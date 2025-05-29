Working in the hospitality industry can be as challenging as it is rewarding. Sure, you get to meet a constant stream of new and interesting people while on the job… but some of your customers are going to be nightmarish to serve. Not to mention that your job itself probably means lots of stress and tough hours.

‘Chef and Hospitality Memes’ is a popular public group on Facebook that skips the sunshine and daisies and shows the truth about working in hospitality, with a comedic twist. We’ve collected some of the community’s freshest, funniest, and most relatable memes to serve you, so go on, scroll down, and have a taste of quality humor.

#1

A restaurant server taking an order from a customer with a humorous hospitality meme about preparing chicken.

    #2

    Text post about getting garlic smell on fingers from peeling and chopping, relatable to working in hospitality experiences.

    Get one of those stainless steel soap-shaped bars. It helps a lot.

    #3

    Hilariously relatable hospitality meme showing common fridge snacks like olives, cheese, deli meat, and pickles.

    While a bit of stress can be a positive thing, too much of it too frequently can harm your physical, emotional, and mental health. According to the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, one of the most important aspects of managing your stress in a professional kitchen is to identify your unique stressors.

    For example, one person might handle the heat and the noise of the kitchen extremely well but have trouble dealing with lots of orders, or vice versa. Once you know the core issues, it’s easier to address them.
    #4

    Electric shock bracelet for swearing with a humorous chef skeleton illustrating hospitality work humor.

    #5

    Front-of-house staff in clean uniforms standing confidently, kitchen staff depicted as rugged pirates on a ship.

    #6

    Chef and waitress frustrated by canceled order, followed by hospitality workers eating snacks during a break, relatable hospitality memes.

    Something else that helps keep stress at bay is being organized and disciplined. You can create a to-do list for yourself, keep your workstation tidy, and separate larger tasks into more manageable ones to stay calm.

    Meanwhile, the more efficient you are with your decisions and actions, the more on top of your tasks you’ll be and the less overwhelmed you’ll feel.
    #7

    Close-up of a funny burnt crumb in an air fryer, illustrating relatable hospitality work humor and kitchen struggles.

    #8

    Broken stove with detached top after adjusting clock, illustrating relatable struggles of working in hospitality humor.

    #9

    Comedian smiling with text about jobs and two weeks notice, illustrating relatable hospitality work memes.

    At the same time, it’s important to take care of your health if you want to perform well at work. That means eating well, staying hydrated, getting plenty of sleep, getting enough movement, disconnecting from work, spending time with your loved ones, doing things that you love (besides work), etc.

    The better your physical and mental well-being, generally, the better you’ll perform in a professional setting.
    #10

    Relatable hospitality meme showing the importance of clicking tongs before use, highlighting humor in working in hospitality.

    #11

    Man looking frustrated reading job description, humorously depicting relatable hospitality work struggles and multitasking pressure.

    #12

    Meme showing relatable hospitality humor about the waiter exhausted after walking a short distance with food.

    The hospitality industry is much bigger and wider than you might realize. It includes jobs that you probably have in mind right now, like cooking food and waiting on guests.

    However, it also encompasses areas such as tourism, travel, recreation, sports, wellness, and entertainment, plus event planning, hotels, bars, nightclubs, theme parks, beverage services, etc.
    #13

    Tweet about the relatable experience of losing track of days while working in hospitality and restaurants.

    #14

    Mural showing pandas wearing sombreros in a local restaurant, humorously illustrating relatable hospitality work memes.

    #15

    Man in a raw meat costume standing in a butcher shop, illustrating relatable hospitality work humor meme.

    And though there can be big differences depending on the specific niche you work in, your job will almost inevitably revolve around interacting with and providing services to lots of customers in some way.

    Naturally, that means that you should know how to stay calm, cool, and collected under pressure while also finding a diplomatic way to tackle any problematic customers that you (inevitably) run into.
    #16

    Man making a sarcastic face with work meme text about hospitality employees wanting to just get paid and go home

    Customers asking if still open five minutes before closing, showing the stress of working in hospitality kitchen staff.

