But for now, let’s stick to reading these stories shared by parents about the interesting things they discovered when their kids moved out. Right now these findings are in no particular order, but if some of them resonate with you or make you laugh, give them your vote. And lastly, share this article with anyone to whom it might be relatable!

If you are a parent, you’re probably both anticipating and dreading the moment of your children moving out. On the one hand, you’ll finally have peace in your home, you can easily keep it as tidy and neat as you wish, and there won’t be any incidents of waiting for your child to come back from wherever they are until the break of dawn. On the other - they just won’t be there anymore, and missing your kids will always be on the daily agenda. But how this scenario will truly play out, you’ll know when you’ll get there; meanwhile, you can read the stories of these empty nesters who shared their experiences after their kids moved out in this ingenious Reddit thread . Ready to take a look?

#1 "One thing is how much I do miss my kids. I enjoy them not being here (even more once the last one moves out and my MIL is gone) but I miss them. I was so tired of living in one room (master bedroom was also my office and I work from home) and I enjoy the extra room, but I hate not stopping by and joking around when I see something weird or funny online. Or just grabbing something I know they like when I am at the store and just kind of dropping it by their room as I go past. All those little things are gone now. I hope they realize how much those little things really meant. The other is some of my own personal issues. I want to hear from my kids but I don't want to bother them so I don't contact them as often as I would like. I have never been much of a just talk-to-talk person so that hurts me in communications. I see a lot of my dad in me that way, he rarely ever calls me except when there is a death in the family or something. I used to not call him when he worked because I could never remember when it was safe to call."

#2 "My mom bought two guinea pigs because "the house felt empty"."

#3 "That a gallon of milk and loaf of bread did not cost $20."

#4 "My mother told me that she didn’t realize how much noise I made lol."

#5 "How much stuff they can actually live without. My kids left so much stuff."

#6 "How far I could make groceries stretch."

#7 "How much room I had in that house."

#8 "Discovered my wife's multiple affairs."

#9 "My mom said the most surprising thing to her is all the meals she used to cook for us that I hated, I now request those same meals frequently."

#10 "We have 4 kids. When the 1st on left, I was surprised at how much the whole dynamic of the house changed. Don't know how to explain it. Just a different vibe. Also, we did a pretty good job of having dinner together as a family nearly every night. So, of course, everyone had their place at the table and that never changed. For a few months after the first one moved out, sometimes I'd look to the other end of the table and my wife would be spontaneously crying as she looked at the empty spot next to her. (Don't worry, we're doing better now.) Lastly, this can be quite emotional for some parents because in some ways they are almost having a funeral for the child. Once that kid moves out, there can be a literal mourning of the "death" of a child because that child is never coming back. When they visit again they are an adult. And by saying this I certainly don't want to trivialize the trauma folks experience at the actual death of a child. This isn't nearly as hard. Not even in the same universe of difficulty."

#11 "I don't have to do laundry every day!!"

#12 "How the temperature miraculously stayed the same, 24/7."

#13 "I do not know how to cook for two. Since my son moved out three weeks ago, I've been cooking twice a week and we've been eating a lot of leftovers."

#14 "The difference between peaceful quiet and sad, lonely quiet."

#15 mel_cache said:

"How much my food bill went down. Also the quiet."



RayNooze replied:

"And electricity. And heating. And water. And how little you move your car anymore."

#16 "Last kid moves out, divorced a year later."

#17 "Answering for my parents: that it wasn't their kids who kept making the house messy and hoarding."

#18 "The possibility to spend much more time with my wife, which wasn't a surprise, but to sort of rediscover her as the amazing individual I once fell in love with. I never lost sight of it, but the roles of mother and father took up soo much of our time, so our "we"-time had always been on the back-burner (I know I haven't worded this very clearly, but I hope you get what I mean)."

#19 "How similar it feels to starting your life over after a breakup or graduating from college. And then the immense sadness you feel when they ask to move back in because the $150K liberal arts degree you bought them won’t let them actually make a living."

#20 "How much harder it is to raise grandkids. We just weren't expecting that one."

