We make choices every day. What to have for breakfast, what to do after work, when to go to bed… But why don’t we get overwhelmed? Maybe it’s because we know we can always go back to something else. We can decide to do something different than usual. But what if we couldn’t? What if our decisions were final and erased the other options forever?

In this poll, you’ll get a taste of what it might feel like. There are 30 categories with four choices each, but you can only keep one and must give up the rest. Will it make you rethink how you determine the value of things, or will it be just another day in your life? Let’s see!

#1

One Fried Snack Stays, The Rest Are Bye-Bye:

Close-up of fried snacks including fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and chicken wings for Choose One Lose The Rest poll.

Dzenina Lukac , Aurore Paiement , Cristian Jacinto Report

    #2

    Choose One Music Genre That Gets To Stay, While The Rest Fade Away:

    Collage of musicians playing guitar, singing into microphone, breakdancing, and walking outdoors with guitar for poll part 2.

    Edward Eyer , Los Muertos Crew , RDNE Stock project & Eli Villarreal Report

    #3

    You Only Get To Travel To One Of These Cities And Get Banned From The Rest:

    Collage showing iconic cityscapes including Paris, Tokyo, New York, and London for choose one lose the rest poll part 2.

    Chris Molloy , Aleksandar Pasaric , Lukas Kloeppel & Dominika Gregušová Report

    #4

    One Amusement Park Is Kept, While The Rest Are Wiped:

    Collage of theme park attractions including castle, fire-breathing dragon, swing ride, and miniature cityscape for poll choices.

    Craig Adderley , Nate Biddle , Joan Costa Report

    #5

    Choose The Form Of Entertainment That Is Worth Keeping If The Rest Disappear:

    Open book flipping pages, vintage film reel, vinyl record on turntable, and glowing game controller for choose one lose the rest poll.

    Pixabay , Dmitry Demidov , Elviss Railijs Bitāns & Furkan Salihoğlu Report

    #6

    Save One Singer, But We Lose The Rest:

    Collage of female singers in dynamic poses for Choose One Lose The Rest poll visual content.

    Madonna , Britney Spears , Whitney Houston & Rihanna Report

    #7

    You Get One, But Never Achieve The Rest:

    Collage of luxury house, red sports car, man relaxing on phone, and couple walking on beach at sunset for poll.

    Pixabay , may day.ua , RDNE Stock project & Asad Photo Maldives Report

    #8

    You Get To Excel In One Trait, But Lose The Rest:

    Collage of diverse people showing joy, love gesture, teaching, and confidence for choose one lose the rest poll concept.

    Rodolfo Quirós , Anna Shvets , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #9

    Keep One Memory, Forget The Rest:

    Four photos collage showing moments of celebration, sunset bike ride, graduation hat toss, and a joyful birthday scene for choose one lose the rest poll.

    Asad Photo Maldives , Pixabay , The Lazy Artist Gallery & cottonbro studio Report

    #10

    You Only Get To Keep One Salad:

    Four dishes including salad, mashed potatoes, fruit bowl, and caprese salad featured in a Choose One Lose The Rest poll.

    Kevin Malik , tom davis , Josh Sorenson & Tranmautritam Report

    #11

    Keep One Fictional Character Type, The Rest Get Wiped From All Media:

    Collage of fantasy characters and a wolf representing choose one lose the rest poll concept in nature and indoor settings

    Cristhian Covaleda , Steve , SLAYTINA & TBD Tuyên Report

    #12

    You Have To Lose Three Of These Films To Save One:

    Four scenes from popular movies featuring intense and dramatic moments in this choose one lose the rest poll.

    Twentieth Century Fox , Universal Pictures , New Line Cinema & Paramount Pictures Report

    #13

    You Only Get To Visit One Of These Places And Never See The Rest:

    Collage showing diverse scenes including a cozy cafe, beach sunset, autumn forest path, and an ornate library for Choose One Lose The Rest Poll.

    Helena Lopes , Pixabay , Michael D Beckwith Report

    #14

    Save One ‘90s Boy Band, The Rest Are Gone:

    Boy bands performing on stage and in music videos, featured in a choose one lose the rest poll collage.

    New Kids On The Block , Backstreet Boys , NSYNC & Boyz II Men Report

    #15

    You Only Get To Attend One Type Of Event For The Rest Of Your Life:

    Crowds and celebrations at concerts, sports events, parties, and weddings in a vibrant Choose One Lose The Rest poll setting.

    Vishnu R Nair , Riccardo , Pexels & Western Sydney Weddings Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bit silly if I chose booke earlier, though?