    Sure we are. Every member of the staff will be scowling at you/spitting in your food/sticking pins into an effigy of you but come on in.

    #18

    High-rise apartment building in Hangzhou with dense population, humorously illustrating relatable hospitality work stress.

    Knowing how to communicate well and work in a team are good ‘soft’ skills to have, no matter your job. But they become more and more essential the more fast-paced and stressful your day-to-day tasks are. If your job involves tons of pressure, then you, inevitably, need to find a way to work well in those conditions (or look for a job that better suits your skill set, needs, and temperament).
    #19

    Metal door in a kitchen labeled as the portal of forgetfulness, illustrating a relatable hospitality work meme.

    #20

    Four shocked women with hot apple pie in their mouths, a hilariously relatable meme about working in hospitality.

    Takeout container with a funny hand-drawn meme showing a no olives sign, relatable hospitality work humor.

    At the time of writing, the ‘Chef and Hospitality Memes’ group boasts 400.4k members from around the world. This is up from the 356.6k members the group had on Facebook in January 2025, the last time we covered their active community. Currently, the community is run by the ‘Support Local Businesses’ digital marketing agency.

    Honestly, it’s no wonder that the group has seen so much success over the years. Its content is focused on incredibly relatable topics and niches, from food and cooking to the stress and challenges people face at work. After all, we all need to eat, and most of us reading this probably have a job that can be very tough at times. And what’s relatable tends to be what goes viral.
    #22

    Funny hospitality meme comparing Beef Wellington to a corn dog, highlighting relatable working in hospitality humor.

    #23

    Humorous hospitality meme showing a pan with an egg on a stovetop burner that is not turned on or working.

    Text meme about working in hospitality stating emotional struggles of food service workers in walk-in coolers.

    Another factor that is a big part of the ‘Chef and Hospitality Memes’ group’s popularity is the focus on quality humor.

    Though internet memes don’t necessarily have to be funny to spread, posting hilarious images that your audience resonates with and has a strong physical reaction to certainly helps. If your joke lands well, it can be very powerful.
    #25

    Man in vintage suit holding energy drink can, tired expression, illustrating relatable hospitality work memes about lack of sleep.

    #26

    Squidward looking sad through blinds at SpongeBob and Patrick, illustrating relatable hospitality work memes.

    #27

    Pink humorous notice from hospitality staff listing reasons for kicking someone out of the bar, reflecting working in hospitality memes.

    It’s natural that you want to return to the (digital) place where you felt like you had a good time and laughed a lot. If the community sharing all of that awesome content is friendly, warm, and inviting, it’s only a plus.

    Human beings are hardwired for social behavior and empathy, so it’s only natural to want to belong to some sort of community. If you don’t have many chances to connect with other people face-to-face, you can always try doing that online.
    #28

    Chef in a busy kitchen meme humor about working in hospitality describing long shifts and part-time expectations.

    #29

    Metal kitchen strainer with wooden handle illustrating a relatable hospitality meme about straining your voice.

    #30

    Man in a kitchen apron looking stressed with a meme text about cooking, illustrating hospitality work memes.

    Have you ever worked in the hospitality industry before, dear Pandas? What was your experience like? What would you say were your most and least favorite parts of this type of work?

    What advice would you give anyone who’s completely new to working as a chef or server and might be feeling a bit overwhelmed at the moment? We’d love to hear your thoughts—share them in the comments below.
    #31

    Three people with captions under Do You Smoke question, humorously describing hospitality work roles in a meme.

    #32

    Two chefs in a kitchen looking amused with arms crossed, relatable hospitality memes about customer meal orders.

    #33

    Man in sci-fi uniform reacting to kitchen tools and equipment, illustrating relatable hospitality work meme.

    #34

    Sign reading staff required with humorous description relating to working in hospitality and fitting in with existing staff.

    #35

    Black plastic milk crates stacked outdoors against a wall, illustrating working in hospitality humor and daily challenges.

    Sprucing up the break room for the crew…

    #36

    Hospitality worker reacting with sarcasm to being short staffed, illustrating relatable hospitality work meme.

