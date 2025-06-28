ADVERTISEMENT

We all have our favorites. It can be the food we can’t live without. Also, some apps we open every day. Even the movies we’d rewatch forever. But what if you had to choose just one and the rest disappeared off the face of the earth?

In this poll, you’ll get 25 choices across everything from music and movies to gadgets and food. The tricky part is that you can only save one - the rest will vanish forever. 

Ready to make some tough choices? Start choosing 👇

#1

Choose one, the rest are gone forever:

Variety of popular foods including pizza, sushi, tacos, and burger shown for choose one lose the rest poll.

Victor Miyata , Valeria Boltneva , Los Muertos Crew Report

1point
    #2

    Pick one movie to keep, and the rest are wiped from cinema history:

    Famous movie scenes featured in a choose one lose the rest poll for iconic film moments and characters.

    Castle Rock Entertainment , Warner Bros. , Miramax & Paramount Pictures Report

    0points
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a general non-movie watcher, I can happily choose one without worrying if I'll go to hell.

    #3

    Only one pop star remains in music history:

    Collage of iconic singers including Beyoncé, Elton John, Michael Jackson, and Celine Dion for Choose One Lose The Rest poll.

    Youtube music , Vevo , Youtube Report

    0points
    agamed23 avatar
    Anthony Demazzo
    Anthony Demazzo
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Elton John is favored that much over Michael Jackson? Blasphemous

    #4

    Choose one drink to exist forever - the others vanish:

    Choose one lose the rest poll featuring coffee, herbal tea, soda, and orange juice beverage options.

    Chevanon Photography , Mareefe , Photo By: Kaboompics.com & Pixabay Report

    0points
    #5

    Only one movie genre can stay - the rest disappear:

    Collage featuring a laughing man, traditional dancers, an astronaut, and a couple at sunset in choose one lose the rest poll.

    REAFON GATES , Pixabay , cottonbro studio & Asad Photo Maldives Report

    0points
    #6

    Only one default app stays on your phone:

    Choose One Lose The Rest poll icons showing notes, camera, clock, and calendar apps on a gray background.

    Apple Report

    0points
    #7

    Pick one classic game - the rest never existed:

    Four classic video games including Super Mario Bros, Tetris, The Sims, and Minecraft in a Choose One Lose The Rest poll.

    Youtube , Xbox Wire , Nintendo Report

    0points
    #8

    One Disney classic gets to live on - the rest are erased forever:

    Collage of classic Disney animated characters featured in a choose one lose the rest poll selection.

    Walt Disney Studios Report

    0points
    #9

    Only one travel essential would survive in your suitcase:

    Choose one lose the rest poll showing backpack, headphones, USB adapter, and travel neck pillow options.

    ROMAN ODINTSOV , Garrett Morrow , ready made & Decathlon Report

    0points
    #10

    Only one actor’s entire filmography survives:

    Four iconic actors featured in a Choose One Lose The Rest poll, showing close-up portraits in varied settings.

    Pressman Productions , Paramount Pictures , DreamWorks Studios & Conaco Report

    0points
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can I have Meryl's film, but keep Morgan just for voice overs?

    #11

    Choose one, the rest are gone forever:

    Choose One Lose The Rest Poll showing dishwasher, oven, washing machine, vacuum cleaner, and microwave options

    Алексей Вечерин , Lisa Anna , cottonbro studio & DID Electrical Report

    0points
    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who's ever hand washed real laundry, not just the spare tee, knows the answer

    #12

    Only one season gets to stay forever:

    Four seasonal landscapes showing spring flowers, tropical palms, autumn trees, and snowy winter forest for Choose One Lose The Rest Poll.

    Simon Berger , MarcTutorials , Pixabay & Ruvim Miksanskiy Report

    0points
    #13

    Pick one sweet treat to keep, lose the rest forever:

    Variety of desserts including ice cream cones, sliced cake, chocolate bars, and rows of cookies for choose one lose the rest poll.

    Jean Balzan , Ella Olsson , Josh Sorenson & Pixabay Report

    0points
    #14

    You get to keep just one time of day - the rest no longer exist:

    Collage showing a sunset silhouette, person relaxing in a park, ocean sunset, and a person working at a laptop at night.

    Vraj Shah , Merve Acar Çam , Ernestos Vitouladitis & cottonbro studio Report

    0points
    #15

    Pick one franchise to keep forever, while the rest vanish:

    Collage of iconic fantasy and sci-fi movie scenes for Choose One Lose The Rest Poll featuring famous characters in key moments.

    Warner Bros. , New Line Cinema , Lucasfilm & Lionsgate Films Inc. Report

    0points
    #16

    You can only keep one gadget for life - the rest are wiped from the planet:

    Choose One Lose The Rest poll showing a smartphone, laptop, TV remote, and smartwatch on different backgrounds.

    Tyler Lastovich , Nao Triponez , Photo By: Kaboompics.com & Torsten Dettlaff Report

    0points
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ouch; this was hard. Smartphone won out for me, but I use my laptop every day as well. Eff the other two, lol.

    #17

    Only one show survives - the rest are wiped from TV history:

    Famous TV show characters from Friends, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, and The Office in a choose one, lose the rest poll.

    Warner Bros. , HBO , 3 Arts Entertainment & High Bridge Productions Report

    0points
    #18

    Only one scent survives - the rest vanish forever:

    Choose one lose the rest poll showing sliced bread, rainy window, person mowing lawn, and espresso being poured.

    Mariana Kurnyk , Chris Kane , Le Thanh Huyen & Pascal Report

    0points
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If smell of rain would dissappear. No animal i arid land would know where to walk for water source... 🤓

    #19

    Only one band gets to stay - the rest are wiped from music history:

    Collage of classic rock bands with members posing for promotional photos in black and white and color formats for Choose One Lose The Rest Poll.

    Youtube music , Youtube music , Youtube music Report

    0points
    #20

    Only one household item survives:

    Bathroom essentials including toilet paper, toothpaste smile, soap bars, and washing hair in choose one lose the rest poll

    Vlada Karpovich , hello aesthe , Tabitha Mort & Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

    0points
    #21

    One benefit stays, while the others disappear from every job forever:

    Person working on laptop at home, 4 day work week spelled out, assorted cookies, and airplane flying over landscape.

    KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA , Leigh Patrick , Alex P Report

    0points
    #22

    Pick the ultimate holiday to save:

    Four images representing holiday themes including a decorated Christmas tree and pumpkins for a Choose One Lose The Rest Poll.

    Brett Sayles , Toni Cuenca , Photo By: Kaboompics.com & cottonbro studio Report

    -1point
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No love for Halloween? It has ghosts and candles and stuff, what's not to like? Far better than some fat ba*tard climbing down a chimney you don't have to leave you socks and stuff because celebrating some long-dead guy's birthday is more important than your own one...

    #23

    Pick the one social media platform that would survive:

    Four popular social media app icons displayed for choose one lose the rest poll decision making.

    Instagram , TikTok , Facebook & Twitter (X) Report

    -3points
    #24

    Only one streaming service stays - the rest disappear forever:

    Collage of popular streaming service logos including Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and HBO Max in a Choose One Lose The Rest poll.

    Netflix , Disney+ , Prime Video & Max Report

    -3points
    #25

    Only one app survives - choose wisely:

    Choose One Lose The Rest poll options featuring logos of YouTube, Google, ChatGPT, and Spotify on a beige background.

    YouTube , Google , ChatGPT & Spotify Report

    -3points
