth Spread, Lose The Rest:
You Can Master One Skill, But Become Incompetent At The Rest:
One Pizza Topping Gets To Stay, The Rest Are Gone:
Try One Thrilling Experience, But Never Get To Do The Rest:
Which Priceless Art Piece Would You Choose To Save?
You Have To Live In One Weather Type For The Rest Of Your Life:
You See One Color Clearly, But Can’t Differentiate Between The Rest:
Become An Expert In One Field, But Clueless In The Rest:
One Director’s Movies Stay, The Rest Disappear:
You Only Get To Use One Type Of Vehicle For The Rest Of Your Life (Costs Are Unchanged):
Keep One Sense, Lose The Rest:
Imagine never being able to hear music for the rest of your life. I couldn't do it. Has to be hearing.
Save The Works Of One Classical Composer, But The Works Of The Rest Disappear Forever:
Let’s Flip The Script! To Solve The Rest, You Must Keep One:
Some are a bit silly. Keep books and concerts with no music? And no sight of hearing 😅
Can somebody tell me the purpose for this kind of list?