    #37

    Chef holding a knife with a caption about funny customer orders, illustrating relatable hospitality work moments.

    #38

    Man in plain clothes on the left and man in clown makeup on the right illustrating working in hospitality over 10 years.

    #39

    Young worker humorously crawling up stairs labeled with hospitality work challenges, illustrating working in hospitality struggles.

    #40

    Empty deep fryer baskets perfectly aligned in a commercial kitchen, relatable to working in hospitality environments.

    #41

    Person yelling in a busy kitchen illustrating relatable memes about working in hospitality and handling tasks alone.

    #42

    Handwritten sign on restaurant door explaining closure due to a funny hospitality incident involving chili and staff drama.

    Yes the tooth covered in alex's blood... in the chili, you don't want to throw away... this note will be exhibit a in the lawsuit and also in the fines rendered by the department of health🤣

    #43

    Funny hospitality meme showing apple pie boxes and order number 3.14, humorously linking food and work in hospitality.

    #44

    Bearded man, shaved head, black apron, and gloves illustrating relatable hospitality work humor about expensive burgers.

    #45

    Man reacting with disbelief paired with text about having a good day, relatable meme about working in hospitality.

    #46

    A diced onion shaped like a die with text about effort, illustrating relatable hospitality work humor in a meme format.

    #47

    Man with mullet smoking in a McDonald's booth in 1985, illustrating relatable hospitality work humor.

    #48

    Screenshot of a hospitality worker's message describing smooth service and humorous moments in hospitality work.

    An EOD email from a head server I thought you’d be able to relate.

    #49

    Sign on a building humorously reads diesel fried chicken, relating to hilariously relatable memes about working in hospitality.

    #50

    Sign on white tile wall with humorous hospitality meme about handling guest complaints professionally, taped with blue tape.

    #51

    Man in a hospitality job interview humorously claims 35 years experience at age 25, showcasing relatable hospitality memes.

    #52

    Group of hospitality workers in casual attire sitting tiredly on chairs, illustrating relatable hospitality work meme.

    #53

    Man in chef coat and red cap standing at omelette station with ingredients, showing relatable hospitality work frustration.

    #54

    Man facing a messy, broken kitchen with the caption about hospitality workers frustrated by poor closing shift cleanup.

    #55

    Close-up of sliced onions with text explaining the difference between a chef and a cook, relatable hospitality meme.

    #56

    Customer orders bagel with cream cheese while hospitality worker explains they only take cash in bakery setting.

    #57

    Digital thermometer showing 50.9 degrees with meme about hospitality workers dealing with hot kitchen conditions.

    #58

    Man in suit struggling to get through fence, depicting relatable meme about working in hospitality kitchen frustrations.

    #59

    Woman wearing a hospitality work shirt featuring a low-rated BBQ review, humorously illustrating working in hospitality memes.

    #60

    Black pepper-encrusted pork batons in gelatinous brine with Dijon emulsion, illustrating relatable hospitality work humor.

    Relatable hospitality meme showing kitchen staff reacting to server ringing in an 86ed item multiple times in a humorous way.

    #62

    Comparison of normal life and chef's life showing relationships, meals, and rest in hospitality work memes.

    #63

    Tweet from Gordon Ramsay reacting to a hospitality meme featuring a parody image titled Gordon Whamsay.

    #64

    Cartoon chefs in a kitchen illustrating relatable memes about the challenges of working in hospitality and showing up when unmotivated.

    Chef Gordon Ramsay in a kitchen, reacting with surprise to a large monster figure, hospitality work meme.

    #66

    Wrestler holding championship belt labeled easy day facing huge prep list, illustrating hospitality work struggles meme.

    #67

    Hand holding a hospitality order receipt listing multiple allergy notes for a chicken burger and Mexican bowl.

    #68

    Scene from a movie with two people embracing in the rain, humorously illustrating working in hospitality challenges.

    Cartoon pig doctor declaring patient cured in a hospital room, a funny meme relatable to working in hospitality humor.