#21 dc1732 said:

"That he never called his mother for 3 weeks. She was crushed. She loves her babies even at age 22. We still have 3 at home thank goodness."



FattyTheNunchuck replied:

"I was the same way for a long, long time. I grew up with strict parents. Religious, politically conservative, all that. My folks were strict enough, that when I was in college and over the age of 18, they would still interfere and make decisions for me. When I finally got out on my own, I stopped telling them about a lot of my life. I started doing a lot of things that I had always wanted to do. And I also found that I didn't need or want to talk with them that often, because they were my primary social group even up to my early 20s. Last year, I made the decision to start calling my mom once a week. Before that, even though I didn't talk to her frequently, I made sure to tell her I loved her before I hung up. This year I am calling my mom twice a week. Our relationship has gotten a lot better, and I kind of wish I had started doing this 10 years ago."

#22 "I moved out at 17 because my GF got an apartment. Mom was heartbroken and I feel bad about it today."

#23 "Having to shift my focus from them to myself. What the heck do I do now."

#24 "How much my kids truly like and love me. They keep in contact all the time and find any excuse to come over and hang out with me. I figured they would just go on their own lives and leave me behind. Guess I did a good job."

#25 "I’m not a parent, but my parents are going to notice how there’s still someone putting dishes in the sink."

#26 "Use less toilet paper as a household."

#27 "That they each came back at least once, usually for just a few months, to save some money. It's expensive out there."

#28 "I asked my dad this and he said it was how much money they suddenly had, and how everything wasn't broken anymore. Once we moved out, they bought all new appliances, windows, bathroom fixtures, recarpeted, and repainted."

#29 "Just the feeling of no longer having to be quite so responsible for someone else."

#30 "I’m the last child to move out. I guess what surprised me was how much my dad cared for his children. Mother told me how he’d cried for days because I could have stayed longer but decided to start my life. Never really dawned on me how much he loves us."

#31 "On the flip side; my mum told me the first night I moved out, she found my dad sitting downstairs reading my favorite childhood book to himself. I hilariously refused to let anyone read me that book. That was mine and dad's book up until I was about 6 (then I just read by myself). After all the emotional/verbal abuse he dealt throughout my life I was surprised he cared enough to miss me..."

#32 "My parents have had 5 kids move out so far and are now the proud owners of 3 cats and 2 dogs. I'm fully convinced she is replacing us with animals. Not sure if I should be offended that she got a pomeranian when I moved out. That thing is annoying as hell."

#33 "To answer on my parents behalf: how much the two of them had grown apart."

#34 "That we talk more now that he lives on his own. We seriously play games at least twice a week for four to six hours. I also realized I was the safe mom that all his friends felt comfortable with. They still call to talk or stop by for a social distanced catch-up. I also realized that my water bill was only a 1/4 of what it used to be. I wasn’t imagining the super long showers."

#35 "Mom here. I was worried that I would be sad and heartbroken. I found out that was not the case. I was excited to see where her path took her. It's amazing to see her making her own world and dreams come true. I now have more money, so I travel a lot more."

#36 "How many kitchen utensils you actually need to make basic meals."

#37 "It's an instant pay rise. God knows I love them, but even when they have been working and contributing to the household, me and my wife have still fronted most of the bills and purchases. Going from providing for a family of five to just me and the wife... let's just say we eat better cuts of meat and our savings accounts have never been healthier."

#38 wederservebetter said:

"The dad identity I adopted, isn't who I am. I'm a dad, but I used to be more than that and still want to be."



vicariousgluten replied:

"I've seen that with my own dad since I moved out. We now actually seek out each other's company. He's doing stuff he really enjoys doing and it's great to see him be enthusiastic and excited about new stuff. He's not the "no dad" anymore. He travels with friends, he's taken up cooking, he's out most nights (pre-plague) and has at least one zoom call a day with people. I often wish I could tell my Mum how much he's blossomed."