    #16

    One Guilty Pleasure Can Continue, The Rest You Can Never Do Again:

    Collage of people sleeping, relaxing on a couch, eating snacks, and shopping outdoors for Choose One Lose The Rest poll.

    Ketut Subiyanto , cottonbro studio , Tim Samuel & Borko Manigoda Report

    #17

    You Can Only Keep One Dip:

    Four popular dips including salsa, guacamole, queso, and chili cheese with chips featured in a choose one lose the rest poll

    Janine Speidel , RDNE Stock project , Valeria Boltneva & Mateus Andre Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm allergic to ingredients in all of these !

    #18

    Keep One Sweet-Tooth Spread, Lose The Rest:

    Various spreads including orange marmalade, peanut butter, cherry jam, and Nutella showcased for choose one lose the rest poll

    ROMAN ODINTSOV , Karola G , cottonbro studio & Anna Tukhfatullina Food Photographer/Stylist Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Peanut butter is not sweet.

    #19

    You Can Master One Skill, But Become Incompetent At The Rest:

    Hands assembling large puzzle pieces, lightbulb in thought bubble, presenter speaking, and paper boats symbolizing choose one lose the rest poll

    Diva Plavalaguna , Pixabay , Miguel Á. Padriñán Report

    #20

    One Pizza Topping Gets To Stay, The Rest Are Gone:

    Various types of pizza slices and whole pizzas on plates, perfect for a choose one lose the rest poll comparison.

    Sydney Troxell , Snappr , Rene Strgar & Nadin Sh Report

    #21

    Try One Thrilling Experience, But Never Get To Do The Rest:

    Collage of adventure activities including bungee jumping, skydiving, skiing, and scuba diving for choose one lose the rest poll.

    Arun Mathew , Erik Scheel , Pixabay & Pia B Report

    #22

    Which Priceless Art Piece Would You Choose To Save?

    Collage of famous paintings including melting clocks, Mona Lisa, Birth of Venus, and The Last Supper for choose one lose the rest poll.

    The Museum of Modern Art , Louvre Museum , Uffizi Galleries & Santa Maria delle Grazie Report

    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine being offended by classical art

    #23

    You Have To Live In One Weather Type For The Rest Of Your Life:

    Collage showing a person at the beach, stormy mountains, walking in rain, and close-up of pampas grass outdoors.

    Atlantic Ambience , Pixabay , Elīna Arāja Report

    #24

    You See One Color Clearly, But Can’t Differentiate Between The Rest:

    Close-up photos of green grass, a calm lake, autumn leaves, and fresh raspberries for choose one lose the rest poll.

    FOX ^.ᆽ.^= ∫ , Deepu B Iyer , Kadri Võsumäe & Pixabay Report

    #25

    Become An Expert In One Field, But Clueless In The Rest:

    Collage showing cooking, painting, teaching science, and a man stretching during exercise in choose one lose the rest poll.

    Yente Van Eynde , Daian Gan , JESHOOTS.com & Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #26

    One Director’s Movies Stay, The Rest Disappear:

    Four famous film directors in a choose one lose the rest poll collage, each in different interview or candid settings.

    Universal Pictures , WNET , Warner Bros & Ten Thousand 86 Report

    #27

    You Only Get To Use One Type Of Vehicle For The Rest Of Your Life (Costs Are Unchanged):

    Collage of transportation options including airplane, bicycle, taxis, and a train in a green landscape for choose one lose the rest poll.

    Pixabay , Adam Dubec , Life Of Pix & SenuScape Report

    #28

    Keep One Sense, Lose The Rest:

    Collage of a woman drinking coffee, close-up eye, man listening intently, and hand raised outdoors for choose one lose the rest poll.

    Pablo Serrano , wendel moretti , Andrea Piacquadio & Dương Nhân Report

    reubenkift avatar
    reuben kift
    reuben kift
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine never being able to hear music for the rest of your life. I couldn't do it. Has to be hearing.

    #29

    Save The Works Of One Classical Composer, But The Works Of The Rest Disappear Forever:

    Portrait collage of classical composers Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, and Bach for choose one lose the rest poll.

    Mozarteum , Beethoven House , National Museum in Warsaw & Bach Museum Report

    #30

    Let’s Flip The Script! To Solve The Rest, You Must Keep One:

    Collage showing scientific research, anti-war message, homelessness, and storm waves illustrating choose one lose the rest poll concepts.

    Chokniti Khongchum , cottonbro studio , GEORGE DESIPRIS Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So few natural disasters compared to the others!