    #70

    Three shocked men reacting with surprise, illustrating relatable memes about working in hospitality and line cooks.

    #71

    Man in suit with beard and text about ordering food late while working in hospitality, relatable hospitality meme humor.

    #72

    Eggs with sad and crying faces drawn, mourning a fried egg in a plate, relatable hospitality work meme humor.

    Text meme about inflation joking that you can eat food dropped on the floor for up to 7.3 seconds, relatable hospitality humor.

    #74

    Cartoon showing cooks with a wheelbarrow full of spinach, illustrating relatable hospitality work humor.

    #75

    Chef in hospitality kitchen looking annoyed when a customer arrives 10 minutes before closing, relatable work meme.

    #76

    Illustration contrasting chefs cooking elaborate dishes for guests versus simple ramen for themselves, relatable hospitality meme.

    Man with mustache in a dimly lit hallway showing a relatable hospitality work meme about kitchen jobs and camera crews.

    #78

    Person eating pizza with a black fork in a humorous relatable meme about working in hospitality and awkward situations

    #79

    Chalkboard sign with hospitality meme about the chef's special and relatable humor in working in hospitality.

    #80

    Person wearing headphones and a cap playing guitar in a busy hospitality kitchen with laptop and food supplies nearby

    Onions spilling from a basket with text about making soup, illustrating relatable memes about working in hospitality.

    #82

    Text-based meme showing a humorous dialogue about bread and yeast, relatable to working in hospitality.

    #83

    Phones placed in kitchen trays and containers playing music, illustrating relatable memes about working in hospitality.

    #84

    Memes depicting the relatable chaos of working in hospitality with waitress, manager, and chef roles.

    Person holding peeled croissant, illustrating relatable humor about working in hospitality and food service.

    #86

    Sign in a bakery humorously warning customers on mobile phones that food service may be delayed, relatable hospitality meme.

    #87

    Stacked blue and orange plastic crates creatively arranged to form a chair in a hospitality workroom.

    #88

    Two scenes showing hospitality workers at 2 AM exhausted and 5 AM energetic, illustrating relatable hospitality work memes.

    Chat conversation warning about injury from peeling rotten potatoes, relatable working in hospitality humor.

    #90

    Types of headaches illustrated for hospitality workers including late deliveries broken equipment and kitchen fires.

    #91

    Humorous sign about growing food with a joke about bacon seeds, illustrating relatable hospitality work humor.

    #92

    Man smiling confidently in a leather jacket, illustrating relatable moments working in hospitality with coworkers and boss.

    Text meme about working in hospitality showing a funny conversation between a boss and employee about weekend shifts.

    #94

    Sign listing restaurant rules humorously describing hospitality workers' expectations from customers in relatable memes.

    #95

    Humorous hospitality meme showing the Italian flag colors representing basil, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce.

    Not really a joke. That’s the claimed meaning of the toppings on a margherita pizza.

    #96

    Receipt showing a hospitality order with a dairy allergy notice for a birthday customer at table 11.

    Plates that are also bowls kitchen meme relatable to working in hospitality and restaurant life humor.

    #98

    Chef and bartender shaking hands with speech bubbles about exchanging drinks and food, illustrating hospitality work humor.

    #99

    Text meme stating a group of line cooks is called a heard, relating to working in hospitality humor.

    #100

    Sign about insect presence in outdoor bar seating, humorously reflecting challenges of working in hospitality industry.

    Evolution of energy levels from Monday to Friday for chefs in hospitality, ending with a celebratory beer on Friday.

    #102

    Hand holding a restaurant order slip with food items, illustrating a relatable hospitality work meme moment.

    #103

    Customer review complaining about hospitality workers’ trustworthiness and security issues in a funny hospitality meme.

    #104

    Man in chef uniform excitedly checking phone and waitress in green apron texting about food in window, hospitality memes.

    Funny hospitality meme about giving to church but neglecting the waitress serving Sunday brunch, illustrating working in hospitality.

    #106

    Hospitality worker washing dishes in a busy kitchen illustrating relatable working in hospitality memes.

