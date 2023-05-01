Speaking about the community they’ve created, the page owner adores them. Of course, they’ve got rules to make the comments less toxic than on other pages.

A big reason why they’ve continued running the page for all these years is because of the community and the message they get. It seems as if they’ve helped people get a sense of connection and community.

“In a world where it's easy to feel disconnected, being able to chuckle at your phone screen in the wee hours of the morning when you're not able to sleep and knowing other people 'get it' can make a huge difference.”

And this final bit is just too good not to quote:

“Funny story, my husband actually followed my page and he friend-requested me impulsively in 2018. We met up in person in 2019 and got married during lockdown in 2020.”

Bet that you’ve never thought about the person running a meme page, their story, and how it’s shaped their lives! Hopefully this will inspire you to do so.