#39 "As the one who moved out: how pets can take to the change of household members. My parents have a cat, Riley, who was with them the time I was living with them (note: This was my second time living at home, bad times in my life) - he always had a connection with me, and would enjoy curling up next to me and purring for me, plus, I am the only one he allows to carry him baby style, and after I moved out, he spent several days wandering around the house, as if he was trying to find where I had disappeared to. And the first time I visited after that, he meowed at me a lot, like he was shouting at me for leaving. Even now, when I visit, he'll cuddle up to me the moment I am sat down."

#40 "My best friend found half of their dishes hidden in their son's closet. They were dirty and disgusting. They knew dishes were going missing and had asked him dozens of times if he had them but he always denied it. He wasn't mean or rotten just lazy and goofy."

#41 "How much better the house smelled."

#42 "Answering on their behalf "just a joke" they now have to take out the trash and do grocery shopping themselves, plus they have to get off their seats to get a cup of water."

#43 "All the stuff he had. I don't know where he got thousands of dollars worth of cameras, tablets, laptops, and other expensive things. He never had a traditional employer. When we saw all the stuff, we thought he got into drugs or stealing or something."

#44 "When I moved out (I moved countries too so I was gone, gone) I got a pitiful phone call from my parents. They begged me to return. My dad said he needed someone to talk to (basically he wanted his free therapist back) and needed someone to give him back massages (He historically had back problems and my mom is bad at massaging sore muscles without leaving bruises). My mom begged me to come back and take over parenting, cooking and cleaning again saying that she was too old. It made me feel very used. I hadn't realized how much I had been doing for them. It was especially manipulative when my mom put my baby sister on and she cried and asked why I didn't love her anymore and told me about how my mom wasn't taking care of her and just ignored her needs (she was 4)."

#45 "I remember my mom being surprised at how many dishes my dad left out. She had always assumed that it was me. "

#46 "Their rooms still get dusty and the walls that keep closing in."

#47 "Fewer things “lost” temporarily such as the tv remote or car keys to a shared vehicle."

#48 "When I moved out, my mum suddenly realised how much of a pain taking out the rubbish was (the path to the bins was awful and it was a lot of stairs to climb). She never did it before, lol. Also, our relationship improved drastically. We now live in different countries and haven't seen each other for over a year. The same can be said about the rest of my family tbh, we are all totally introverted and everyone lives alone now and everyone likes it so much better this way."

#49 "The moment our son moved out to live on his own he became vegetarian. He never gave us any indication he was planning to or wanted to be vegetarian."

#50 "When they move out, they also take a step towards adulthood, which means our relationship also changes for the better. We can take a step away from "parent-child"-relationship to "two people who love and respect each other" and we can talk about many issues much more as equals now. They have their own, thoughtful opinions on many topics, an I love having these discussions because more often than not they'll surprise me with a different perspective, and make me re-think my own opinions."

#51 "That I would worry so much about them when I no longer see them every day. For sure, I call them often and we talk, but we don't see much of each other these days (for obvious reasons)."

#52 "How quickly they pick things up. I don’t mean that literally. I think I thought my daughter would be a potato for much longer than she was."

#53 "My parents begged me to move home because they wanted to have a full house again. When COVID hit, they got their wish. They seem to forget their kids aren't children anymore and that we don't have to ask permission to come and go or to spend time somewhere that isn't home."

#54 "When she moved back in with partner and dog."

#55 "I never realized how much my parents relied on my rent. Every month I have to come up with a different excuse so they'll still take it."

#56 "I was the youngest of 3 and moved out with my sister. My mom kept going on about how excited she was to be free. 2 months in she adopted a cat that look exactly like mine. I still call her once a week to make sure she isn't too lonely."

#57 "That I could get naughty whenever I wanted haha!! And also the laundry and dishes my God those pesky kids had some washing to be done."

#58 "Sleeplessness."

#59 "He remains independent. It's been years since he moved out and he has never had to move back in."

#60 "That he was more like his mother than he or I realized."

#61 "How little clothing mattered around the house."

#62 "The p**n that boy stashed under his mattress. I burned it. Not to my taste whatsoever."

#63 "Just how much I still miss living with him, even though he’s been settled out of home for a few years now after yoyoing a bit."

#64 "How much of a slob he was."