Artist Creates Comics To Share How Fun It Was To Grow Up In The '80s (50 New Pics)
Most of us remember the time of our childhood with a bit of sentiment. Also, looking back, for people born in the '80s or '90s, modern times, and everything they offer to today's children, don’t compare to what we experienced back then. The first thought that comes to mind is that everything was just so much easier, innocent, and real. All the face-to-face interactions between people and the fun they had with each other seem to be very nostalgic when thinking about it now.
The ‘Crabgrass Comics’ series we would like to present you with today contains an overdose of little moments and things characteristic of the ‘80s. Let's dive in and enjoy some good old humor served to us by Tauhid Bondia. Scroll down to see the most recent strips by this artist and to find out more about the series directly from its author. Also, if you missed our previous Bored Panda post featuring earlier works by Tauhid, make sure to check it out now.
We got in touch with the artist behind ‘Crabgrass Comics’ to ask some questions about his recent work. First, we wanted to find out about the most rewarding aspects of being a comic artist, as well as what keeps Tauhid motivated to continue creating. We found out: “It’s extremely rewarding to do something you love for a living. I would have drawn comics if it never made me a dime so it’s nice that I don’t have to keep a day job. I’m mostly motivated by getting better. Doing a daily strip is a pretty unassailable record of your progress as an artist. I can’t wait to see what I’ll be doing in five or ten years!”
Asked how his art style has evolved over time and what factors influenced these changes, Bondia answered: “I think my art has evolved to become not only clearer but more efficient. I waste less lines than I used to. And I believe my character design has become more dynamic. I’m sure there are those who would disagree. I still get plenty of comments praising the way the comic ‘used to look.’”
We were also wondering what tools or software the artist uses for creating his comics, and what makes them essential to his process. Tauhid said: “I am currently still using Clip Studio Paint. I tried switching back to Photoshop not long ago and it didn’t stick. CSP is just the better tool for cartoonists. I draw on a Wacom Cintiq drawing display, but before that I did everything on iPad. If the big expensive Cintiq is better, it’s honestly not by much.”
Lastly, we asked Bondia if he could share an anecdote about a particularly memorable interaction he’s had with a reader who related deeply to one of his comics. The artist told us: “I recently went to CXC. It was my first convention experience and I got to do a panel and then sign books afterward. After that I was walking the floor when I was approached by a kid and his parents. They had encouraged the very nervous young man to say hello and ask me to sign his book. Then we took a picture.
It really seemed to make his day and it absolutely made mine. I actually identified more with the kid than myself in that moment, which was weird. Just before that, I was geeking out over meeting Steve Hamaker and Wes Molebash!”
