These 25 ‘Only One Survives’ Picks Might Be The Hardest Decisions You’ll Make Today
We all have our favorites. It can be the food we can’t live without. Also, some apps we open every day. Even the movies we’d rewatch forever. But what if you had to choose just one and the rest disappeared off the face of the earth?
In this poll, you’ll get 25 choices across everything from music and movies to gadgets and food. The tricky part is that you can only save one - the rest will vanish forever.
Ready to make some tough choices? Start choosing 👇
Choose one, the rest are gone forever:
Pick one movie to keep, and the rest are wiped from cinema history:
Only one pop star remains in music history:
Elton John is favored that much over Michael Jackson? Blasphemous
Choose one drink to exist forever - the others vanish:
Only one movie genre can stay - the rest disappear:
Only one default app stays on your phone:
Pick one classic game - the rest never existed:
One Disney classic gets to live on - the rest are erased forever:
Only one travel essential would survive in your suitcase:
Only one actor’s entire filmography survives:
Can I have Meryl's film, but keep Morgan just for voice overs?
Choose one, the rest are gone forever:
Anyone who's ever hand washed real laundry, not just the spare tee, knows the answer
Only one season gets to stay forever:
Pick one sweet treat to keep, lose the rest forever:
You get to keep just one time of day - the rest no longer exist:
Pick one franchise to keep forever, while the rest vanish:
You can only keep one gadget for life - the rest are wiped from the planet:
Only one show survives - the rest are wiped from TV history:
Only one scent survives - the rest vanish forever:
If smell of rain would dissappear. No animal i arid land would know where to walk for water source... 🤓
Only one band gets to stay - the rest are wiped from music history:
Only one household item survives:
One benefit stays, while the others disappear from every job forever:
Pick the ultimate holiday to save:
No love for Halloween? It has ghosts and candles and stuff, what's not to like? Far better than some fat ba*tard climbing down a chimney you don't have to leave you socks and stuff because celebrating some long-dead guy's birthday is more important than your own one...
Pick the one social media platform that would survive:
Only one streaming service stays - the rest disappear forever:
Only one app survives - choose wisely:
1# is it really good food, or crappy food? Good sushi is nice, but average sushi is not worth it. Then average pizza is better.. though pizza have mor variety. Hmmm
I don't care for any of them, fish and chips now...Load More Replies...
