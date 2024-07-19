ADVERTISEMENT

Do you often go back to your childhood memories? For many of us, this was the most nostalgic time of our lives, filled with fun and happiness. Back then, when everything was so simple, we wouldn’t have believed anyone who told us nothing would ever be as carefree again. What could be so different, huh? Well, then we faced reality and understood what our parents meant by telling us that…

Some people, like the artist Tauhid Bondia, cherish their past so much that they decide to reflect on it in their creative work. In his heartwarming series ‘Crabgrass Comics,’ the cartoonist showcases the adventures of a group of friends living in the ’80s. Some stories featured in his strips might be very relatable to many of you, dear pandas.

Without further ado, let’s take a walk down memory lane and have a bit of fun with it. Tauhid’s work is known for the funny situations he puts his characters in and some unexpected twists. Scroll down to discover the most recent comics and to read our interview with the artist behind the series.

