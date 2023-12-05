ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us remember the time of our childhood with a bit of sentiment. Also, looking back, for people born in the '80s or '90s, modern times, and everything they offer to today's children, don’t compare to what we experienced back then. The first thought that comes to mind is that everything was just so much easier, innocent, and real. All the face-to-face interactions between people and the fun they had with each other seem to be very nostalgic when thinking about it now.

The ‘Crabgrass Comics’ series we would like to present you with today contains an overdose of little moments and things characteristic of the ‘80s. Let's dive in and enjoy some good old humor served to us by Tauhid Bondia. Scroll down to see the most recent strips by this artist and to find out more about the series directly from its author. Also, if you missed our previous Bored Panda post featuring earlier works by Tauhid, make sure to check it out now.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | twitter.com | gocomics.com